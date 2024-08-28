Placerville Speedway hosts two nights of Sprint Car racing Labor Day Weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…One of the biggest double headers of the Placerville Speedway season converges this Saturday and Sunday, when Russell Motorsports Inc. showcases the $8,000-to-win Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood.

The Labor Day weekend event is the only two-night Winged 360 Sprint Car show of the season at Placerville Speedway and has provided no shortage of thrills over the last handful of years.

The Winged 360 Sprint Car portion of the event this Saturday August 31st will hand out $5,000-to-win, while Sunday’s finale on September 1st dishes out a solid $8,000-to-win.

Sharing the stage each night with the Winged 360s will be the High Sierra West Coast Wingless Shootout for Spec Sprints. Opening night will offer $2,000-to-win/ $200-to-start, while the finale pays out a stout $5,000-to-win/ $300-to-start.

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Redwood is entering its seventh edition at the high-banked quarter mile. Previous winners include Cory Eliason, Sean Becker, Rico Abreu, Shane Golobic, Tanner Carrick and Michael Faccinto, who snagged last year’s opening night before the finale fell victim to rain.

Special trophies are being produced and the winner on Sunday will also go home with a commemorative belt buckle that has become a staple at the event.

“The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Redwood is an event that we continue to try and build each season,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I know that we’d like to see it become one of the marquee shows in Northern California. We’ve had some great racing all year and should be in for a can’t miss weekend at the shootout.”

The double header will also showcase the rich history of Placerville Speedway like everyone has come to love during Legends Night. The event had become so popular however, that it’s now coined as Legends Night(s) “The Epic Double.”

Several names from the days gone by will be in attendance with numerous vintage cars on display. The restored machines will also take some laps on the red clay for old times’ sake.

“As always we want to send a huge thank you to Rick Hirst for everything he does in restoring these old race cars and gathering the legendary names for the event,” Russell said. “It’s always a special night and now it’s going to be a memorable weekend.”

If you’re coming to the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend and looking for a place to stay, make sure to check out our lodging page. Some of the options include the Red Hawk Casino and Resort luxury hotel, along with the Sierra Sunset Home. Take a look at all the options at https://www.placervillespeedway.com/lodging

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is Reserved both nights at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood.

Tickets for Saturday August 31st can be purchased ahead of time via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-083124

Tickets for Sunday September 1st can be purchased ahead of time via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-090124

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.