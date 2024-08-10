Crouch Wins the C-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 11, 2024) – Brenham Crouch from Lubbock, Texas kept his dream of competing in the Knoxville Nationals A-Main event during the Saturday finale alive by winning the C-Main event.

Danny Dietrich and Crouch started on the front row with Crouch jumping into the lead and building up a sizeable advantage of 2.2046 seconds.

Further back in the field the best race was for the fourth and final transfer spot between Chris Windom and Cale Thomas. Thomas had multiple looks under Windom to challenge for the position, but Thomas missed the bottom lane of the race track in turn one with three laps to go and lost too much ground to overcome.

Crouch also found himself holding off a charging Dietrich while going through slower traffic but was able to hold on for the victory. Dietrich, Ayrton Gennetten, and Windom transferred to the back of the B-Main.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 11, 2024

C-Main (15 Laps):

1. 1C-Brenham Crouch[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

3. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

4. 55C-Chris Windom[4]

5. 17GP-Cale Thomas[6]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram[7]

7. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[11]

8. 3-Tim Kaeding[13]

9. 22X-JJ Hickle[5]

10. 27B-Jake Bubak[17]

11. 35-Zach Hampton[15]

12. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

13. 1M-Don Droud Jr[19]

14. 36-Jason Martin[14]

15. 7S-Landon Crawley[21]

16. 70-Kraig Kinser[18]

17. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[22]

18. 5T-Ryan Timms[20]

19. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[24]

20. 22-Riley Goodno[23]

21. 55-Kerry Madsen[16]

22. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[12]

23. 88-Austin McCarl[10]

24. 52-Blake Hahn[9]

(First four finishers transferred to the B-Main)