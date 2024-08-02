Indiana Sprint Week at Bloomington Rescheduled for Sunday

From Richie Murray

BLOOMINGTON, IN (August 2, 2024) — Friday night’s round of the 37th annual NOS Energy Drink USAC Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing at Bloomington Speedway was interrupted by showers that hit the 1/4-mile dirt oval just as the third heat race was lining up.

Following extensive assessment and on-track work by the Bloomington Speedway crew, the grounds were deemed too wet and unsafe to continue with the night’s program.

The event featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will now be held on Sunday, August 4, with a completely new program starting from scratch. Hot laps will be followed by qualifying, heat races, last chance races and the 30-lap feature race.

Fans and teams may use Friday’s event wristbands to gain entry into Bloomington Speedway for Sunday’s program. Pits will open at 3pm Eastern, with the grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting starting at 5:45 and hot laps set for 6:30pm, followed by qualifying and the entirety of the racing program.

For points and record keeping purposes, Friday’s event is in the history books. Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) earned his first career Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier award during time trials with a lap of 11.455 seconds in his BGE Dougherty Motorsports/Altoz – Hornbeck Concrete – Lugs Lawn Care/DRC/1-Way Chevy.

Two of the four heat races were completed during the course of the evening with Anton Hernandez (Arlington, Texas) scoring Simpson Race Products Heat One while Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) captured Rod End Supply Heat Two.

Since qualifications were run to completion, Garrett will retain his six points earned in the session, plus the $200 bonus from Honest Abe Roofing. Furthermore, since all four heat races were not run to completion and not every driver was able to compete and earn points, heat race points were not awarded. All drivers in the field earned 10 appearance points, plus qualifying points.

Prior to Sunday’s Indiana Sprint Week finale at Bloomington, the series heads to Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August 3.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 2, 2024 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing / Bob & Sheldon Kinser Memorial

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-11.455; 2. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-11.625; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-11.668; 4. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-11.675; 5. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-11.701; 6. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-11.723; 7. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-11.765; 8. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-11.819; 9. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-11.836; 10. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-11.847; 11. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-11.856; 12. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.878; 13. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-11.889; 14. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-11.901; 15. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-11.935; 16. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-11.964; 17. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.047; 18. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.057; 19. Weston Gorham, 71w, Gorham-12.059; 20. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.073; 21. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-12.141; 22. Sam Hinds, 71H, Hinds-12.159; 23. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.166; 24. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-12.178; 25. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-12.179; 26. Daylan Chambers, 4c, Chambers-12.187; 27. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-12.212; 28. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.221; 29. Todd Hobson, 77, Wingo-12.259; 30. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-12.266; 31. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-12.287; 32. Matt Thompson, 26T, Thompson-12.363; 33. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.367; 34. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-12.398; 35. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.400; 36. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-12.457; 37. Logan Calderwood, 4J, Ford-12.460; 38. Jack Hoyer, 11, Hoyer-12.484; 39. Evan Mosley, 27, Barkdull-12.487; 40. Daniel Whitley, 04, Burton-12.540; 41. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-12.634; 42. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-12.665; 43. R.J. Johnson, 77s, Sturgeon-12.695; 44. Reed Whitney, 87, Whitney-12.703; 45. Kevin Newton, 14N, 2nd Law-12.764; 46. Stephen Schnapf, 39F, Three Chet’s-12.823; 47. Justin Meneely, 100, Meneely-13.466.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Anton Hernandez, 2. Matt Westfall, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Carson Garrett, 5. Jadon Rogers, 6. Todd Hobson, 7. Nate Schank, 8. Logan Calderwood, 9. Gabriel Gilbert, 10. Kevin Newton, 11. Xavier Doney, 12. Robert Ballou. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Hunter Maddox, 5. Harley Burns, 6. Sam Hinds, 7. Stephen Schnapf, 8. Chance Crum, 9. Rylan Gray, 10. Jack Hoyer, 11. Daylan Chambers, 12. Kyle Shipley. NT

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2112, 2-Brady Bacon-2012, 3-C.J. Leary-1885, 4-Daison Pursley-1881, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1811, 6-Mitchel Moles-1778, 7-Robert Ballou-1770, 8-Kyle Cummins-1706, 9-Justin Grant-1634, 10-Carson Garrett-1420.

NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-399, 2-Brady Bacon-361, 3-Kyle Cummins-345, 4-Daison Pursley-301, 5-Mitchel Moles-299, 6-Briggs Danner-289, 7-Robert Ballou-276, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-263, 9-C.J. Leary-257, 10-Ricky Lewis-256.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-143, 2-Logan Seavey-138, 3-Robert Ballou-123, 4-C.J. Leary-106, 5-Kyle Cummins-96, 6-Justin Grant-94, 7-Joey Amantea-89, 8-Chase Stockon-86, 9-Brady Bacon-81, 10-Carson Garrett-76.

USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-41, 2-Brady Bacon-33, 3-Logan Seavey-32, 4-Anton Hernandez-29, 5-Ricky Lewis-28, 6-Kyle Cummins-27, 7-Chance Crum-26, 8-Chase Stockon-23, 9-Daison Pursley-22, 10-Kayla Roell-21.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 3, 2024 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Daison Pursley (11.552)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Carson Garrett (11.455)

Spire Motorsports 7th Fastest Qualifier: Mitchel Moles