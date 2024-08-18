Greg Wilson wins IRA feature from 14th at Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, August 17, 2024)–A 33-year drought came to an end for Greg Wilson of Benton Ridge, OH as he scored an impressive victory to highlight the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) portion of the Roger Iles Tribute before a huge Kenosha County Fair crowd on Saturday, August 17.

Roger Iles was one of the original IRA competitors and supporters of individual teams as well as the entire series over the years though his business in Waukegan, IL, Carriage Auto Body. Ken Iles, his son, took ovet the business following his father’s passing and continued to show support for Wilmot Raceway and the IRA through the Fair Tribute to his father on fair night.

Starting 14th in the 24-car 30-lap feature field, Wilson took advantage of a caution on lap 14 which closed the ranks behind early pacesetter Jake Blackhurst of Hanna City, IL. Blackhurst led every lap from his front row spot due to winning the second dash. With 8 laps to go, Wilson powered past Blackhurst using both the top and bottom of the 1/3-mile oval.

At the checkered it was Wilson recording his third career IRA victory, but first ever at Wilmot, the birth place of the IRA over 50 years ago. Blackhurst took second in a tight battle with the final podium finisher third place Joe B. Miller of Millersville, MO. Blake Nimee of Oswego, IL rounded out the top five.

“The good Lord above has been testing me and our family,” said Wilson, joined by his wife and two daughters who help work on his pit crew. “They put up with a lot of my grumpiness. I’ve been coming here since I was 16 and I’m 49 now, and I always wanted to win here at Wilmot in front of these great fans and because of all of the sprint car tradition here. I have to thank the good Lord for this win.”

“I guess I should be happy with another podium, but it seemed like we had it tonight,” said Blackhurst, still able to at least give a smile. “When you lead as many laps as we did and you think you’ve got it, it is frustrating. Got to hand it to Greg (Wilson). He had the car to beat at the end.”

“I have to thank my family and everyone,” said Miller, noting his team drove 8 hours to race at Wilmot. “Greg and his team put it all together. Got to tip your hat to them. And Jake was tough, too. We like coming here before these great fair fans. It makes the drive worth it because they, and the IRA officials, make us feel so welcome.”

Two early cautions on laps 2 and 4, combined with a final yellow on lap 12, kept setting up tight battles in the 20-lap Wisconsin AutoMeter Powered By Gandrud Performance Wilmot Raceway Catalyst Exhibits WingLESS feature.

Tyler Kuxhouse of Antioch, IL, second generation driver in his first full season as a WingLESS competitor, took the lead on lap six, with a tremendous amount of pressure as the top five were continuously battling back and fourth.

A final yellow with 8 laps remaining came when Zach Raidart of Gurnee, IL, who was running third working the high groove, spun in turn one with several of the top runners narrowly avoiding getting caught up.

Kuxhouse, whose father Scott won several championships in various types of cars at Wilmot, but never an open wheel sprint car, scored his third overall career WingLESS win and second this season at Wilmot. Bristol’s Chris Klemko, who started tenth, came on strong at the finish to take runner-up. Burlington’s Matt Vandervere moved up from seventh to take third. Tim Cox of Park City, IL was fourth. New Berlin’s Trinity Uttech came across fifth as the top five were within one second of each other at the checkered.

“Today has been a challenging day for our family and team,” said Kuxhouse. “It’s always fun to win here, and to do it on fair night is even more special. I have to thank my family and crew members, and sponsors, for all of their support and these great Wilmot fans.”

The 11-75 Sports Complex IRA Lightning Sprints feature had a rough start with a pair of red flags. The first came when front row starter Max Brannam of Holiday Hills, IL had his throttle reportedly stick sending him rocketing off the end of the track in turn one striking a track preparation vehicle’s tire, spinning the car around like a top but keeping it on all four wheels when it landed. After evaluation, Max Brannam remained at the track with the car done for the night.

On the restart Jeff Schmidt of Slinger and Nate Kirchner of Stillwater, MN got together with Schmidt’s car getting upside down and Kirchner’s sustaining considerable damage. Neither driver was injured.

Waukesha’s Mark Heinert, who held the lead through the two stoppages which came after one lap was in the books, ended up pulling away from the field never being headed as he scored his first feature of the season with the main shortened due to time possible weather entering the area plus time constraints.

Nick Petska of Spring Grove, IL, came from eighth to take a distant second behind Heinert. Brian Strane Jr. of Paris moved up three spots from sixth to third. Jordan Funderburk of Wadsworth, IL was fourth. Pleasant Prairie’s Mike Neau fifth.

