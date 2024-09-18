Thunderbowl’s Dennis Roth Classic Ready to Offer $83,000 Payday

By Alex Nieten

TULARE, CA (September 17, 2024) – The time has come for the biggest California race in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car history.

A three-week stay in the “Golden State” wraps up in a huge way this weekend (Sept. 20-21) at Tulare, CA’s Thunderbowl Raceway. The third annual Dennis Roth Classic is set to serve up a beefy $83,000 payday to the winner of the finale as a nod to Roth’s car number. His cars have become an iconic staple with many of the sport’s greats climbing behind the wheel of a Roth ride over the years.

The pay won’t be the only prize on Saturday night as Roth is adding some other goods to the menu. The Simpson Quick Time and Toyota Dash winners will head home with 10 pounds of choice New York steaks. Each NOS Energy Drink Heat Race winner receives 20 pounds of choice tri-tip. The event winner gets 30 pounds of choice ribeye steaks while second and third collect 20 and 10 pounds.

Danny Lasoski will also be making a special appearance as he reunites with his 1998 Knoxville Nationals winning Roth Motorsports ride. The team has kept the car maintained since that night, and Lasoski is heading to California to pace the field aboard the historic machine.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be a memorable weekend saluting one of the most important figures in Sprint Car racing history.

Tickets will be available at the gate, or fans can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

BRING HOME THE BEEF: The stars could be aligning for a storybook weekend for Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

He’s living out his dream in 2024 as he tackles his rookie World of Outlaws campaign thanks to none other than Dennis and Teresa Roth giving him the opportunity. The Californian grew up watching the California car, and now he has the honor of piloting the No. 83 alongside the nation’s best. Kofoid would love nothing more than to bring the Dennis Roth Classic trophy to Roth’s Fresno, CA shop.

Kofoid rolls into the weekend as, arguably, the hottest driver on tour. Four of the last five races have belonged to the 22-year-old including a sweep of Bakersfield and Merced last weekend. He hasn’t finished worse than fourth in the last nine races.

Thunderbowl has seen Kofoid visit its Victory Lane multiple times in the past. Back in 2016 he topped a Trophy Cupprelim at only 14 years old. He claimed another prelim in 2021 that helped lead him to a Trophy Cup title. It’s also where he made his World of Outlaws debut in 2018.

CARSON IS CLOSING: With only 14 races remaining before the 2024 World of Outlaws champion is crowned, there may be a battle brewing for the title.

Carson Macedo and the Jason Johnson Racing team have strung together eight podiums in the last 11 races, including five victories. A pair of third place finishes over the weekend helped Macedo trim David Gravel’s advantage down to 86 markers.

Thunderbowl gives Macedo two more chances in home territory to make up some ground before the tour ventures back east. Macedo won a Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car race at the Tulare, CA oval in 2021, and his best World of Outlaws finish there is fifth (2018).

ROTH’S WINNERS: A record 16 different drivers have steered Dennis and Teresa Roth’s race cars to World of Outlaws Victory Lane, and along with Kofoid two more of those names will be in the Thunderbowl pit area this weekend.

Current Series point leader David Gravel got his first national touring opportunity when Roth put him in the seat during the 2014 World of Outlaws season. The pairing claimed four races that year including a crown jewel triumph at Williams Grove Speedway’s National Open. Through Gravel hasn’t won with Roth at the Thunderbowl, he has claimed a pair of events with CJB Motorsports. The richest Sprint Car driver in the country this season eyes $83,000 this weekend.

The other is Roth’s second winningest driver with the World of Outlaws, Tim Kaeding. The San Jose, CA native collected 19 of his 21 career checkered flags behind the wheel of the No. 83, and a trio of those came at Thunderbowl. “TK” added one more Tulare triumph in the Kinser No. 11K (2007). Kaeding’s four Series victories at the 1/3 mile are tied with Joey Saldana for the most.

TAMING TULARE: In addition to Gravel, two more current full-time World of Outlaws competitors have won with The Greatest Show on Dirt at Thunderbowl.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz has topped three Tulare visits (2005, 2007, 2017). One more at the Dennis Roth Classic would equal him with Kaeding and Saldana for the most, and a weekend sweep in the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 would give him sole possession of the most.

Giovanni Scelzi grew up less than an hour from Tulare, calling Fresno, CA home in his youth. Two years ago, Scelzi came out on top of a Thunderbowl thriller after trading sliders with Kyle Larson and David Gravel in the closing laps. “Hot Sauce” has also won there with both the Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) and Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT).

CAN CALI CASH IN?: With such major money on the line, a big cast of local California talent is expected to join the field in search of an Outlaw upset.

Rocklin, CA’s Shane Golobic has made it abundantly clear that he knows his way around Thunderbowl. He’s claimed a trio of the coveted Trophy Cup titles, and he’s won with a 410 under the hood in NARC action. Golobic is already a two-time Series winner with both scores coming in his home state at Antioch (2013) and Placerville (2019).

Dominic Scelzi has been a force at Tulare to the tune of 12 career triumphs. Three of those have come in NARC action. The Fresno, CA native is still seeking his first World of Outlaws victory, and he led laps at the most recent Series visit in 2022.

Cole Macedo was impressive this past weekend, posting finishes of sixth and fifth in the Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 at Bakersfield and Merced. Before he joins the tour full-time next year, the Lemoore, CA native looks to win one as a California local this weekend at the Thunderbowl. He topped a 360 show last year at Tulare and finished fourth with NARC back in May this year.

Hanford, CA’s D.J. Netto has been perhaps the most impressive “Golden State” local through the California swing with a pair of top five finishes at Kings Speedway and Merced Speedway. Netto is a four-time Thunderbowl winner including two last year.

These three will be joined by many more including the likes of Justin Sanders (Aromas, CA), Caeden Steele (Fresno, CA), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, CA), and many more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, Sept 20-21 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (55/69 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (7450 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-86 PTS)

3. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-132 PTS)

4. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-226 PTS)

5. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-232 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-360 PTS)

7. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-362 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-848 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-1184 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1438 PTS)