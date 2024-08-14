Excitement Extends Beyond the Track at Jackson Motorplex Throughout This Week’s FENDT Jackson Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 13, 2024) – The 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals is much more than simply a race.

The three-day spectacle, which runs this Thursday through Saturday at Jackson Motorplex, showcases the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday and Saturday. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars will race on Thursday and Saturday, and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing duke it out on Thursday and Friday.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m. each race night. Additionally, Race Day Live! will air from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the beer garden those three nights with special interviews throughout the program.

Racing fans and local community members will have a variety of entertainment in addition to the action on the track this week.

It begins on Wednesday with the annual golf tournament sponsored by Security Bank at the Jackson Golf Course slated for 11:30 a.m. The Jackson Days Block Party will be held downtown from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Jackson Days Parade slated for 6:30 p.m. A fan fest featuring live music from Fat City All Stars will be held at the track starting at 7 p.m.

Several fun events on Thursday include a free family swim at the JCC Swimming Pool from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Jackson Racing Hall of Fame is open at the track from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday begins with the Lions Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the track with the Jackson Racing Hall of Fame being open from noon until 7 p.m. Additionally, the FENDT Fun Day Friday runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday showcases the Lions Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the track with the Family Trail Bike Ride and the Jackson Days Derby Races on Main Street at 9 a.m. A drivers meet and greet will be held at Smokin’ Java at 10 a.m. That’s also the start time for the Hot Wheels Blue Track Racing on Main Street. The Jackson Racing Hall of Fame is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The track features mimosas and a bloody mary bar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the beer garden from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A bags tournament is at 11:30 a.m. at the track with the Jackson Racing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony starting at 1 p.m.

Also of note, an exclusive Marv DeWall Racing Exhibit is at the Jackson Center for the Arts each race day (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday). There will also be a post-race concert following each race night with DJ-2D Productions on Thursday and Saturday and The Jeremy DeWall Band on Friday.

Mau Marine is sponsoring the Fan Zone all weekend.

Visit the Jackson Chamber of Commerce online for updated information about the community events this week.

Race tickets for the FENDT Jackson Nationals can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The FENDT Jackson Nationals: Thursday – the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing; Friday – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing; Saturday – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars

