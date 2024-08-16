Martin and Goos Jr. Record FENDT Jackson Nationals Wins to Open Marquee Event at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 15, 2024) – Cameron Martin and Lee Goos Jr. kicked off the opening night of the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex by earning feature triumphs on Thursday.

Martin won a thriller of a 25-lap Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars main event, marking his first career win at the track.

Martin paced the field for the first 10 laps before Kaleb Johnson powered into the lead entering turn three on Lap 11. The drivers duked it out in thick traffic for several laps. Martin returned the favor with a slide job into turn one on Lap 18 to regain first place. He then held off late charges from Aaron Reutzel and Matt Juhl to win by 1.272 seconds.

“I just had to kind send it,” Martin said. “I made that early race mistake and let Kaleb get by, but ultimately I think I had the better race car. It all worked out my way. When you’re out front like that you try to think like you’re hot lapping, trying to hit every mark and not slip up. Lapped traffic was very difficult tonight. It almost cost us the win, but we were able to make the most of it and get up front.”

Reutzel hustled from ninth to second, using a last-lap pass to secure the runner-up result by four thousandths of a second. He was also the Hard Charger Award winner for gaining the most positions.

“It was pretty narrow to start with, but it got wide and racy,” he said. “We’ll come back the next two nights and see what we can do.”

Juhl rounded out the podium.

“It feels good to be sitting up here,” he said. “Lapped traffic didn’t go my way. That’s part of racing.”

Skylar Prochaska placed fourth and Christopher Thram maneuvered from 12 th to fifth.

Reutzel set quick time during qualifying before Justin Jacobsma, Blaine Stegenga and Prochaska produced heat race victories.

Goos Jr. became the first repeat winner of the season at Jackson Motorplex as he garnered the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing 20-lap feature triumph.

Nake Eakin led for the first eight laps before Goos Jr. rapidly closed in as traffic appeared. Eakin drifted up the track in turns one and two on Lap 9, allowing Goos Jr. to pull even down the backstretch and enter turn three on the favored bottom lane. He then slid in front of Eakin to take over the top spot. Goos Jr. led the remainder of the race and pulled away following a restart on Lap 14 to win by 2.052 seconds.

“I knew I had to have lapped traffic,” he said. “Once I got out front the car was super easy to drive.”

Eakin was the runner up with Brandon Bosma placing third. Matt Johnson finished fourth and Brandon Halverson ended fifth.

Goos Jr. was the quickest out of 43 entrants during qualifying. The heat races were won by Gaige Weldon, Amelia Eisenschenk, Madi Miller, Bayley Ballenger and Johnny Sullivan. Dusty Ballenger was the B Main winner.

The event welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing also part of the program. The gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m.

Race tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

THE FENDT JACKSON NATIONALS NIGHT 1 RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (Aug. 15, 2024) –

Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 4-Cameron Martin (1); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel (9); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (4); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (12); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 7. 83-Sam Henderson (6); 8. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 9. 22-Kaleb Johnson (2); 10. 86-Jacob Hughes (10); 11. 20-Brant O’Banion (13); 12. 18-Corbin Erickson (14); 13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett (19); 15. 2-Dylan Opdahl (18); 16. 8-Micah Slendy (16); 17. 11D-Dominic White (15); 18. 91-Andrew Sullivan (17); 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (11); 20. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (21); 21. 4W-Matt Wasmund (22); 22. 101-Chuck McGillivray (20); 23. 28-Nicholas Winter (23); 24. 32-Riley Valantine (24); 25. (DNS) 9W-Jeff Watson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 3. 86-Jacob Hughes (2); 4. 20-Brant O’Banion (5); 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel (4); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 8. 4W-Matt Wasmund (8); 9. (DNS) 9W-Jeff Watson.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (3); 5. 8-Micah Slendy (6); 6. 11D-Dominic White (5); 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 8. 28-Nicholas Winter (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 3. 4-Cameron Martin (3); 4. 83-Sam Henderson (4); 5. 18-Corbin Erickson (5); 6. 2-Dylan Opdahl (6); 7. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (7); 8. 32-Riley Valantine (8).

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.461 (8); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.465 (3); 3. 83-Sam Henderson, 00:13.621 (2); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.655 (4); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:13.700 (1); 6. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.709 (16); 7. 86-Jacob Hughes, 00:13.711 (25); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:13.745 (24); 9. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.767 (10); 10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:13.793 (18); 11. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:13.847 (22); 12. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.946 (19); 13. 20-Brant O’Banion, 00:14.157 (15); 14. 11D-Dominic White, 00:14.178 (12); 15. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:14.188 (5); 16. 91-Andrew Sullivan, 00:14.188 (9); 17. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:14.282 (7); 18. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 00:14.309 (13); 19. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:14.347 (20); 20. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:14.487 (11); 21. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl, 00:14.634 (23); 22. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:14.773 (14); 23. 28-Nicholas Winter, 00:15.286 (21); 24. 32-Riley Valantine, 00:15.540 (17); 25. (DQ) 9W-Jeff Watson, 00:19.964 (6).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 2. 19-Nate Eakin (1); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 4. 30-Matt Johnson (2); 5. 4SS-Brandon Halverson (5); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 7. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (10); 8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister (14); 10. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (13); 11. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 12. 13G-Gaige Weldon (11); 13. 45-Monty Ferriera (20); 14. 1300-Brett Allen (19); 15. 91X-Johnny Sullivan (9); 16. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (21); 17. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (16); 18. 43-Jake Greenwood (22); 19. 41-Jeff Wilke (24); 20. (DNF) 9-Dominic Dobesh (12); 21. (DNF) 28-Madi Miller (15); 22. (DNF) 18-Tyler Rabenberg (17); 23. (DNF) 81K-Kyla Anderson (18); 24. (DNF) 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (23).

