Carson Hammes Wins The Battle and The War; Claims 2024 Marysville Raceway Sprint Car Championship

When the dust settled on the 2024 regular season at Marysville Raceway, Carson Hammes was all smiles. The youngster from Marysville, CA not only earned his third feature event of the 2024 season, but he celebrated in grand style as it also earned him the 2024 Track Championship.

With 20 cars checked into the pit area for the final points race of the season at Marysville Raceway, Carson Hammes’ closest challenger for the track title was brother, and teammate, Dawson Hammes.

Getting his night started off on a great note, Carson Hammes timed the Movement Brewing/STS Farming/All About Fire Protection backed No. 56C in second fastest in time trials against the 20 cars that were checked into the pit area.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race based on his qualifying efforts, Hammes’ fourth place finish was good enough to also lock him into the redraw. Pulling the one, Hammes found himself on the front row of the 25-lap affair as he simply needed to have a solid run to claim the Championship.

From the pole, Hammes was shot out of a cannon as the green flag was displayed to the field. Jumping to the early lead, the youngster had his sights set on picking up another win.

Out in front, Hammes was in fine form as he showcased his Championship form. Leading the way from start to finish, Hammes was able to put an exclamation point on his 2024 season at his home track as he stormed to the win as was able to celebrate both accomplishments in a sea of family and friends.

“It is such a team and family effort,” Carson Hammes said. “We have so many awesome people behind us, and to have both cars fighting for the championship is special. It’s great to get the win and the title and I am really proud of that. Thank you to my parents, our sponsors, and to Jeremiah, Samuel, Cody, Ben, Jamie, and Hunter for all of their help.”

Hammes Motorsports would like to thank Movement Brewing, STS Farming, All About Fire Protection, Summit Partners Burbank Agency, Escalera Inc., Harper Inc., Rock Crushing Solutions, Shane Matthews Transport, and Ace Attorney Services for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 15, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 6, Top 10’s: 7

ON TAP: Carson Hammes will be idle this weekend but is slated to take part in the Fall Nationals in Chico, CA on September 27th and 28th.

