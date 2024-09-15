Jake Bubak Wins the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, MO (September 14, 2024) — Jake Bubak would lead twenty-four of twenty-five laps in spectacular fashion with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in Championship Night of the 14th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial to notch his second season league victory and land the $10,000 payday in a phenomenal feature event for the ages at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with thirty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Brian Bell set a quick hot lap time of 13.33-second lap with Miles Paulus and Chase Randall each earning last-chance qualifier victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Jake Bubak and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Jake Bubak would gain the lead on the opening lap with Ayrton Gennetten, Aaron Reutzel, Joe B Miller, and Noah Gass all raced within the early contending top five.

Throwing sliders and crossovers on both sides of the finely prepared racing surface at Lucas Oil Speedway would see Jake Bubak continually protecting the lead from a low-running Ayrton Gennetten and an extremely high-line running Aaron Reutzel as neither of the three top contenders would shy away from the battle.

Overtaking for the top spot for a single lap, Aaron Reutzel would see Jake Bubak ounce back to the top spot in a flurry of action-packed laps with Ayrton Gennetten continually staying close to the front-running pair as Joe B Miller, Miles Paulus, Chase Randall, Scott Bogucki, Noah Gass, Xavier Doney, and Kyle Jones kept within the top ten contestants.

Keeping the throttle mashed after a mid-race restart while relentlessly speeding away from the field Jake Bubak would not be denied in earning his third career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Scott Bogucki hustling into the runner-up position late while attempting to catch the speedy Bubak.

“That was really a lot of fun racing with Aaron and Ayrton early, that restart was the key with the top being so quick tonight,” said Jake Bubak in the Wheatland Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I started the race being conservative with my tires but with those two driving that hard I knew it was time to go and run harder”.

Challenging closely behind would find Aaron Reutzel placing on the final podium placement from the starting fourth on the initial green flag as Ayrton Gennetten would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth with Joe B Miller rounding out the top five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Championship Night of the Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Max Papis Innovations Max Papis Innovations LCQ #1 (10 Laps)

1. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]

2. 44-Chris Martin[2]

3. 79-Kyle Jones[4]

4. 3-Howard Moore[5]

5. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

6. 23-Lance Moss[8]

7. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

8. 21-Gunner Ramey[11]

9. 14E-Kyle Bellm[10]

10. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]

DNS: 77-Jack Wagner

DNS: 1JR-Steven Russell

Hoosier Racing Tire Hoosier Racing Tire LCQ #2 (10 Laps)

1. 12X-Chase Randall[1]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[3]

3. 23B-Brian Bell[5]

4. 17-Zach Hampton[6]

5. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]

7. 24-Elijah Gile[9]

8. 99X-Dalton Stevens[7]

9. 75X-Glen Saville[11]

10. 6AU-Brayden Cooley[10]

11. 44H-Derek Hagar[4]

12. 75-Tyler Blank[12]

Toyota Racing Development TRD A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]

2. 1X-Scott Bogucki[6]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]

6. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]

7. 79-Kyle Jones[13]

8. 74-Xavier Doney[17]

9. 52-Blake Hahn[21]

10. 17-Zach Hampton[16]

11. 21-Gunner Ramey[23]

12. 45X-Jace Park[5]

13. 4W-Jamie Ball[8]

14. 3-Howard Moore[15]

15. 23-Lance Moss[19]

16. 44-Chris Martin[11]

17. 9$-Kyle Clark[20]

18. 99X-Dalton Stevens[24]

19. 24-Elijah Gile[22]

20. 12X-Chase Randall[10]

21. 23B-Brian Bell[14]

22. 22M-Rees Moran[12]

23. 20G-Noah Gass[7]

24. 91-Riley Kreisel[18]