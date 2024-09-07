Apple Festival Weekend Washed Out at Sharon

HARTFORD, OH (September 6, 2024) — With one round of rain this morning, a high likelihood of rain and potential severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and continuing throughout the night along with a continued chance of lake effect showers and unseasonably cool conditions on Saturday, the entire “Apple Festival Nationals” weekend has been cancelled at Sharon Speedway. Those that purchased tickets and camping will automatically be refunded.

There will be no racing next weekend. Up next will be the rescheduled “Lou Blaney Memorial” on Saturday, September 21 featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management racing for $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start along with the BRP Modified Tour for big blocks paying $2,500 to-win. This will be a complete new program. Rain checks from August 17 will be accepted. For ticking and camping visit https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

Coming up Saturday, September 28 will be the second appearance of the season by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series also in a $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start event. The Whelen Econo Mods presented by Alcon Mechanical will also be on the card. For tickets visit https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&eventId=104123