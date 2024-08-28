Labor Day Triple Header on the Horizon for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | After a busy month of August, the Empire Super Sprints are ready to close out August and bring in September with a Labor Day weekend triple header. Starting on Friday, August 30 at the Brewerton Speedway, moving to the Fulton Speedway the following night and rounding out the weekend at the Utica-Rome Speedway on Sunday, September 1, the tour will have three straight nights of action with each night paying $2,000 to the winner.

In two previous stops this season at the track dubbed the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’, Danny Varin and Jason Barney have found Brewerton Speedway victory lane. Varin’s Don Gillette Memorial victory was his sixth win overall at the Speedway, tying Mal Lane for most ESS wins at the track. Barney’s win was just his sixth at his hometown track, and first since May of 2019.

The tour has also visited the Fulton Speedway twice thus far in 2024, with Jason Barney opening the 2024 season with a victory back in April – his fourth in two years at Fulton. Davie Frank also picked up a win at Fulton in July, scoring his second of three tour victories so far in 2024.

Keeping with the theme of two visits thus far in 2024, two main events have also been held at Utica-Rome to this point in the season. NASCAR Truck Series competitor Stewart Friesen scored the win at Utica-Rome’s CNY Speedweek stop on July 4, while less than two weeks ago Billy VanInwegen picked up $5,000 at the Vernon, NY oval in the Cole Cup.

With the season starting to wind down as the temperatures start to drop into early fall, two time and defending tour champion Jordan Poirier still sits atop the points standings with 1684 points, now starting to pull away from second place Davie Franek after his victory this past weekend in Quebec. Franek is 132 points behind Poirier with 1552, and Jason Barney sits third with 1543 points, just nine points behind Franek.

For a full listing of gate times, admission prices and a nightly schedule of events for each race this weekend, be sure to visit each tracks social media pages and website, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages as they will be posted when available.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 30 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 31 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, September 1 – Utica Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,000 to Win)