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 2. 43-Jake Greenwood (1); 3. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (6); 4. 41-Jeff Wilke (3); 5. 6-Logan Moore (4); 6. 4-Mike Stien (5); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (7); 8. 55R-Ryan Serrao (16); 9. 56-Bill Johnson (11); 10. 23C-Ben Crees (10); 11. 35X-Zach Patterson (22); 12. 13-Mel Halverson (8); 13. 90-Eric Schulz (12); 14. 20G-Owen Graf (18); 15. 9X-Laney Moore (21); 16. 3K-Dominic Kerzman (20); 17. 62J-Jay Masur (19); 18. (DNF) 28G-Gracyn Masur (17); 19. (DNF) 88-Nathan Thelen (14); 20. (DNF) 65X-Sawyer Grogan (13); 21. (DNS) 81-Jared Jansen; 22. (DNS) 9XX-Ramsie Shoenrock; 23. (DNS) 12P-Ryan Navratil.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13G-Gaige Weldon (1); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 3. 9-Dominic Dobesh (2); 4. 41-Jeff Wilke (6); 5. 23C-Ben Crees (8); 6. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 7. 35X-Zach Patterson (9); 8. 43-Jake Greenwood (5); 9. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (1); 2. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (2); 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson (3); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 5. 19-Nate Eakin (4); 6. 9A-Hunter Hanson (6); 7. 20G-Owen Graf (8); 8. (DNF) 9XX-Ramsie Shoenrock (7); 9. (DNS) 12P-Ryan Navratil.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Madi Miller (1); 2. 4SS-Brandon Halverson (4); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 4. 81K-Kyla Anderson (2); 5. 9X-Laney Moore (9); 6. 13-Mel Halverson (6); 7. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (7); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (8); 9. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (5).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 2. 1300-Brett Allen (1); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (4); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (3); 5. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (6); 6. 6-Logan Moore (5); 7. 88-Nathan Thelen (7); 8. 3K-Dominic Kerzman (8).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 91X-Johnny Sullivan (2); 2. 45-Monty Ferriera (1); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 4. 56-Bill Johnson (8); 5. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (3); 6. 4-Mike Stien (5); 7. 55R-Ryan Serrao (7); 8. 90-Eric Schulz (6).

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:14.644 (34); 2. 19-Nate Eakin, 00:14.738 (40); 3. 4SS-Brandon Halverson, 00:14.750 (24); 4. 30-Matt Johnson, 00:14.782 (6); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma, 00:14.799 (33); 6. 23V-Michalob Voeltz, 00:14.828 (41); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:14.876 (9); 8. 12L-John Lambertz, 00:14.897 (4); 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:14.907 (39); 10. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 00:14.940 (22); 11. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:14.950 (3); 12. 15-Laela Eisenschenk, 00:14.951 (35); 13. 81K-Kyla Anderson, 00:14.987 (11); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger, 00:15.021 (38); 15. 91X-Johnny Sullivan, 00:15.042 (18); 16. 13G-Gaige Weldon, 00:15.079 (10); 17. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk, 00:15.089 (15); 18. 28-Madi Miller, 00:15.091 (37); 19. 1300-Brett Allen, 00:15.114 (14); 20. 45-Monty Ferriera, 00:15.153 (27); 21. 43-Jake Greenwood, 00:15.155 (17); 22. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, 00:15.195 (31); 23. 81-Jared Jansen, 00:15.209 (19); 24. 6-Logan Moore, 00:15.232 (7); 25. 4-Mike Stien, 00:15.246 (20); 26. 41-Jeff Wilke, 00:15.268 (8); 27. 9A-Hunter Hanson, 00:15.288 (29); 28. 13-Mel Halverson, 00:15.320 (12); 29. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl, 00:15.372 (16); 30. 90-Eric Schulz, 00:15.400 (21); 31. 28G-Gracyn Masur, 00:15.414 (42); 32. 9XX-Ramsie Shoenrock, 00:15.420 (23); 33. 65X-Sawyer Grogan, 00:15.466 (1); 34. 88-Nathan Thelen, 00:15.487 (28); 35. 55R-Ryan Serrao, 00:15.506 (25); 36. 23C-Ben Crees, 00:15.549 (5); 37. 20G-Owen Graf, 00:15.550 (2); 38. 62J-Jay Masur, 00:15.715 (13); 39. 3K-Dominic Kerzman, 00:15.991 (43); 40. 56-Bill Johnson, 00:15.991 (32); 41. (DQ) 35X-Zach Patterson, 00:15.305 (30); 42. (DQ) 12P-Ryan Navratil, 00:15.377 (36); 43. (DQ) 9X-Laney Moore, 00:15.414 (26).

UP NEXT –

The FENDT Jackson Nationals: Friday – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing; Saturday – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars

