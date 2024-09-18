SCCT season resumes with 13th annual Adobe Cup in Petaluma Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…For the third consecutive season the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is primed to sanction the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday September 21st.

The evening of family fun at the 13th annual Adobe Cup marks the final season appearance for SCCT at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will have just three events remaining in 2024.

Adding to the excitement at the event will be the annual Bob McCoy Super Stock Memorial.

The familiar Petaluma 3/8-mile oval routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most frenetic competition of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 4pm and cars on track at 4:30.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the 13th annual Adobe Cup this weekend,” said Petaluma Promoter Rick Faeth. “Petaluma Speedway doesn’t hold as many Winged Sprint Car shows nowadays, but the fans have certainly flocked to the track when we have. The Bob McCoy Memorial has also become a big stock car race, so we think this will be a superb two division program for everyone to attend.”

This Saturday’s Adobe Cup marks the first event for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour since finishing up Speedweek in July.

Fresh off wrapping up the Placerville Speedway title last week, Andy Forsberg heads into Petaluma Speedway holding a 74-point lead in the SCCT standings. The Auburn driver is searching to bring home the Russell Motorsports Inc. Double Down Bonus if he can also secure the tour championship.

Forsberg, who captured SCCT Speedweek, will be in search of his first Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory of the season to try and fend off young Braden Chiaramonte for the title.

The El Cajon driver had spent time atop the standings, until encountering issues during SCCT Speedweek. Chiaramonte claimed a SCCT triumph at Antioch in June and will look to grab another at the Adobe Cup.

Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Roseville’s Colby Copeland and Placerville’s Shane Hopkins round out the top five in points going into the Adobe Cup. Hopkins has been one of the more consistent drivers throughout California when it comes to Winged 360 racing this year.

More drivers looking to take on the famed Petaluma gumbo will include Livermore’s Travis Labat, Roseville’s Sean Becker and Jodie Robinson, Cotati’s Jake Haulot, Sebastopol’s Bradley Terrell, Windsor’s John Clarke, Chico’s Brad Bumgarner, Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes and others.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday September 21st cost $25 while seniors, juniors and military with ID are $22. Kids 6-11 will be $10, with five and under being admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1416915 or at the gate on Saturday. Seating is general admission.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4pm with cars on track at 4:30. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The event will follow the standard SCCT muffler rule, which is either the Large Flowmaster or Large Spintech Muffler as described in the rulebook.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Pacific Highway Rentals and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday September 21: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 13th annual Adobe Cup)

Friday October 4: Kings Speedway in Hanford (39th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday October 12: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup Tune-Up w/NARC)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (41st annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)