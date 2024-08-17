Feature Winners: Friday, August 16, 2024

Riley Goodno. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
Track City/ST Division/Series Event Winner
34 Raceway Burlington, IA Sprint Invaders Association Tasker Phillips
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Bryan Sebetto
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Zeth Sabo
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship Adam Speckman
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Steve Carpenter Memorial Rained Out
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Tucker Donath
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing Steel Block Sprint Cars Rained Out
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region Sean McClelland
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS ASCS National Tour Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT Can-Am Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Limited Sprint Showdown T.J. Hartman
Heart O’Texas Speedway Elm Mott, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Chipper Wood
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Rained Out
Jackson County Speedway Jackson, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jackson Nationals Brandon Bosma
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals Carson Macedo
Kings Speedway Hanford, CA High Limit Sprint Car Series Tyler Courtney
Lakeside Speedway Kansas City, KS USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Cody Baker
Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH International Super Modified Association Ollie Silva Mid-Summer Classic Tyler Shullick
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Midget Cars Manny Dias
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Lexington 104 Speedway Lexington, TN United Sprint Car Series Cancelled
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL Midwest Auto Racing Association Parker Jones
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL Midwest Open Wheel Association Riley Goodno
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Kory Crabtree
Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY CRSA Sprints Dan Craun
Princeton Speedway Princeton, MN UMSS High Rollers Series Winged Mike Mueller
Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, NY Southern Ontario Sprints Rained Out
Princeton Speedway Princeton, MN UMSS High Rollers Series Non-Wing KenHron
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Red River Sprint Series Rained Out
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Rained Out
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Chris McInerney
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek, BC Northwest Sprint Tour Aaron Willison
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Chase Gutshall
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chase Dietz
World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL USAC Silver Crown Series Dakota Armstrong