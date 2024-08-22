ESS Heads to Quebec for Pair of $3,000 to Win Events at Granby and Drummond

By Curtis Berleue

(Granby, QC) | Each year, the Empire Super Sprints make an annual pilgrimage far north to the province of Quebec. 2024 is no different, as this weekend the stars of the Empire Super Sprints will invade Autodrome Granby on Friday August 23 and Autodrome Drummond on Saturday August 24.

Last season, Jeff Cook sat in victory lane at Autodrome Granby, marking what is likely his final ESS victory. At Autodrome Drummond last season, Matt Tanner was victorious when he picked up his second win of the season.

Headed into this weekends Quebec swing, there are nine points-paying events left on the Empire Super Sprints schedule. Two time and defending champion Jordan Poirier is once again atop the standings. While Poirier has yet to sit in victory lane in 2024, he has been a model of consistency having not finished outside of the top 10 in any event so far this season.

Second in points is New Jersey’s Davie Franek, just 17 points back from Poirier. Franek has three victories on the season thus far (Freedom, Fulton and Brockville), and will look to close the gap even further this weekend.

Third in points is Jason Barney, 91 points back from Franek, Matt Tanner sits fourth in points and Billy VanInwegen rounds out the top five.

For this weekend’s events at Autodrome Granby and Autodrome Drummond, be sure to check both the tracks and ESS social media pages for information regarding gate times and prices, along with a nightly order of events.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 23 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 24 – Autodrome Drummond – Drummondville, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Friday, August 30 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)