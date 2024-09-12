Jordyn Charge Opening Chariots of Thunder Weekend in Victory Lane

DARWIN, NT (September 12, 2024) — Jordyn Charge kicked off the 2024/2025 Australian Sprint Car Series by winning the opening night of “Chariots of Thunder” Thursday night at Northline Speedway.

Charge, from Melbourne, Victoria, took the lead from Matt Egel at the halfway point of the 30-lap main event and drove to victory. Egel, Brock Hallett, Kaiden Manders, and Tate Frost rounded out the top five.

Blake Walsh won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.

Chariots of Thunder – Night #1

Northline Speedway

Darwin, Northern Territory

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NT11-Jordyn Charge

2. S52-Matt Egel

3. Q5-Brock Hallett

4. W60-Kaiden Manders

5. T62-Tate Frost

6. A1-Lachlan McHugh

7. W18-Daniel Harding

8. S20-Glen Sutherland

9. S63-Ryan Jones

10. D26-Todd Moule

11. NT77-Hayden Brown

12. Q51-Tim Farrell

13. Q46-Dylan Menz

14. S11-Scott Enderl

15. N96-Brett Hobson

16. V44-Tim VanGinneken

17. NT15-Kale Quinlan

18. N56-Mick Saller

19. NT84-Chris Harrison

20. NT17-Lachlan Cole

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. V97-Blake Walsh

2. W14-Jason Davis

3. NT52-Keelan Edwards

4. NT61-Matt Sealy

5. NT4-Sean Tiedeman

6. NT13-Mathew Mclennan

7. NT44-Jamie McInnes

8. NT72-William Prest

9. NT39-Ty Ede

10. NT11-Raymond Walliss

11. NT87-Brontee Cavanagh

12. NT81-Shane Norman