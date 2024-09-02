Gennetten Wins POWRi Feature at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

ELDON, MO (September 1, 2024) — Ayrton Gennetten would run the high line to perfection around Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in Night Two of the POWRi Triple Sprint Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his seventh league victory and pocket the payday in an outstanding feature event.

Flying onto the smooth surface with twenty-four talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Miles Paulus set a quick qualifying time of 12.789-second lap with Blake Hahn, JJ Hickle, and Kyle Bellm each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Ayrton Gennetten and Miles Paulus lined up in the front row as Ayrton Gennetten would gain the lead on the opening lap with Kameron Key, Miles Paulus, Joe B Miller, and Blake Hahn all racing within the top five.

Keeping momentum going up front, Ayrton Gennetten would put on a dazzling display of driving up front with lap traffic nearly costing him the win as the laps ticked away at a rapid rate with Joe B Miller quickly gaining on the front-running Gennetten.

Leading all twenty-five laps, Ayrton Gennetten would not be denied in earning his seventh career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Joe B Miller hustling into the runner-up position late.

“This whole team does such a great job and it’s the reason why I wanted the this ride, so I can just show up and focus on driving a great car,” said Ayrton Gennetten in the Eldon Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I said last night I was after the win, I honestly thought I was going upside down in two but somehow saved it and even kept the lead. The main goal is front-stretch victory in two weeks at Lucas”.

Challenging closely behind would find night one winner Kameron Key placing on the final podium placement. Blake Hahn would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Noah Gass would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Night Two of the POWRi Triple Sprint Showdown presented by Start2Finish at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Start2Finish Start2Finish Qualifying

1. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.789[2]

2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.202[8]

3. 21-Gunner Ramey, 13.206[6]

4. 31-Kameron Key, 13.444[11]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.494[18]

6. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.501[9]

7. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.586[5]

8. 12X-JJ Hickle, 13.669[16]

9. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 13.708[7]

10. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.709[21]

11. 37-Bryce Norris, 13.833[12]

12. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.877[17]

13. 75-Tyler Blank, 13.881[13]

14. 44-Derek Hagar, 13.911[20]

15. 45X-Jace Park, 13.916[24]

16. 14N-Kevin Newton, 13.938[19]

17. 24-Elijah Gile, 13.998[14]

18. 88-Brogan Carder, 14.143[23]

19. 87-Reed Whitney, 14.162[15]

20. 1JR-Steven Russell, 14.174[4]

21. 5-Kory Bales, 14.233[10]

22. 8S-Steve Short, 14.296[3]

23. 74N-Natalie Doney, 14.309[1]

24. 00-Broc Elliott, 14.469[22]

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 31-Kameron Key[3]

3. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]

4. 75-Tyler Blank[5]

5. 14N-Kevin Newton[6]

6. 87-Reed Whitney[7]

7. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

8. 8S-Steve Short[8]

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 12X-JJ Hickle[2]

2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[1]

5. 44-Derek Hagar[5]

6. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]

7. 24-Elijah Gile[6]

8. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]

Auto Meter Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

3. 20G-Noah Gass[3]

4. 45X-Jace Park[5]

5. 00-Broc Elliott[8]

6. 5-Kory Bales[7]

7. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]

8. 88-Brogan Carder[6]

Toyota Racing Development TRD A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[1]

2. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

3. 31-Kameron Key[3]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

6. 44-Derek Hagar[16]

7. 12X-JJ Hickle[5]

8. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]

9. 75-Tyler Blank[11]

10. 45X-Jace Park[12]

11. 14E-Kyle Bellm[6]

12. 74-Xavier Doney[9]

13. 21-Gunner Ramey[10]

14. 1JR-Steven Russell[18]

15. 14N-Kevin Newton[15]

16. 00-Broc Elliott[14]

17. 37-Bryce Norris[13]

18. 5-Kory Bales[19]

19. 24-Elijah Gile[21]

20. 87-Reed Whitney[17]

21. 74N-Natalie Doney[24]

22. 88-Brogan Carder[22]

23. 34-Sterling Cling[20]

24. 8S-Steve Short[23]

Contingencies:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 98P-Miles Paulus(12.789)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 12X-JJ Hickle

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 14E-Kyle Bellm

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 19-Ayrton Gennetten

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 44-Derek Hagar(+10)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Ayrton Gennetten