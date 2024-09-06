Sweet Wins Opening Night Feature During the Tuscarora 50 Weekend

From Brad Strawser

PORT ROYAL, PA (September 5, 2024) — Leading into the night, social media was a stir as a quote from Brad Sweet circulated. “It’s really fun to go into Pennsylvania…take their money and talk a little smack,” said Sweet in an interview with FloRacing. He backed up that statement on Thursday night by picking up the win and securing himself a starting spot in Saturday’s 57th Annual Tuscarora 50.

Sweet rolled off the A-main in the 5th starting spot while Anthony Macri and Rico Abreu would be the pair on the front row.

Aberu and Macri would trade sliders over the opening 2 laps, but Macri would bang the boards a bit too hard off of turn 2 giving Aberu a bit of a gap to lead the next handful of laps.

Macri would battle with Sweet with 16 laps remaining for the runner-up position, but Sweet would pull off the pass in turn 1, take the slider line away in turn 3, and set his sights on Rico Abreu for the lead.

Rico would continue to lead into the waning laps of the race and in lapped traffic, “The Big Cat” of Brad Sweet would begin to close the gap and look to make his move.

With 8 laps remaining, Sweet would slide in front of Aberu for the lead and attempt to run away and hide in the slower traffic.

With 2 laps to go and slower traffic in front of Sweet, Aberu was able to close the gap to just under 5-tenths of a second, but wasn’t able to fully reel him in, and Brad Sweet would claim his first victory at Port Royal Speedway since 2015 and his first win with Kubota High Limit Racing since May 16th.

The win was also worth an extra $5,000 with it being split with the Durst Dice Roll fan of the night Brock Fisher from Huntingdon, PA. Brad Sweet was selected as the Durst Dice Roll driver before the A-main when Fisher rolled the dice in victory lane to show a 5, meaning that Brad Sweet coming from the 5th starting spot would give $5,000 to be split between the driver and the fan.

Rico Abreu and Anthony Macri would round out the podium on the night.

In Penns Valley Meat Market 305 sprint car competition, Drew Young would utilize a late race restart to get by Ken Duke Jr. and pick up his 2nd career win at Port Royal Speedway.

Ken Duke Jr. would lead the opening lap of the 20-lap A-main event. He would have comfortable leads throughout the feature event, having a lead as large as 3-plus seconds during green flag racing.

A restart with 6 laps remaining would put Young on the tail tank of Duke Jr. and Young did not let the leader out of his sights.

Young would follow Duke for the first two laps coming out of the caution and would look to make his move with 5 laps remaining on the bottom side of turn 1.

He would slide in front of Duke Jr. and the two would battle side-by-side until there were just 2 laps remaining. When the crossed flags were shown by the flagman, Drew Young began to grow his lead and would hold on to win the final 305 sprint car race of the 2024 season at Port Royal Speedway.

Ken Duke Jr. and Logan Spahr would round out the top 3.

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 69K-Logan Wagner, 15.500[18]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen, 15.551[2]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 15.565[14]

4. 21-Brian Brown, 15.606[15]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.742[11]

6. 39-Kody Hartlaub, 15.776[8]

7. 67-Justin Whittall, 15.796[26]

8. 9-Kasey Kahne, 15.805[4]

9. 35-Austin Bishop, 15.816[9]

10. 1-Brenham Crouch, 15.827[21]

11. 83-James McFadden, 15.831[24]

12. 5-Spencer Bayston, 15.886[16]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.918[13]

14. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.945[19]

15. 95-Garrett Bard, 15.957[3]

16. 35K-Jake Karklin, 15.981[1]

17. 27H-Ryan Timms, 15.986[5]

18. 11-TJ Stutts, 15.997[20]

19. 19-Brent Marks, 16.004[12]

20. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 16.021[6]

21. 77-Mike Walter II, 16.034[17]

22. 99A-Devin Adams, 16.248[10]

23. 23-Devon Borden, 16.284[22]

24. 8-Cory Eliason, 16.377[23]

25. 2C-Vince Snyder, 16.386[7]

26. 12W-Troy Fraker, 17.552[25]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 15.809[20]

2. 13-Justin Peck, 15.859[6]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.928[25]

4. 49-Brad Sweet, 15.930[11]

5. 88-Sye Lynch, 15.933[1]

6. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 15.951[21]

7. 14-Corey Day, 16.010[14]

8. 12H-Blane Heimbach, 16.010[7]

9. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.043[10]

10. 55-Chris Windom, 16.063[13]

11. 6-Ryan Smith, 16.072[16]

12. 22-Jonathan Preston, 16.077[4]

13. 1Z-Chase Dietz, 16.091[24]

14. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.118[3]

15. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.139[17]

16. 99-Skylar Gee, 16.209[19]

17. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.225[8]

18. 27S-Robbie Kendall, 16.237[18]

19. 47K-Kody Lehman, 16.294[2]

20. 55S-Dallas Schott, 16.316[5]

21. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 16.366[9]

22. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.425[15]

23. 10-Jake Waters, 16.844[23]

24. 12-Lance Dewease[12]

25. 87-Aaron Reutzel[22]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 69K-Logan Wagner[4]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]

4. 67-Justin Whittall[3]

5. 83-James McFadden[6]

6. 35-Austin Bishop[5]

7. 95-Garrett Bard[8]

8. 19-Brent Marks[10]

9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

10. 23-Devon Borden[12]

11. 77-Mike Walter II[11]

