Westbrook Wins Final Northern Sprint Car Nationals Tune Up at Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, ONT (Septmeber 6, 2024) — Dylan Westbrook continued his dominance during the 2024 season at Ohsweken Speedway Friday night picking up his 11th feature win of the year at the 3/8-mile oval that served as the final tune up for the upcoming Northern Sprint Car Nationals.

Westbrook, from Scotland, Ontario, traded the lead with D.J. Christie and Mike Bowman during the first half of the 25-lap main event multiple times before pulling away as the leaders navigated slower traffic to a 5.265 second lead at the finish. Bowman, Christie, Ryan Turner, and Eric Gledhill rounded out the top five.

Brent Begolo won the winged crate sprint car feature after taking the lead from Jesse Costa on the fourth circuit of their 20-lap feature event. Costa, Johnny Miller, Logan Shwedyk, and Lance Erskine rounded out the top five.

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ontario

Friday, September 6, 2024

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]

2. 5-DJ Christie[6]

3. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]

4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]

5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]

6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8]

7. 46C-Ryan Coniam[5]

8. 11-Jamie Turner[7]

9. 21-John Burbridge Jr[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Mike Bowman[4]

2. 94-Todd Hoddick[2]

3. 15-Ryan Turner[3]

4. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]

5. 9-Liam Martin[6]

6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]

7. 46-Kevin Pauls[1]

8. 84L-Mike Lichty[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]

2. 87X-Shone Evans[4]

3. 19D-Allan Downey[3]

4. 17X-Cory Turner[6]

5. 68-Aaron Turkey[1]

6. 0-Glenn Styres[8]

7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]

8. 49L-Lucas Smith[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]

2. 71-Mike Bowman[4]

3. 5-DJ Christie[1]

4. 15-Ryan Turner[6]

5. 7-Eric Gledhill[10]

6. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]

7. 19D-Allan Downey[9]

8. 9-Liam Martin[13]

9. 12DD-Darren Dryden[17]

10. 17X-Cory Turner[5]

11. 88H-Josh Hansen[11]

12. 94-Todd Hoddick[7]

13. 87X-Shone Evans[2]

14. 77T-Tyeller Powless[20]

15. 68-Aaron Turkey[18]

16. 0-Glenn Styres[15]

17. 46C-Ryan Coniam[19]

18. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[16]

19. 84L-Mike Lichty[21]

20. 46-Kevin Pauls[24]

21. 11-Jamie Turner[23]

22. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[14]

23. 7NY-Matt Farnham[12]

24. 21-John Burbridge Jr[25]

25. 49L-Lucas Smith[22]

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[1]

2. 52-Jesse Costa[6]

3. 94-Ryan Fraser[2]

4. 777-Cameron Olm[3]

5. 87-Andrew Hennessy[5]

6. 16X-Keegan Baker[9]

7. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]

8. 29W-Tyler Ward[10]

9. 69K-Ken Hamilton[4]

10. 27-Niko Hansen[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Brent Begolo[2]

2. 53-Logan Shwedyk[4]

3. 5-Tom Pellezari[1]

4. 38-Melissa Miller[6]

5. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]

6. 28T-Cameron Thomson[5]

7. 72-Tanner Podwinski[3]

DNS: 3-Devon Bacher

DNS: 85C-Cam MacKinnon

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]

2. 20-Johnny Miller[6]

3. 26-John Verney[1]

4. 88-Lance Erskine[8]

5. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]

6. 74-Rob Neely[9]

7. 51-Trevor Young[7]

8. 11W-Jeremy May[4]

9. 14B-Broden Weiler[5]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 71-Brent Begolo[3]

2. 52-Jesse Costa[2]

3. 20-Johnny Miller[1]

4. 53-Logan Shwedyk[4]

5. 88-Lance Erskine[5]

6. 16X-Keegan Baker[13]

7. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]

8. 94-Ryan Fraser[9]

9. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]

10. 72-Tanner Podwinski[22]

11. 87-Andrew Hennessy[16]

12. 28T-Cameron Thomson[18]

13. 777-Cameron Olm[15]

14. 14B-Broden Weiler[24]

15. 74-Rob Neely[14]

16. 51-Trevor Young[21]

17. 2-Travis Hofstetter[17]

18. 69K-Ken Hamilton[25]

19. 3-Devon Bacher[27]

20. 11W-Jeremy May[23]

21. 24K-Kiana Teal[19]

22. 29W-Tyler Ward[20]

23. 26-John Verney[11]

24. 38-Melissa Miller[7]

25. 27-Niko Hansen[26]

26. 5-Tom Pellezari[10]

27. 14-Larry Gledhill[12]

DNS: 85C-Cam MacKinnon