“This was a crazy race,” said Heinert, who was joined in victory lane by family including his daughter Mikayla who received an early 16th birthday present from Dad as her special day is August 21. “She’s a dancer and we support her dancing, just like she takes the time to support Dad. It’s been a while since we got in victory lane. My Dad, our entire crew and especially my family have stuck with me, so winning on fair night makes it even that much more special.”

Wilmot Raceway resumes action on Saturday, August 24 with the Badger Midgets making their only appearance of the season at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds 1/3-mile clay oval. Wisconsin Auto Meter Powered By Gandrud Performance Wilmot Raceway Catalyst Exhibits WingLESS Sprints, Unified Street Stocks plus B&L Office Furniture Powered by American Tire & Auto Repair of Kenosha and Lindenhurst Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars round out the program.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on track activity at 5:30 p.m. followed by racing at 6:45 p.m. Pits open at 3 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20.00 for everyone ages 13 & over, 11 & under admitted free. All pit passes are $35.00.

For updates check the trackside race line 262-862-2090, wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook Page.

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. W20-Greg Wilson[14]; 2. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 4. 79-Blake Nimee[1]; 5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[10]; 6. 73-Scotty Thiel[5]; 7. 2W-Scott Neitzel[7]; 8. 25T-Travis Arenz[20]; 9. 87A-Austin Hartmann[8]; 10. 25-Danny Schlafer[3]; 11. 9K-Kyle Schuett[6]; 12. 3N-Jake Neuman[19]; 13. 10V-Matt VanderVere[13]; 14. 22-Riley Goodno[15]; 15. 85J-Logan Julien[12]; 16. 13-CJ Malueg[21]; 17. 5-Zackary Sokol[9]; 18. 68-Dave Uttech[11]; 19. 16C-Tylar Rankin[18]; 20. 4K-Kris Spitz[16]; 21. 16-Anthony Knierim[22]; 22. 09-Clayton Rossmann[23]; 23. 43-Jereme Schroeder[24]; 24. 70-Chris Klemko[17]

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 2. 25T-Travis Arenz[3]; 3. 13-CJ Malueg[4]; 4. 16-Anthony Knierim[1]; 5. 09-Clayton Rossmann[8]; 6. 43-Jereme Schroeder[5]; 7. 24-Scott Conger[9]; 8. 29JR-Ralph Johnson[6]; 9. 70W-Logan Wienke[7]

Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 79-Blake Nimee[4]; 2. 25-Danny Schlafer[3]; 3. 73-Scotty Thiel[1]; 4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]; 5. 5-Zackary Sokol[5]

Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]; 4. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]; 5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Blake Nimee[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[2]; 4. 73-Scotty Thiel[3]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 6. 16C-Tylar Rankin[7]; 7. 25T-Travis Arenz[8]; 8. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]; 9. 09-Clayton Rossmann[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Zackary Sokol[2]; 2. 68-Dave Uttech[1]; 3. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]; 4. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 6. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]; 7. 13-CJ Malueg[8]; 8. 43-Jereme Schroeder[7]; 9. 24-Scott Conger[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]; 2. 85J-Logan Julien[1]; 3. 25-Danny Schlafer[4]; 4. 10V-Matt VanderVere[7]; 5. 87A-Austin Hartmann[3]; 6. 70-Chris Klemko[6]; 7. 16-Anthony Knierim[5]; 8. 29JR-Ralph Johnson[9]; 9. 70W-Logan Wienke[8]

Qualifying: 1. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:12.787[4]; 2. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 00:13.083[15]; 3. 25-Danny Schlafer, 00:13.130[25]; 4. 73-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.191[13]; 5. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 00:13.240[11]; 6. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 00:13.241[12]; 7. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 00:13.263[9]; 8. 5-Zackary Sokol, 00:13.340[8]; 9. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:13.342[2]; 10. 79-Blake Nimee, 00:13.357[21]; 11. 68-Dave Uttech, 00:13.362[16]; 12. 85J-Logan Julien, 00:13.374[10]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.391[1]; 14. 4K-Kris Spitz, 00:13.391[5]; 15. 16-Anthony Knierim, 00:13.399[7]; 16. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:13.409[17]; 17. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.474[18]; 18. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:13.515[14]; 19. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 00:13.519[27]; 20. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 00:13.701[20]; 21. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 00:13.709[26]; 22. 25T-Travis Arenz, 00:13.836[24]; 23. 13-CJ Malueg, 00:13.992[22]; 24. 70W-Logan Wienke, 00:14.133[6]; 25. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 00:14.237[23]; 26. 24-Scott Conger, 00:14.397[19]; 27. 29JR-Ralph Johnson, 00:14.443[3]

