Jordyn Charge Opening Chariots of Thunder Weekend in Victory Lane

DARWIN, NT (September 12, 2024) — Jordyn Charge kicked off the 2024/2025 Australian Sprint Car Series by winning the opening night of “Chariots of Thunder” Thursday night at Northline Speedway.
Charge, from Melbourne, Victoria, took the lead from Matt Egel at the halfway point of the 30-lap main event and drove to victory. Egel, Brock Hallett, Kaiden Manders, and Tate Frost rounded out the top five.
Blake Walsh won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.
Chariots of Thunder – Night #1
Northline Speedway
Darwin, Northern Territory
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NT11-Jordyn Charge
2. S52-Matt Egel
3. Q5-Brock Hallett
4. W60-Kaiden Manders
5. T62-Tate Frost
6. A1-Lachlan McHugh
7. W18-Daniel Harding
8. S20-Glen Sutherland
9. S63-Ryan Jones
10. D26-Todd Moule
11. NT77-Hayden Brown
12. Q51-Tim Farrell
13. Q46-Dylan Menz
14. S11-Scott Enderl
15. N96-Brett Hobson
16. V44-Tim VanGinneken
17. NT15-Kale Quinlan
18. N56-Mick Saller
19. NT84-Chris Harrison
20. NT17-Lachlan Cole
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V97-Blake Walsh
2. W14-Jason Davis
3. NT52-Keelan Edwards
4. NT61-Matt Sealy
5. NT4-Sean Tiedeman
6. NT13-Mathew Mclennan
7. NT44-Jamie McInnes
8. NT72-William Prest
9. NT39-Ty Ede
10. NT11-Raymond Walliss
11. NT87-Brontee Cavanagh
12. NT81-Shane Norman