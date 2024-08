BLOOMINGTON, IN (August 30, 2024) — The Maverick Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Friday, August 30, 2024 at Bloomington Speedway has been cancelled due to heat and impending storms.

The Maverick Series returns to action Sunday, September 15 at the Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Indiana while Bloomington Speedway features their season championship night for non-wing sprint cars on Friday, September 6th.