Hot Laps: 1. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 00:13.132[9]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.133[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.176[18]; 4. 73-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.184[13]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.185[1]; 6. 85J-Logan Julien, 00:13.225[10]; 7. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 00:13.242[15]; 8. 79-Blake Nimee, 00:13.256[21]; 9. 25-Danny Schlafer, 00:13.381[25]; 10. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 00:13.394[12]; 11. 25T-Travis Arenz, 00:13.396[24]; 12. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:13.415[17]; 13. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:13.431[2]; 14. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 00:13.435[27]; 15. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 00:13.550[26]; 16. 68-Dave Uttech, 00:13.608[16]; 17. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 00:13.615[11]; 18. 4K-Kris Spitz, 00:13.703[5]; 19. 5-Zackary Sokol, 00:13.708[8]; 20. 16-Anthony Knierim, 00:13.708[7]; 21. 70W-Logan Wienke, 00:13.877[6]; 22. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 00:13.968[20]; 23. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 00:14.097[23]; 24. 13-CJ Malueg, 00:14.150[22]; 25. 24-Scott Conger, 00:14.234[19]; 26. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:14.251[14]; 27. 29JR-Ralph Johnson, 00:14.467[3]

22 entries

Lightning Sprints

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 55H-Mark Heinert[2]; 2. 18-Nick Petska[8]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane Jr[6]; 4. 17-Jordan Funderburk[4]; 5. 16-Mike Neau[7]; 6. K9-Andrew Kiedrowski[5]; 7. 63-Jacob Irwin[9]; 8. 59X-Phil Brannam[11]; 9. 5S-Chad Stouthamer[13]; 10. 15-Cole Olson[17]; 11. 59-Ethon Stear[16]; 12. 01-Ron Brannam[14]; 13. 55X-Xander York[19]; 14. 13-Tucker Richards[18]; 15. 64-Jack Lynn[20]; 16. 74-Tim Brannam[3]; 17. (DNF) 23-Dominick Swierad[21]; 18. (DNF) 9-John Kirk[12]; 19. (DNF) 74M-Max Brannam[1]; 20. (DNF) 6-Jeff Schmidt[10]; 21. (DNF) 14-Nate Kirchner[15]; 22. (DNS) 11-Derek Fortier

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Nick Petska[4]; 2. 55H-Mark Heinert[2]; 3. K9-Andrew Kiedrowski[3]; 4. 6-Jeff Schmidt[1]; 5. 01-Ron Brannam[6]; 6. 59-Ethon Stear[5]; 7. 64-Jack Lynn[8]; 8. 23-Dominick Swierad[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Mike Neau[4]; 2. 74M-Max Brannam[2]; 3. 59X-Phil Brannam[1]; 4. 17-Jordan Funderburk[3]; 5. 14-Nate Kirchner[7]; 6. 15-Cole Olson[5]; 7. 55X-Xander York[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Brian Strane Jr[4]; 2. 63-Jacob Irwin[2]; 3. 9-John Kirk[1]; 4. 5S-Chad Stouthamer[5]; 5. 74-Tim Brannam[3]; 6. 13-Tucker Richards[6]; 7. 11-Derek Fortier[7]

Qualifying: 1. 18-Nick Petska, 00:14.288[18]; 2. 16-Mike Neau, 00:14.524[21]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane Jr, 00:14.638[15]; 4. K9-Andrew Kiedrowski, 00:14.649[22]; 5. 17-Jordan Funderburk, 00:14.681[13]; 6. 74-Tim Brannam, 00:14.913[8]; 7. 55H-Mark Heinert, 00:14.963[7]; 8. 74M-Max Brannam, 00:14.972[11]; 9. 63-Jacob Irwin, 00:15.088[20]; 10. 6-Jeff Schmidt, 00:15.140[10]; 11. 59X-Phil Brannam, 00:15.254[16]; 12. 9-John Kirk, 00:15.256[3]; 13. 59-Ethon Stear, 00:15.257[19]; 14. 15-Cole Olson, 00:15.552[5]; 15. 5S-Chad Stouthamer, 00:15.722[6]; 16. 01-Ron Brannam, 00:15.753[4]; 17. 55X-Xander York, 00:15.757[12]; 18. 13-Tucker Richards, 00:15.758[2]; 19. 23-Dominick Swierad, 00:15.774[17]; 20. 14-Nate Kirchner, 00:15.838[1]; 21. 11-Derek Fortier, 00:15.908[9]; 22. 64-Jack Lynn, 00:16.117[14]

