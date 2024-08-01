Seavey Wins Sprintweek Feature at Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (July 31, 2024) — Logan Seavey was victorious for the 13th time this season with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series Wednesday night at Circle City Raceway during their 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing event. Seavey is now one victory away from tying Tom Bigelow’s record of 14 victories in a single season set in 1978.

Seavey had to hold off challenges from Kevin Thomas Jr. and Shane Cottle for the victory. Kyle Cummins and Briggs Danner rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 31, 2024 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-11.957; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.120; 3. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-12.144; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-12.172; 5. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.208; 6. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-12.221; 7. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.238; 8. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.246; 9. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.275; 10. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.315; 11. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-12.325; 12. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.359; 13. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-12.413; 14. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-12.489; 15. Todd Hobson, 77, Wingo-12.490; 16. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.494; 17. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-12.502; 18. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.526; 19. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.529; 20. Jake Swanson, 24, Simon-12.530; 21. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-12.538; 22. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-12.567; 23. Evan Mosley, 27, Barkdull-12.583; 24. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-12.604; 25. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.606; 26. Kevin Newton, 14N, 2nd Law-12.609; 27. Frankie Guerrini, G3, F & F-12.609; 28. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.630; 29. Logan Calderwood, 4c, Ford-12.630; 30. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.656; 31. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-12.684; 32. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-12.704; 33. Trey Osborne, 11T, Osborne-12.709; 34. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.724; 35. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-12.731; 36. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-12.745; 37. Scotty Weir, 47x, Eades-12.748; 38. Matt Goodnight, 39G, Goodnight-12.793; 39. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.799; 40. Jack Hoyer, 11x, Hoyer-12.811; 41. R.J. Johnson, Sturgeon-12.811; 42. Brent Beauchamp, 11, Beauchamp-12.851; 43. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-12.875; 44. Sam Hinds, 71H, Hinds-12.935; 45. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-13.435; 46. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.509.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Harley Burns, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Anton Hernandez, 5. C.J. Leary, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Trey Osborne, 8. Logan Calderwood, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. R.J. Johnson, 11. Hunter Maddox, 12. Xavier Doney. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Chance Crum, 6. Kyle Shipley, 7. Kale Drake, 8. Brent Beauchamp, 9. Kevin Newton, 10. Matt Goodnight, 11. Troy Carey, 12. Rylan Gray. 2:09.648

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Evan Mosley, 5. Brayden Fox, 6. Frankie Guerrini, 7. Joey Amantea, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Gabriel Gilbert, 10. Kayla Roell, 11. Todd Hobson. NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Garrett, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Kobe Simpson, 7. Jack Hoyer, 8. Zack Pretorius, 9. Jadon Rogers, 10. Sam Hinds, 11. Charles Davis Jr. NT

TRAILER ALARMS C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Kevin Newton, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. R.J. Johnson, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Rylan Gray, 6. Sam Hinds, 7. Hunter Maddox, 8. Matt Goodnight, 9. Kayla Roell, 10. Troy Carey, 11. Charles Davis Jr., 12. Xavier Doney. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Todd Hobson, 2. Kale Drake, 3. Kyle Shipley, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Joey Amantea, 6. Jack Hoyer, 7. Zack Pretorius, 8. Kobe Simpson, 9. Frankie Guerrini, 10. Kevin Newton, 11. Logan Calderwood, 12. Brandon Mattox, 13. R.J. Johnson, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Brent Beauchamp, 16. Jadon Rogers, 17. Trey Osborne. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (2), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 3. Shane Cottle (1), 4. Kyle Cummins (3), 5. Briggs Danner (12), 6. Brady Bacon (11), 7. Ricky Lewis (4), 8. Robert Ballou (10), 9. Carson Garrett (8), 10. Anton Hernandez (15), 11. Daison Pursley (9), 12. Matt Westfall (18), 13. Mitchel Moles (7), 14. Jake Swanson (19), 15. Chance Crum (21), 16. Todd Hobson (17), 17. Brayden Fox (14), 18. Chase Stockon (23), 19. Hunter Maddox (26-P), 20. Evan Mosley (22), 21. Joey Amantea (25-P), 22. Harley Burns (20), 23. Kale Drake (24), 24. Justin Grant (13), 25. Kyle Shipley (16), 26. C.J. Leary (6). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Shane Cottle, Laps 8-19 Logan Seavey, Laps 20-23 Kevin Thomas Jr., Laps 24-30 Logan Seavey.

**Kyle Shipley flipped on lap 19 of the feature. Joey Amantea flipped on lap 27 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2026, 2-Brady Bacon-1920, 3-C.J. Leary-1827, 4-Daison Pursley-1819, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1737, 6-Mitchel Moles-1701, 7-Robert Ballou-1698, 8-Kyle Cummins-1624, 9-Justin Grant-1577, 10-Carson Garrett-1362.

NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-313, 2-Brady Bacon-269, 3-Kyle Cummins-263, 4-Daison Pursley-239, 5-Briggs Danner-225, 6-Mitchel Moles-222, 7-Ricky Lewis-220, 8-Robert Ballou-204, 9-C.J. Leary-199, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-189.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-137, 2-Daison Pursley-135, 3-Robert Ballou-116, 4-C.J. Leary-103, 5-Kyle Cummins-96, 6-Justin Grant-93, 7-Joey Amantea-89, 8-Chase Stockon-86, 9-Brady Bacon-78, 10-Carson Garrett-70.

USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-37, 2-Logan Seavey-29, 3-Ricky Lewis-28, 4-Anton Hernandez-27, 5-Chance Crum-26, 6-Brady Bacon-25, 7-Kyle Cummins-24, 8-Chase Stockon-22, 9-Jadon Rogers-19, 10-Rylan Gray-17.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 1, 2024 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing / Don Smith Classic

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Brady Bacon (12.058)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: C.J. Leary (11.957)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Carson Garrett

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Todd Hobson

J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Briggs Danner (12th to 5th)

ProSource Hard Work: Kale Drake

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Todd Hobson

Sam McGhee Motorsports Hard Luck Award: Scotty Weir