Cale Thomas Wins With Final Lap Pass at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (August 23, 2024) — Cale Thomas and Cap Henry have battled each other hard in 410 sprint car racing in North Central Ohio in 2024. Friday night, Aug. 23 at Attica Raceway Park was no different. The pair traded slide job after slide job throughout the 30-lap feature on Wilson Tire/Central Ohio Farmers Night with Thomas executing the final one in the final set of turns on the final lap to score his fourth win of the year at Attica by a mere .078 seconds over Henry.

The win is Thomas’ seventh overall victory of 2024 and the sixth career win at Attica and vaults him back into the point lead at Attica Raceway Park over Henry, who is the track’s defending Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint champion. The victory also pads Thomas’ lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group over Henry who is the series’ defending champion. There’s just one race left in that series coming Sept. 7 at Fremont Speedway.

The first portion of the race was marred by numerous crashes with TJ Michael leading the first lap before Thomas took over and led until Henry took over on lap 10. Thomas regained the lead with eight laps to go only to see Henry back in front a lap later, setting up the exciting last lap pass by Thomas for the win.

“I kind of gave up on the high side when I saw Cap on the restart through the middle trying to protect and honestly it hurt me on the restart going into turn three and that’s when he threw the slide job on me. He saw me right before lapped traffic underneath him and I think I scared him into thinking I was back running through the middle like I normally do here. I’ve been watching a lot of the guys out in California so tried my best impression of them tonight. I just didn’t give up the top because that was the only way I could get a run,” said Thomas beside his Jay Kiser Racing, Spanky’s Pizza, Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, Automatic Fire Protection; Ohio Refrigeration, Ohio Heating, Engler Machine, BH 41, TMH Holdings, Berryman Racing Shocks, Keizer Wheels backed #23.

Collin Shipley lead he opening lap of the 25-lap Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature before Mike Bores took over. With 10 laps to go Bores was challenged by Kyle Moore who came into the night having won the last four features at Attica. Moore took the lead on lap 17 but during a caution retired to the pits. Bores lead the rest of the way to score his first win of 2024, the eighth late model victory of his career at Attica over Nathon Loney, Todd Brennan, Ryan Markham and Devin Shiels.

“The old 15B is back. All the guys at Black Diamond Chassis, Keith and Brendon at After Burner Performance…we went through a whole week with my chassis guy and it paid off said Bores of his Roeder’s Racing Service; Stein Honey, UUI; Burns Electric; Truck Worx of Ohio, Cam-Tech, After Burner Performance backed machine.

It’s been a very frustrating season for Paul Weaver. Attica’s six time Fremont Fence 305 Sprint track champion was winless at the track where he had accumulated 73 career total wins to lead all drivers in the history of the track. But it all came together for the Fremont, Ohio driver Friday. After Blayne Keckler lead the first nine laps and Dustin Stroup laps 10-14, Weaver took over and drove away for his first victory of the year at Attica. It’s his 71st career 305 sprint victory and 74th including his 410 wins at the track.

“It’s been frustrating trying to figure out this new clay here. It’s the same stuff as Fremont on Attica is a lot faster. Last time I was here this car got bent and Beaber fixed it and I bought a few new parts and changed up a little bit and Daniel decided to do a lot different stuff than we normally did. Tonight I could run anywhere on the track,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting backed #1W.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 23, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.33W-Cap Henry, 12.754

2.23-Cale Thomas, 12.930

3.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.968

4.29*-Tyler Street, 13.010

5.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.011

6.11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck, 13.016

7.16-DJ Foos, 13.048

8.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.063

9.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.090

10.7N-Darin Naida, 13.113

11.5T-Travis Philo, 13.113

12.97UK-Ryan Harrison, 13.122

13.34-Sterling Cling, 13.122

14.19-TJ Michael, 13.132

15.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.157

16.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.175

17.9H-Lance Heinberger, 13.276

18.X-Mike Keegan, 13.329

19.3-Kyle Locke, 13.342

20.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.345

21.26W-Cody White, 13.367

22.2+-Brian Smith, 13.414

23.7M-Brandon Moore, 13.486

24.9W-Lance Webb, 13.535

25.5-Kody Brewer, 13.661

26.12-Luke Griffith, 13.711

27.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.723

28.4T-Josh Turner, 13.773

29.97-Max Stambaugh, 99.999;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 19-TJ Michael[2]

3. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

4. 9-Trey Jacobs[4]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

6. 97-Max Stambaugh[8]

7. 9W-Lance Webb[5]

8. 12-Luke Griffith[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

5. 9H-Lance Heinberger[5]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

7. 3-Kyle Locke[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

2. X-Mike Keegan[1]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]

5. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

6. 26W-Cody White[6]

7. 4T-Josh Turner[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[1]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck[2]

3. 23-Cale Thomas[4]

4. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[5]

5. 29*-Tyler Street[3]

6. 2+-Brian Smith[6]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

2. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

3. 29*-Tyler Street[4]

4. 97-Max Stambaugh[5]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[8]

6. 9H-Lance Heinberger[2]

7. 26W-Cody White[7]

8. 7M-Brandon Moore[12]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

10. 12-Luke Griffith[13]

11. 9W-Lance Webb[9]

12. 4T-Josh Turner[11]

13. 3-Kyle Locke[10]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[3]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[6]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejeck[8]

4. 16-DJ Foos[7]

5. 15C-Chris Andrews[9]

6. 19-TJ Michael[2]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12]

9. 9-Trey Jacobs[13]

10. X-Mike Keegan[5]

11. 34-Sterling Cling[10]

12. 15K-Creed Kemenah[14]

13. 5-Kody Brewer[16]

14. 97-Max Stambaugh[19]

15. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]

16. 29*-Tyler Street[18]

17. 14R-Sean Rayhall[11]

18. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[15]

19. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

20. 2+-Brian Smith[20]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.629

2.12X-Dustin Stroup, 13.654

3.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.700

4.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.724

5.26-Jamie Miller, 13.735

6.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 13.746

7.36JR-JJ Henes, 13.760

8.36-Seth Schneider, 13.775

9.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 13.783

10.3X-Blayne Keckler, 13.789

11.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.789

12.2-Brenden Torok, 13.803

13.96UK-Tom Holcroft, 13.841

14.49i-John Ivy, 13.911

15.8K-Zach Kramer, 13.937

16.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 13.945

17.19R-Steve Rando, 13.958

18.78-Austin Black, 14.072

19.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.108

20.63-Randy Ruble, 14.121

21.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.126

22.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.134

23.26S-Lee Sommers, 14.186

24.8-Jim Leaser, 14.256

25.1S-James Saam, 14.448

26.98-Dave Hoppes, 14.534

27.85-Dustin Feller, 14.542

28.2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.560

29.11-Brayden Harrison, 14.849;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 3X-Blayne Keckler[2]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

4. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

5. 36JR-JJ Henes[4]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

7. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

4. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3]

5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]

6. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7]

7. 1S-James Saam[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[2]

2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

4. 78-Austin Black[1]

5. 8-Jim Leaser[5]

6. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]

7. 85-Dustin Feller[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2]

2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]

3. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[1]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]

5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

6. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]

7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[5]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 36JR-JJ Henes[1]

2. 63-Randy Ruble[4]

3. 0-Bradley Bateson[2]

4. 26S-Lee Sommers[8]

5. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[12]

6. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]

7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[6]

8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

9. 85-Dustin Feller[11]

10. 1S-James Saam[10]

11. 98-Dave Hoppes[13]

12. 51M-Haldon Miller[9]

13. 8-Jim Leaser[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]

2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]

3. 49i-John Ivy[3]

4. 8K-Zach Kramer[10]

5. 3X-Blayne Keckler[1]

6. 26-Jamie Miller[8]

7. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]

8. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[5]

9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9]

10. 19R-Steve Rando[12]

11. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[15]

12. 2-Brenden Torok[14]

13. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[13]

14. 78-Austin Black[16]

15. 36-Seth Schneider[11]

16. 36JR-JJ Henes[17]

17. 63-Randy Ruble[18]

18. 0-Bradley Bateson[19]

19. 26S-Lee Sommers[20]

20. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7]