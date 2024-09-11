World of Outlaws West Coast Swing Rolls into Bakersfield, Merced

By Alex Nieten

BAKERSFIELD, CA (September 10, 2024) – When it comes to California Sprint Car racing, bullrings are often the first thing that come to mind. And two of them await to host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars this weekend.

First up is a trip to Bakersfield Speedway on Friday, Sept. 13 for the Nashville West Showdown. The track is the farthest south The Greatest Show on Dirt will venture during its three-week stay in California. Bakersfield has hosted the nation’s top drivers on 11 previous occasions.

Then it’s a little over two hours north on Highway 99 to Merced Speedway for the Federated Auto Parts Yosemite Showdown on Saturday, Sept. 14. The high-banked quarter mile will welcome the World of Outlaws for the sixth time in Series history.

The tight confines of each oval promise plenty of wheel-to-wheel action as the California swing rolls into weekend two of three.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

MACEDO MAKING MOVES: After a somewhat slow start to 2024 in terms of winning, the Jason Johnson Racing X (formerly Twitter) admin has been busy firing off the iconic “Shit I wanted to win!” posts as of late.

Carson Macedo visited Victory Lane three times in the first 44 World of Outlaws races of the year. Since then, the Lemoore, CA native has won five of the last nine including a $21,000 payday at this past weekend’s Tom Tarlton Classic. The stretch helped elevate him to second in the standings with still plenty of time to erase the 110-point margin between himself and David Gravel.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Macedo has made two World of Outlaws appearances at Bakersfield, finishing seventh in 2018 before driving from ninth to fourth in 2022. The 28-year-old is the most recent Series winner at Merced, topping the visit two years ago. That same season he also claimed a 360 Sprint Car race at the bullring along with a USAC NOS Energy Drink Nationals Midget triumph.

ROLLIN’ WITH ROTH: There’s been no driver up front as often over the last few weeks as Michael “Buddy” Kofoid. Macedo may be racking up the most victories, but Kofoid is cashing in on consistency.

The last seven races have led to no result worse than fourth for the Penngrove, CA driver, and six of those nights resulted in podiums. The highlight of which is no doubt a $100,000 Huset’s High Bank Nationals triumph. Kofoid’s average finish over the recent hot streak is an impeccable 2.3.

The 22-year-old only has Midget laps at Bakersfield, competing in five USAC races, and he’s won in two of those tries. Over at Merced it’s a similar story. Kofoid does have some Sprint Car experience at the quarter mile, but most of his rotations around Merced have been aboard a Midget including two USAC victories. He’s ready to see if he can win with four more cylinders and some wings at both tracks on the agenda this weekend.

HOT SAUCE IS HOME: The city of Fresno, CA sits right in between Bakersfield and Merced on Highway 99. And while he might call Iowa home these days, Fresno is where Giovanni Scelzi was born and raised. The two tracks ahead this weekend aren’t far from the front door of his family’s shop.

When the World of Outlaws last ventured to Bakersfield, it was none other than Scelzi coming out on top with KCP Racing. He outdueled rising star Corey Day in 2022 for his fifth career Series victory. “Hot Sauce” has also been in the Bakersfield top 10 aboard a USAC Midget.

Scelzi’s only Merced experience came during the same month as the Bakersfield win. He started second and brought home a podium finish in the No. 18 machine.

CONQUERING CALI: The trio of Californians already listed won’t be the only full-time World of Outlaws competitors to keep an eye on this weekend. Two others from eastern states have won at least once at both facilities ahead.

Wooster, OH’s Sheldon Haudenschild has made a pair of Bakersfield visits and topped his debut in 2018. His one Merced attempt led to a 21st to 10th drive aboard the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17.

Ten years ago, David Gravel drove to Merced Victory Lane. It was the third World of Outlaws win of his career and first and only in Rod Tiner’s No. 83SA. The current point leader came close to Bakersfield glory in 2016, rolling from ninth to third.

MAKING CALIFORNIA PROUD: Last weekend proved to be a solid showing for the Cali Clique as they battled the World of Outlaws for the first time in 2024. Rocklin, CA’s Shane Golobic and Aromas, CA’s Justin Sanders finished on the Stockton podium, and Hanford, CA’s D.J. Netto went from ninth to fourth at his home track – Kings Speedway.

Bakersfield doesn’t serve up many opportunities for the locals to get laps in preparation for the World of Outlaws as it’s the only winged Sprint Car race on the track’s calendar in 2024. But that doesn’t mean the California contingent is immune to a strong showing.

Two years ago, when he was still making a name for himself, Clovis, CA’s Corey Day came home second at Bakersfield in only his fourth career Series appearance. The next best local that night was Shane Golobic who came home 11th.

Tim Kaeding, who will wheel the Williams Motorsports No. 0 this weekend, owns multiple Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) victories at Bakersfield and topped NST in 2006.

Merced more frequently gives the “Golden State” gassers a chance to build the notebooks. Justin Sanders already topped the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) at the Central Valley bullring this season, and he won with NARC back in 2021.

Dominic Scelzi was victorious with SCCT at Merced last year. Like Sanders, he continues to chase his first career World of Outlaws victory while the tour travels his home state.

Expect these few to be joined by many more hungry “Golden State” locals over the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, Sept. 13 at Bakersfield Speedway in Bakersfield, CA

Saturday, Sept. 14 at Merced Speedway in Merced, CA

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (53/70 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (7186 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-110 PTS)

3. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-134 PTS)

4. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-242 PTS)

5. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-268 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-324 PTS)

7. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-372 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-852 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-1128 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1406 PTS)