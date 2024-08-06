Kyle Larson Tops Corey Day to Win Fourth Front Row Challenge

From Bill Wright

OSKALOOSA, IA (August 5, 2024) — Kyle Larson outdueled fellow California hot-shoe Corey Day to win his fourth career Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction on Monday at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. Though the actual front row challenge seeing drivers elect to start at the tail seem to be a thing of the past, Larson had to work hard after starting in row seven and made an exciting charge of his own to earn $21,000 for his win. In the companion IMCA Racesaver sprint car feature, Lincoln Nebraska’s Adam Gullion won for the second time in his career at the Front Row Challenge and earned $1,000.

Day led early in the 30-lapper, ahead of Parker Price-Miller, Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo and James McFadden. There was plenty of passing throughout, and McFadden took fourth from Macedo on lap three. Sweet rode around Price-Miller for third on lap four, and Scott Bogucki entered the top five on lap six.

Day was into lapped traffic on lap eight, but things were halted when the fourth running McFadden tagged the turn two wall and flipped on the backstretch. He got out of his car on his own.

That erased over a two second lead for Day, who restarted ahead of Sweet, Price-Miller, Bogucki ,Macedo and a charging Larson. Macedo and Larson both used the restart to their advantage, as they each passed two cars to move into third and fourth, respectively. Larson used a slider in turn two to pass Macedo for the third spot on lap ten.

Day was setting a fast pace, and began lapping cars at the halfway point. Larson reeled in Sweet and passed him on lap 16 before Danny Sams III went up in smoke and brought caution with 13 to go. Larson pounced on the chance at a restart and quickly moved in front of Day to the point with a slider in turn one.

Day stayed close to the leader, never getting more than a few car lengths back. With five to go, they were in lapped traffic again. Danny Dietrich spun in turn two as the leaders were entering turn one. Day had been all over Larson for the lead, and both barely squeaked between Dietrich and the turn two wall, avoiding disaster.

Larson shot out to the lead again. Day made one bid that fell short, and settled for second. Carson Macedo grabbed third from Sweet with three to go, and Price-Miller finished fifth. Buddy Kofoid, Anthony Macri, Kerry Madsen, Bogucki and Daison Pursley rounded out the top ten. Sweet set quick time, and Bogucki, Price-Miller and McFadden won heats. Price-Miller also won the special foot race to determine the feature lineup.

“(Day) was really good,” said Larson in Victory Lane. “I saw him before that last caution get to our outside in traffic, so I knew he was blasting the top behind me. On the restart, I thought I did a good job on the restart, but I assume he got a good run on the wall out of two. He almost cleared me in four. I changed my entry in one, and didn’t see him again. It feels great to come from 13th and pass a lot of good drivers and cars and get another win. We know we have a good car come feature time.”

Adam Gullion left little doubt in winning the Seafoam IMCA Racesaver 15-lap feature. He led from flag to flag after starting on the pole. Cole Vanderheiden snatched second on lap two and held on, while Brett Moffitt made a rare sprint car start and rounded out the podium.

“A buddy of mine that I grew up with died of pancreatic cancer,” said Gullion. “#40 was his baseball number, so to get the win with that was awesome (Adam’s regular number was 91). It was great to win it the first time, but to be the only 305 guy that’s done it twice here is awesome! It’s pretty special.”

29th Annual Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by Your Life Iowa and Country Builders Construction

Southern Iowa Speedway

Oskaloosa, Iowa

August 7, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 15.989[4]

2. 21-Brian Brown, 16.071[5]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.155[8]

4. 14-Corey Day, 16.181[17]

5. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 16.183[6]

6. 9-Kasey Kahne, 16.204[10]

7. 88-Austin McCarl, 16.268[21]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen, 16.287[11]

9. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.295[19]

10. 24D-Danny Sams III, 16.312[1]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.326[18]

12. 83SR-James McFadden, 16.330[16]

13. 21T-Cole Macedo, 16.336[9]

14. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 16.366[7]

15. 23-Garet Williamson, 16.398[20]

16. 10-Scott Bogucki, 16.417[3]

17. 17GP-Cale Thomas, 16.496[22]

18. 25-Daison Pursley, 16.511[13]

19. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.561[24]

20. 122-Joe B Miller, 16.564[2]

21. 27B-Jake Bubak, 16.564[14]

22. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.611[15]

