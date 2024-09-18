SPRINT CARS, STOCK CARS AND A SPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY THIS SATURDAY

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, September 17, 2024) In addition to the usual dirt track excitement generated by the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, GAS Chassis Young Gun Sprint, PAS Senior Sprints, and the PASSCAR Super Stocks and American Factory Stocks this coming Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway, something else will be going on. The famous 29-year-old half-mile clay oval will host a sports equipment drive to supply children with sports gear.

thumbnail.png

Miss Arizona United States Shelby Waldron is hosting the drive. She approached track official Chris Holt regarding the sports equipment program.

“Chris Holt contacted me and told me what Shelby wanted to do,” Perris promoter Don Kazarian said. “We think it is a wonderful idea. With the price of sports equipment these days, many families cannot afford to equip their children to participate. Hopefully, this will get a lot of kids who otherwise could not participate on the field or the courts. We are more than happy to help out.”

Kazarian stated that there will be areas in the grandstands for fans to leave the equipment they bring to the track. In addition, there will be a collection area in the pits for drivers and crew members to donate.

“I am hosting a sports equipment drive at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, September 21st,” Waldron said in a promo video released for the event. “My goal is to help local kids get involved in sports by helping them gain access to sports equipment. What I am asking is for you to go through your garages. Any usable sports equipment you have lying around – helmets, cleats, gloves – bring it down to the track on Saturday, September 21st. Pit gates will open at 3:00 p.m., main gates open at 5:00 p.m. Can’t wait to see you all there for a great night of racing.”

Adult tickets for the next battle in the season-long USAC/CRA war are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids ages 6 to 12 get in for only $5.00, and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charge $10 for parking. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7:00.

Advance tickets for all Perris Auto Speedway shows are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. Plenty of tickets will be available at the ticket window every race night for fans who do not wish to purchase in advance.

The PAS is conveniently located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. Take the 215 freeway. Exit at the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

2024 Perris Auto Speedway Schedule

September 21st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints, GAS CHASSIS YOUNG GUNS SERIES AND PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

October 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION: DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

October 26th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION: DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

November 8th 27TH RUNNING OF THE OVAL NATIONALS Featuring AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR SPRINTS, GAS CHASSIS YOUNG GUN SERIES AND PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

November 9th 27TH RUNNING OF THE OVAL NATIONALS Featuring AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR SPRINTS, GAS CHASSIS YOUNG GUN SERIES – JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

