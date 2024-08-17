Sabo earns 1st 410 win of the year at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Zeth Sabo led wire to wire but had to withstand a big challenge from defending track champion Cap Henry late in the race to score his first 410 sprint win of the season at Attica Raceway Park Friday, Aug. 16 on F.E. Kroka & Associates/Five Star Maintenance Night.

After a crash involving Tyler Street and Bryce Lucius (both were not injured) on the opening lap, the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprint 30-lap feature went caution free. Sabo, who started on the pole jumped into the lead and quickly built a sizeable advantage until hitting heavy lapped traffic just past the half-way point. Henry, who started seventh worked his way to second in the traffic and closed to within a half a second of Sabo with just six laps to go. Once clear of traffic, Sabo powered away for his second career Attica win over Henry, DJ Foos, Skylar Gee and Creed Kemenah.

“The car got better the harder I drove it. I saw Cap poke his nose under me there late and I knew I had to get going. Thanks to Rich and Shelly Farmer for giving me this opportunity and Steven and all the guys who work on this thing,” said Sabo beside his NAPA of Fremont, Level Utilities, Limo Scene Limo Service, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Kiser Sound backed #29.

Henry’s second place finish brings him closer to Cale Thomas in the battle for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group title.

You didn’t want to be leading and getting into lapped traffic in the Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature. Todd Brennann led the first 15 laps of the 25 lap affair before getting into a lapped car and spinning. Doug Drown lead laps 16-20 before being collected when a lapped car spun in front of him. Ryan Markham led lap 21 before Mansfield, Ohio’s Kyle Moore drove into the lead on lap 22 and drove to his fourth straight win at Attica.

Moore’s fifth win of the season at Attica is also his 10th consecutive victory overall in 2024 when coupled with other tracks. Markham, Collin Shipley, Mike Bores and Casey Noonan would round out the top five.

“WOW…this is amazing. I can’t believe this. My crew, Tye Tworg for giving me this fast machine…just all the great people on this thing.

I’ve waited forever to win here and we just can’t stop winning now. I love this place. Honestly I was just riding there and I saw Brennan get tangled up and then Drown and Markham and I was like this is just meant to be. I probably wouldn’t have won unless they wrecked. I’m not going to sugar coat it…we definitely had some luck tonight,” said Moore beside his Kepling Flooring, Tye Tworg Longhorn, Joyride Transportation, Smitley Towing, Short Stop, Malcuit Race Engines, Wilson Realty agent Robin Jakubick, RL Bond Septic, Hepthorn Golf Cart Sales, House of Spud, K&B Septic Service, Coffman Composites, Team Midwest Paint, Platinum Design backed #1*.

Last season’s rookie of the year Blayne Keckler jumped into the early lead of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main before Bryan Sebetto took the point on lap seven. Sebetto sliced through traffic as ninth starter Dustin Stroup slie into second with just six laps to go. The only caution of the 25-lap race came after the white flag, setting up a one-lap shoot-out for the win. Sebetto hit his marks perfectly to score his third win of the year at Attica over Stroup, Keckler, Jimmy McGrath and Dustin Dinan.

The victory is Sebetto’s 16th career win in the 305 division at Attica, tying him with Joe Keegan for eighth on the track’s all-time win list for the 305 sprints. It is also Sebetto’s seventh overall victory of 2024.

“I was pissed when that caution came out but it’s a part of racing. I knew I just had to hit my marks for one more lap and I knew I had a clear track and wouldn’t have to battle with anyone. I was able to move around in lapped traffic early and I knew I could pretty much run where ever I wanted. It’s a testament to how good this car is,” said Sebetto beside his : Sandusky Bay Remodeling, JLH General Contractor, Sandusky Bay RV Rentals, KH Suspension, Commercial Glazing Systems, Overwatch Precision, RCF Chassis, Level Performance, Race Ready Apparrel, NAPA of Fremont, Clay Keim, Depot Pizza, CA Kustoms backed #01.

