Droud Holds Off Timms to Win the D-Main at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 11, 2024) – Don Droud Jr. from Lincoln, Nebraska was victorious in the D-Main during the final night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

Ryan Timms and Don Droud Jr. started on the front row with Droud taking the lead off turn two. While Droud led, Landon Crawley was the driver on the move getting by Riley Goodno for the fourth position on lap three, then passed Sam Hafertepe Jr. for second in the closing stages of the event.

Timms was able to apply some pressure to Droud as they raced through slower traffic, but Doug was able to put all four wheels over the cushion with three laps to go to put a lapped car between himself and Timms. That gave Droud enough cushion to pick up the first Knoxville Nationals D-Main victory of his career. Timms, Crawley, Hafertepe, Goodno, and Mark Dobmeier transferred to the D-Main.

Danny Sams III picked up the bonus from the Truck Bar for the first non-transfer driver in the D-Main worth $1,237.69.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 11, 2024

D Main (12 Laps)

1. 1M-Don Droud Jr[2]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

3. 7S-Landon Crawley[3]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

5. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

6. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[5]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

8. 45X-Jace Park[8]

9. 44-Chris Martin[9]

10. 14J-Jack Dover[17]

11. 1K-Kelby Watt[11]

12. 6W-Dustin Selvage[12]

13. 18R-Ryan Roberts[13]

14. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[15]

15. 74-Xavier Doney[10]

16. 53-Jessie Attard[16]

17. 95-Tyler Drueke[18]

18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[19]

19. 19H-Joel Myers[21]

20. 88T-Tanner Thorson[20]

21. 1-Sammy Swindell[23]

22. 23L-Jimmy Light[24]

23. 15JR-Cole Mincer[22]

24. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[14]

(First six finishers transferred to the A-Main)