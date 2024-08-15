THURSDAY’S RED HILL SALUTE TO LEVI JONES USAC SPRINT EVENT CANCELED

From USAC

Sumner, Illinois (August 14, 2024)………A forecast calling for thunderstorms on race day has forced cancellation of the Thursday night, August 15, Salute to Levi Jones program featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois.

The 3/8-mile dirt oval in southeastern Illinois was set to host the series’ first visit to Red Hill in 26 years to honor the seven-time USAC national driving champion and series official who was recently announced as an inductee to the USAC Hall of Fame. Jones, who was born and raised in nearby Olney, Ill., made his first career USAC National Sprint Car start at Red Hill in 1998.

Both Illinois USAC Silver Crown National Championship events this weekend remain on as scheduled. USAC Silver Crown racing will be in action on Friday night, August 16, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. before traveling to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill. on Saturday, August 17.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season resumes with Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Smackdown XIII on August 22-23-24 at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway. The event culminates with Saturday night’s $30,000-to-win, $1500-to-start finale.

Furthermore, the September 19 TBA event has been removed from both the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget schedules.