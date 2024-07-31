Can Am, Brockville Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | The month of August for the Empire Super Sprints will start out with the first visit of the year to both the Can-Am Speedway and Brockville Ontario Speedway. By this point in the season, both tracks had already hoped to have a visit from ESS in the books, however Mother Nature had other plans as both the tours scheduled visit to Brockville on June 22 and Can-Am on July 3 were rained out.

When the stars of the Empire Super Sprints roll north this weekend, two-time champion and current points leader Jordan Poirier will be the one every driver has their sights on to beat as he is also the most recent winner at Can-Am, having won 2023’s CNY Speedweek stop at the track.

With last year’s visit to Brockville also falling to rain, it’s anyone’s guess as to who could be sitting in victory lane at the 3/8 mile oval. The last time the tour made a stop there was in 2019, and the only active driver with a win at the track in ESS action is Jason Barney, with that win coming 7 years ago.

While there are still 12 points-paying races left on the 2024 ESS schedule, the battle in the standings is starting to heat up. Defending champion Jordan Poirier currently sits atop the list with 1117 points, holding a slim 8-point lead over Jason Barney. Davie Franek is third with 1062 points, followed by Matt Tanner and Billy VanInwegen.

All persons entering the pits on Saturday at Brockville should be reminded that a digital waiver must be signed per the tracks insurance, and no paper waiver will be available at the track. The waiver can be found at https://bos.speedwaiver.com .

The official order of events for both nights, along with pricing for each event can be found on both tracks’ website and Facebook pages, along with on the Empire Super Sprints social media channels.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 2 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 3 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 17 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($5,000 to Win Cole Cup)