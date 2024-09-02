Macri Wins Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln

ABBOSTOWN, PA (September 1, 2024) — Anthony Macri won the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Sunday night at Lincoln Speedway, picking up the $20,000 payday in the process for his 15th feature win of the 2024 season. Chase Dietz, Devon Borden, Troy Wagaman, and Danny Dietrich rounded out the top five.
The 358 sprint car feature was rained out and will be made upon September 14th.
Kevin Gobrecht Memorial
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 2d-Chase Dietz
3. 23b-Devon Borden
4. 27-Troy Wagaman
5. 48-Danny Dietrich
6. 91-Kyle Reinhart
7. 5r-Tyler Ross
8. 6-Ryan Smith
9. 5e-Aaron Bollinger
10. 88-Brandon Rahmer
11. 55m-Domenic Melair
12. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
13. 99m-Kyle Moody
14. 1x-Chad Trout
15. 11p-Tj Stutts
16. 39-Kody Hartlaub
17. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
18. 38s-Brett Strickler
19. 75-Cameron Smith
20. 90-Jordan Givler
21. 23a-Chris Arnold
22. X-Matt Campbell
23. 38j-Jordan Strickler
24. 22-Jonathan Preston