28 entries

Non Wing Crate Sprints

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[1]; 2. 70-Chris Klemko[10]; 3. 10V-Matt VanderVere[7]; 4. 40-Tim Cox[2]; 5. 7-Trinity Uttech[6]; 6. 0-John Fahl[3]; 7. 57F-Tristan Furseth[9]; 8. 38-Allen Hafford[14]; 9. 9-Greg Olsen[23]; 10. 59-Derek Crane[15]; 11. 50-Rusty Egan[5]; 12. 7D-Josh Davidson[12]; 13. 99J-Seth Johnson[13]; 14. 52-Craig Lager[8]; 15. 91-Jimmy Sivia[11]; 16. 29J-Ralph Johnson[20]; 17. 70H-Tate Hensley[24]; 18. 23Z-Zach Raidart[4]; 19. 24-Eric Wilke[19]; 20. 4G-George Gaertner III[21]; 21. 4-Jordan Paulsen[18]; 22. 17-Bryce Andrews[16]; 23. 29OG-Tom Eller[22]; 24. (DNF) 86-Johnny Meyer[17]

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 24-Eric Wilke[5]; 2. 29J-Ralph Johnson[6]; 3. 4G-George Gaertner III[2]; 4. 70H-Tate Hensley[1]; 5. 29OG-Tom Eller[4]; 6. 9-Greg Olsen[3]; 7. 21T-Mitchell Reich[7]; 8. 17M-Matt Rypel[8]; 9. (DNS) 12-Shawn Swim; 10. (DNS) 13W-Dave Wallace

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23Z-Zach Raidart[4]; 2. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[3]; 3. 57F-Tristan Furseth[1]; 4. 99J-Seth Johnson[7]; 5. 7-Trinity Uttech[2]; 6. 86-Johnny Meyer[8]; 7. 9-Greg Olsen[5]; 8. 24-Eric Wilke[6]; 9. 21T-Mitchell Reich[9]; 10. (DNS) 13W-Dave Wallace

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10V-Matt VanderVere[2]; 2. 0-John Fahl[4]; 3. 91-Jimmy Sivia[7]; 4. 7D-Josh Davidson[5]; 5. 59-Derek Crane[6]; 6. 4-Jordan Paulsen[8]; 7. 70H-Tate Hensley[3]; 8. 4G-George Gaertner III[1]; 9. 17M-Matt Rypel[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 70-Chris Klemko[1]; 2. 50-Rusty Egan[3]; 3. 52-Craig Lager[2]; 4. 40-Tim Cox[4]; 5. 38-Allen Hafford[5]; 6. 17-Bryce Andrews[6]; 7. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]; 8. 29J-Ralph Johnson[8]; 9. (DNS) 12-Shawn Swim

Qualifying: 1. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 00:15.322[9]; 2. 0-John Fahl, 00:15.397[10]; 3. 40-Tim Cox, 00:15.642[5]; 4. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse, 00:15.664[4]; 5. 70H-Tate Hensley, 00:15.681[6]; 6. 50-Rusty Egan, 00:15.768[15]; 7. 7-Trinity Uttech, 00:15.784[11]; 8. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 00:15.802[3]; 9. 52-Craig Lager, 00:15.859[14]; 10. 57F-Tristan Furseth, 00:15.938[19]; 11. 4G-George Gaertner III, 00:15.940[13]; 12. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:15.943[25]; 13. 9-Greg Olsen, 00:15.945[23]; 14. 7D-Josh Davidson, 00:15.958[24]; 15. 38-Allen Hafford, 00:15.986[28]; 16. 24-Eric Wilke, 00:16.026[18]; 17. 59-Derek Crane, 00:16.065[26]; 18. 17-Bryce Andrews, 00:16.079[20]; 19. 99J-Seth Johnson, 00:16.082[7]; 20. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 00:16.085[17]; 21. 29OG-Tom Eller, 00:16.360[12]; 22. 86-Johnny Meyer, 00:16.457[1]; 23. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 00:16.536[16]; 24. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 00:16.586[27]; 25. 21T-Mitchell Reich, 00:16.871[21]; 26. 17M-Matt Rypel, 00:17.196[8]; 27. (DNF) 12-Shawn Swim, 00:17.196[2]; 28. (DNF) 13W-Dave Wallace, 00:17.196[22]