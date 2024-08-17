Feature Winners: Friday, August 16, 2024

|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Event
|Winner
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Sprint Invaders Association
|
|Tasker Phillips
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Bryan Sebetto
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Zeth Sabo
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Adam Speckman
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Steve Carpenter Memorial
|Rained Out
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Tucker Donath
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing Steel Block Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|ASCS Sooner Region
|
|Sean McClelland
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|Can-Am Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Limited Sprint Showdown
|T.J. Hartman
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Elm Mott, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Chipper Wood
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|
|Rained Out
|Jackson County Speedway
|Jackson, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jackson Nationals
|Brandon Bosma
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|Carson Macedo
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|
|Tyler Courtney
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|
|Cody Baker
|Lee USA Speedway
|Lee, NH
|International Super Modified Association
|Ollie Silva Mid-Summer Classic
|Tyler Shullick
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Midget Cars
|
|Manny Dias
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Lexington 104 Speedway
|Lexington, TN
|United Sprint Car Series
|
|Cancelled
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|Midwest Auto Racing Association
|
|Parker Jones
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|
|Riley Goodno
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|
|Kory Crabtree
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|CRSA Sprints
|
|Dan Craun
|Princeton Speedway
|Princeton, MN
|UMSS High Rollers Series Winged
|
|Mike Mueller
|Ransomville Speedway
|Ransomville, NY
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|
|Rained Out
|Princeton Speedway
|Princeton, MN
|UMSS High Rollers Series Non-Wing
|
|KenHron
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Red River Sprint Series
|
|Rained Out
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|
|Rained Out
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|
|Chris McInerney
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek, BC
|Northwest Sprint Tour
|
|Aaron Willison
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|
|Chase Gutshall
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Chase Dietz
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Madison, IL
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|
|Dakota Armstrong