12. 27H-Ryan Timms[9]

13. 2C-Vince Snyder[13]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[1]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[6]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne[3]

4. 39-Kody Hartlaub[2]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[4]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

7. 1-Brenham Crouch[5]

8. 11-TJ Stutts[9]

9. 5C-Dylan Cisney[10]

10. 99A-Devin Adams[11]

11. 12W-Troy Fraker[13]

12. 8-Cory Eliason[12]

13. 35K-Jake Karklin[8]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 88-Sye Lynch[2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 14-Corey Day[3]

5. 1Z-Chase Dietz[7]

6. 6-Ryan Smith[6]

7. 55W-Mike Wagner[5]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]

9. 51-Freddie Rahmer[9]

10. 47K-Kody Lehman[10]

11. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[11]

12. 10-Jake Waters[12]

13. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

Winters Performance Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

2. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 12H-Blane Heimbach[3]

5. 55-Chris Windom[5]

6. 22-Jonathan Preston[6]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

8. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

9. 45-Jeff Halligan[11]

10. 12-Lance Dewease[12]

11. 27S-Robbie Kendall[9]

12. 55S-Dallas Schott[10]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

4. 21-Brian Brown[8]

5. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

6. 13-Justin Peck[3]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]

8. 69K-Logan Wagner[2]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Borden[1]

2. 12-Lance Dewease[4]

3. 47K-Kody Lehman[2]

4. 99A-Devin Adams[3]

5. 27H-Ryan Timms[9]

6. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]

7. 8-Cory Eliason[11]

8. 55S-Dallas Schott[12]

9. 10-Jake Waters[10]

10. 2C-Vince Snyder[13]

11. 12W-Troy Fraker[7]

12. 77-Mike Walter II[5]

13. 27S-Robbie Kendall[8]

14. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg[14]

15. 35K-Jake Karklin[15]

FK Rod Ends B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

2. 35-Austin Bishop[1]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[10]

4. 55W-Mike Wagner[2]

5. 26-Zeb Wise[12]

6. 19-Brent Marks[9]

7. 95-Garrett Bard[5]

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer[14]

9. 12-Lance Dewease[18]

10. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[13]

12. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]

13. 5C-Dylan Cisney[15]

14. 11-TJ Stutts[11]

15. 23-Devon Borden[17]

16. 22-Jonathan Preston[6]

17. 6-Ryan Smith[4]

18. 45-Jeff Halligan[16]

Kubota A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

4. 69K-Logan Wagner[8]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

6. 13-Justin Peck[6]

7. 9P-Parker Price Miller[12]

8. 88-Sye Lynch[10]

9. 21-Brian Brown[4]

10. 67-Justin Whittall[15]

11. 5-Spencer Bayston[9]

12. 19-Brent Marks[25]

13. 12H-Blane Heimbach[16]

14. 14-Corey Day[14]

15. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[11]

16. 48-Danny Dietrich[21]

17. 1Z-Chase Dietz[18]

18. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]

19. 55W-Mike Wagner[24]

20. 39-Kody Hartlaub[17]

21. 87-Aaron Reutzel[23]

22. 55-Chris Windom[20]

23. 83-James McFadden[19]

24. 26-Zeb Wise[27]

25. 35-Austin Bishop[22]

26. 23-Devon Borden[28]

27. 47K-Kody Lehman[26]

28. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]

PA Sprint Series

305 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Logan Spahr[2]

2. 34-Austin Reed[6]

3. 67-Ken Duke Jr[1]

4. 46-Mike Alleman[4]

5. 01-Timmy Bittner[3]

6. 19-Kruz Kepner[7]

7. 53W-Jimmy White[5]

8. 1M-Paul Moyer[8]

9. 28R-Jason Roush[9]

305 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Doug Dodson[2]

2. 2-Erin Statler[1]

3. 97-Kenny Heffner[4]

4. 7-Drew Young[5]

5. 21-Andrew Boyer[3]

6. 4W-Kasey Weaver[6]

7. 17-Owen Dimm[9]

8. 7H-Kyle Hart[8]

9. 5W-Kolby Weaver[7]

305 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Jeff Weaver[1]

2. 36-Mike Melair[6]

3. 31Z-Zach Rhodes[8]

4. 98-Croix Beasom[4]

5. 25-Dustin Young[5]

6. 88-Fred Arnold[2]

7. 12-Roger Irvine[7]

8. J9-Jerald Harris[3]

305 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 7-Drew Young[6]

2. 67-Ken Duke Jr[2]

3. 5-Logan Spahr[4]

4. 36-Mike Melair[10]

5. 31Z-Zach Rhodes[7]

6. 01-Timmy Bittner[13]

7. 97-Kenny Heffner[8]

8. 46-Mike Alleman[3]

9. 34-Austin Reed[11]

10. 52-Jeff Weaver[1]

11. 98-Croix Beasom[9]

12. 17-Owen Dimm[20]

13. 19-Kruz Kepner[16]

14. J9-Jerald Harris[24]

15. 2-Erin Statler[12]

16. 12-Roger Irvine[21]

17. 21-Andrew Boyer[14]

18. 1M-Paul Moyer[22]

19. 28R-Jason Roush[25]

20. 53W-Jimmy White[19]

21. 7H-Kyle Hart[23]

22. 5W-Kolby Weaver[26]

23. 25-Dustin Young[15]

24. 4W-Kasey Weaver[17]

25. 88-Fred Arnold[18]

26. 20-Doug Dodson[5]