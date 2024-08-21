Hunter Schuerenberg Tabbed to Drive for TKS Motorsports

(August 21, 2024) — Hunter Schuerenberg will take the wheel of the TKS Motorsports car for the season finale at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday. The announcement was made through Schuerenberg’s public relations representative on Wednesday morning. Currently Schuerenberg and TKS plan on racing on a week to week basis through September to evaluate their situation.

Schuerenberg, from Sikeston, Missouri, recently finished in 15th position at the Knoxville Nationals two weeks ago. So far during the 2024 season Schuerenberg has four feature wins to his credit in winged 410 sprint car competition.

TKS parted ways with driver Chase Randall last Monday and selected Kelby Watt to fill in during last week’s Jackson Nationals finishing in 21st position on Friday and 17th place on Saturday.