$5,000 to Win Cole Cup at Utica Rome Speedway Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Vernon, NY) | After a week off from action, the Empire Super Sprints are ready to hit the track again this weekend at the Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, NY. Saturday, August 17 will see the return of the Cole Cup. The $5,000 to win event is the highest paying full points event on the tours 2024 calendar.

This will be the second of three scheduled stops for the Empire Super Sprints at Utica-Rome this season, with Stewart Friesen picking up the win in the first back on July 4 as part of the CNY Speedweek. Friesen is also tied with Jason Barney for the most wins in the history of the Cole Cup, winning the first two running’s in 2013 & 2014. Barney’s victories in the event came in 2017 and 2022. Other winners of the event are Mark Smith (2016) and Davie Franek (2019).

As the series inches closer to the conclusion of the 2024 season, Jordan Poirier still sits atop the points standings with 1332 points, holding a lead of 26 points over Davie Franek (1306). Jason Barney is currently third with 1288 points, followed by Matt Tanner and Billy VanInwegen to round out the top five.

A full listing of information for this weekends event including gate prices, start times and a schedule of events will be available on both the Utica-Rome Speedway and Empire Super Sprints social media pages, along with the Utica-Rome Speedway website (www.uticaromespeedway.com).

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, August 17 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($5,000 to Win Cole Cup)

Friday, August 23 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 24 – Autodrome Drummond – Drummondville, QC ($3,000 to Win)