Stroup’s second place finish will also pull him closer to Jamie Miller in the battle for the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Aug. 23 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and UMP Late Models in action.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Aug. 23 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and UMP Late Models in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.32-Bryce Lucius, 12.963; 2.4-Zane DeVault, 13.098; 3.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.130; 4.5T-Travis Philo, 13.131; 5.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.144; 6.23-Cale Thomas, 13.185; 7.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.189; 8.33W-Cap Henry, 13.195; 9.4*-Tyler Street, 13.220; 10.16-DJ Foos, 13.233; 11.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.238; 12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.300; 13.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.312; 14.15H-Mitch Harble, 13.318; 15.5-Kody Brewer, 13.326; 16.99-Skylar Gee, 13.347; 17.X-Mike Keegan, 13.364; 18.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.367; 19.38-Leyton Wagner, 13.449; 20.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.495; 21.12-Luke Griffith, 13.551; 22.19-TJ Michael, 13.585; 23.2+-Brian Smith, 13.599; 24.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.632; 25.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.001;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[3] ; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[5] ; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[4] ; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 6. 15H-Mitch Harble[1] ; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[6] ; 8. 2+-Brian Smith[9] ; 9. 12-Luke Griffith[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 4. 4-Zane DeVault[3] ; 5. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[7] ; 7. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[3] ; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 7. 19-TJ Michael[8] ; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 15H-Mitch Harble[1] ; 2. 38-Leyton Wagner[4] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[7] ; 5. 12-Luke Griffith[10] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan[9] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8] ; 9. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5] ; 10. 19-TJ Michael[6]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[7] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[9] ; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 7. 4-Zane DeVault[8] ; 8. 9-Trey Jacobs[13] ; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[12] ; 10. 23-Cale Thomas[10] ; 11. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[14] ; 12. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15] ; 13. 15C-Chris Andrews[11] ; 14. 38-Leyton Wagner[17] ; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[19] ; 16. 12-Luke Griffith[20] ; 17. 15H-Mitch Harble[16] ; 18. 7M-Brandon Moore[18] ; 19. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 20. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.763; 2.3X-Blayne Keckler, 13.961; 3.2-Brenden Torok, 13.969; 4.26-Jamie Miller, 13.973; 5.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.023; 6.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.042; 7.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.078; 8.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.102; 9.319-Steven Watts, 14.113; 10.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.122; 11.8K-Zach Kramer, 14.126; 12.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.136; 13.12-Dylan Watson, 14.209; 14.63-Randy Ruble, 14.216; 15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.231; 16.18-Ben Watson, 14.271; 17.36-Seth Schneider, 14.283; 18.36JR-JJ Henes, 14.299; 19.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.308; 20.49i-John Ivy, 14.316; 21.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.320; 22.27D-Steve Dolphin, 14.354; 23.18Z-Brian Razum, 14.366; 24.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.381; 25.27-Stuart Brubaker, 14.386; 26.35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.386; 27.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 14.413; 28.78-Austin Black, 14.429; 29.1S-James Saam, 14.541; 30.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.597; 31.2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.692; 32.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.810;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 2. 3X-Blayne Keckler[4] ; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[7] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 8. 26-Jamie Miller[3]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 2. 36JR-JJ Henes[1] ; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer[3] ; 4. 319-Steven Watts[4] ; 5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[5] ; 6. 1S-James Saam[6] ; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8] ; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[1] ; 4. 27-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 7. 78-Austin Black[8] ; 8. 27D-Steve Dolphin[6]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 63-Randy Ruble[2] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[3] ; 4. 49i-John Ivy[6] ; 5. 18-Ben Watson[1] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[5] ; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[2] ; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[1] ; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[13] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[7] ; 8. 18-Ben Watson[4] ; 9. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[9] ; 10. 78-Austin Black[11] ; 11. 18Z-Brian Razum[12] ; 12. 27D-Steve Dolphin[15] ; 13. 11TS-Tate Schiets[10] ; 14. 1S-James Saam[6] ; 15. 2T-Tony Alvarez[14]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[9] ; 3. 3X-Blayne Keckler[1] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[10] ; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[8] ; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson[2] ; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[6] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[3] ; 9. 26-Jamie Miller[21] ; 10. 12-Dylan Watson[13] ; 11. 19R-Steve Rando[14] ; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11] ; 13. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[17] ; 14. 3M-Logan Mongeau[19] ; 15. 26S-Lee Sommers[20] ; 16. 319-Steven Watts[4] ; 17. 8K-Zach Kramer[12] ; 18. 2-Brenden Torok[18] ; 19. 36-Seth Schneider[22] ; 20. 36JR-JJ Henes[7] ; 21. 49i-John Ivy[16] ; 22. 27-Stuart Brubaker[15]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.15B-Mike Bores, 14.684; 2.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.723; 3.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.730; 4.20B-Todd Brennan, 14.756; 5.92-Justin Chance, 14.892; 6.1N-Casey Noonan, 14.914; 7.7-Nick Cox, 14.932; 8.36-Matt Irey, 14.964; 9.12-Doug Drown, 15.014; 10.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.048; 11.51-Devin Shiels, 15.083; 12.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.184; 13.79-Nick Kurtz, 15.211; 14.46-Colin Shipley, 15.320; 15.14JR-JR Gentry, 15.435; 16.153-John Miller, 15.475; 17.4M-Jamie Miller, 15.508; 18.11-Austin Gibson, 15.691; 19.51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.773; 20.57-Tyler Johnson, 17.037; 21.16H-Cody Truman, 17.360; 22.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 3. 74-Jeff Warnick[5] ; 4. 7-Nick Cox[2] ; 5. 4M-Jamie Miller[7] ; 6. 57-Tyler Johnson[8] ; 7. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 8. 79-Nick Kurtz[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 92-Justin Chance[3] ; 2. 46-Colin Shipley[1] ; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[4] ; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[5] ; 6. RH03-Gregg Haskell[7] ; 7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 20B-Todd Brennan[4] ; 2. 12-Doug Drown[3] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 4. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 5. 14JR-JR Gentry[5] ; 6. 153-John Miller[6] ; 7. 16H-Cody Truman[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[5] ; 3. 46-Colin Shipley[7] ; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[8] ; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[4] ; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[10] ; 7. 74-Jeff Warnick[9] ; 8. RH03-Gregg Haskell[17] ; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[1] ; 10. 14JR-JR Gentry[15] ; 11. 153-John Miller[18] ; 12. 51B-Brayden Shiels[19] ; 13. 4M-Jamie Miller[13] ; 14. 12-Doug Drown[2] ; 15. 16H-Cody Truman[20] ; 16. 91-Rusty Schlenk[12] ; 17. 11-Austin Gibson[14] ; 18. 7-Nick Cox[11] ; 19. 57-Tyler Johnson[16] ; 20. 92-Justin Chance[6]