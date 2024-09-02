Crabtree Wins OVSCA Feature at 35 Raceway

FRANKFORT, OH (September 1, 2024) — Kory Crabtree won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Sunday night at 35 Raceway. Brandon Conkle, Nate Reeser, Mike Keegan, and Keith Baxter rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
35 Raceway
Frankfort, Ohio
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Feature:
1. Kory Crabtree
2. Brandon Conkle
3. Nate Reeser
4. Mike Keegan
5. Keith Baxter
6. Bryan Nuckles
7. Dave Dickson
8. Wayne McPeek
9. Caleb Erwin
10. Anthony Gaskins
11. Billy Morris
12. Casey Smith
13. Eric Martin
14. Aaron Middaugh
15. Andrew Fike
16. Danny Smith
17. Chuck Waddell
18. Jordan Harble
19. Ashley Tackett