23. 36-Jason Martin, 16.792[23]

24. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 17.731[12]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Scott Bogucki[1]

2. 21T-Cole Macedo[2]

3. 14-Corey Day[5]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[6]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

6. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

7. 4-Cameron Martin[8]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[5]

4. 17GP-Cale Thomas[1]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

6. 21-Brian Brown[6]

7. 36-Jason Martin[8]

8. 122-Joe B Miller[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83SR-James McFadden[3]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

3. 25-Daison Pursley[1]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

5. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

6. 27B-Jake Bubak[7]

7. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle[8]

KOH Foot Race 1 – Odds

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 14-Corey Day[2]

3. 83SR-James McFadden[4]

4. 21-Brian Brown[3]

KOH Foot Race 2 – Evens

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[2]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]

KOH Foot Race Final

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 14-Corey Day[3]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[13]

2. 14-Corey Day[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

5. 9P-Parker Price Miller[1]

6. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[6]

7. 39M-Anthony Macri[20]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]

9. 10-Scott Bogucki[11]

10. 25-Daison Pursley[17]

11. 21-Brian Brown[7]

12. 88-Austin McCarl[9]

13. 21T-Cole Macedo[10]

14. 23-Garet Williamson[16]

15. 17GP-Cale Thomas[18]

16. 27B-Jake Bubak[19]

17. 122-Joe B Miller[22]

18. 48-Danny Dietrich[15]

19. 36-Jason Martin[23]

20. 24D-Danny Sams III[14]

21. 9-Kasey Kahne[12]

22. 83SR-James McFadden[5]

23. 4-Cameron Martin[21]

24. 2K-Kevin Ingle[24]

Lap Leaders: Day 1-17, Larson 18-30.

Contingencies:

Seafoam Motor Treatment $500 Quick Time: Brad Sweet, 15.989 seconds.

Heat Race Winners: Smith Ti Complete Inboard Brake Kit ($2,833 Value), $200 Certificate to HRP, $150 Hydration IV from Skin Fusion FX During Knoxville Nationals, $100 from Dingus, Second Place in Each Heat: 1 Box of “In Sight” Tearoffs from Ultra Shield: Scott Bogucki, Parker Price-Miller, James McFadden

Knoxville Raceway Hoosier Right Rears: Kerry Madsen, Scott Bogucki, Deuce5 Motorsports.

Set of Four Sander Racing Wheels: Austin McCarl.

$1000 from Hoseheads/J&S Classics for Highest Finishing PA Posse Driver: Anthony Macri.

$500 Oskaloosa True Value Highest Finishing Knoxville Regulars: Kerry Madsen, Scott Bogucki.

$500 DeBerg Concrete Highest Finishing High Limit Driver, WoO Driver, Huset’s Driver, IRA Driver, ASCS Driver

IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Heat winners received “In Sight” Tear Offs

Heat Race #1 (6 Laps)

1. 43-Jake Greenwood[3]

2. 14-Randy Martin[1]

3. 69-Mike Moore[9]

4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[6]

5. 57A-Brett Moffitt[2]

6. 45-Monty Ferriera[10]

7. 23J-Jordan Welch[5]

8. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[8]

9. 18D-Dalton Domagala[4]

10. 8R-Ryker Pace[7]

Heat Race #2 (6 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]

2. 11R-Cade Richards[2]

3. 20-Jeremy Huish[8]

4. 40-Adam Gullion[4]

5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]

6. 1H-Henry Chambers[3]

7. 41-Jeff Wilke[5]

8. 15K-Keagan McCarty[7]

9. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[10]

10. 9-Abigayle Lett[9]

A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 40-Adam Gullion[1]

2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[3]

3. 57A-Brett Moffitt[2]

4. 20-Jeremy Huish[5]

5. 45-Monty Ferriera[11]

6. 43-Jake Greenwood[4]

7. 14-Randy Martin[10]

8. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[9]

9. 17-Lee Goos Jr[7]

10. 69-Mike Moore[6]

11. 11R-Cade Richards[8]

12. 4SS-Brandon Halverson[15]

13. 23J-Jordan Welch[13]

14. 8R-Ryker Pace[19]

15. 1H-Henry Chambers[12]

16. 41-Jeff Wilke[14]

17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[18]

18. 18D-Dalton Domagala[17]

19. 9-Abigayle Lett[20]

20. 15K-Keagan McCarty[16]