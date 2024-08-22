LORAIN RACEWAY PARK UP NEXT FOR MSR LIGHTS

From Must See Racing

August 21, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series is back in action this Saturday night August 24, 2024, at Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst. Ohio. It will be round #3 for the winged asphalt 602 crate series.

Several rainouts earlier in the year produced very few events for the series to kick off the season. The majority of the remaining events are on the back half of the schedule beginning with Saturday night’s event at LRP. LRP is the unofficial home of the series as the track has hosted more Midwest Lights events since the inception of the series in 2020.

Saturday’s event is expected to draw the biggest field of cars of the season. The series continues to grow and is slowly gaining new cars regularly. Supermodified regular Talon Stephens is expected to make his debut with the series this weekend, proof the series continues to gain new cars and drivers as the series grows.

The points battle is shaping up to go right down to the wire. Only 25 points separate the top 5. There is only a single point difference between first place and second place. Two-time and defending series champion Cody Gallogly only has a 1-point advantage over 2020 series champion JJ Henes. Andrew Bogusz is lurking in third place only 10 points out of the lead.

Other expected entrants this weekend include Charlie Baur, Parker Corbin, Matt Double, JD Evans, Lucas Krick, Ethan Rader, Joshua Sexton, Brandon Tregembo, Keegan Weese, and Rick Wichtner.

For more information on Must See Racing please like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.mustseeracing.com