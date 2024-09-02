Macri Wins Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln

ABBOSTOWN, PA (September 1, 2024) — Anthony Macri won the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Sunday night at Lincoln Speedway, picking up the $20,000 payday in the process for his 15th feature win of the 2024 season. Chase Dietz, Devon Borden, Troy Wagaman, and Danny Dietrich rounded out the top five.

The 358 sprint car feature was rained out and will be made upon September 14th.

Kevin Gobrecht Memorial

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 2d-Chase Dietz

3. 23b-Devon Borden

4. 27-Troy Wagaman

5. 48-Danny Dietrich

6. 91-Kyle Reinhart

7. 5r-Tyler Ross

8. 6-Ryan Smith

9. 5e-Aaron Bollinger

10. 88-Brandon Rahmer

11. 55m-Domenic Melair

12. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

13. 99m-Kyle Moody

14. 1x-Chad Trout

15. 11p-Tj Stutts

16. 39-Kody Hartlaub

17. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

18. 38s-Brett Strickler

19. 75-Cameron Smith

20. 90-Jordan Givler

21. 23a-Chris Arnold

22. X-Matt Campbell

23. 38j-Jordan Strickler

24. 22-Jonathan Preston