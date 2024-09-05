ESS Point Battle Heats Up Heading to Can-Am, Weedsport

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | With just four full-point events remaining on the 2024 Empire Super Sprints calendar, the battle at the top of the point standings is as alive as ever. With another doubleheader weekend on tap at the Can-Am and Weedsport Speedways, drivers have two more chances at making headway in the final stretch of the season.

Since early July, two time and defending champion Jordan Poirier has been atop the standings, though recently early season points leader Jason Barney has climbed back into the second spot. With 1830 points, Poirier holds a 111-point lead over Barney with 1719 points. With a strong podium finish this past Saturday at Fulton, Barney was able to gain ground on Poirier, who had a 132-point cushion before the weekend began.

Davie Franek currently sits third in points with 1651, Matt Tanner is fourth with 1564 and Billy VanInwegen rounds out the top five with 1441.

The most recent Empire Super Sprints winner at Can-Am is Billy VanInwegen who was victorious when the tour visited last month on August second. Jordan Poirier has also been strong at Can-Am, finishing third back in August and picking up the win at the speedway as part of last years CNY Speedweek. Saturdays stop at the LaFargeville, NY oval will be critical for both drivers in the standings race.

As the tour moves south to Weedsport on Sunday, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the points standings will be affected. Only one driver currently in the top five in points has a victory at the 3/8-mile oval, Jason Barney, though his victory came just over nine years ago in August of 2015.

More information on this weekends events including gate times and prices, along with an order of events can be found on either tracks social media pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, September 7 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, September 8 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, September 14 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($20,000 to Win Northern Sprint Car Nationals – No Points)