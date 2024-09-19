WESTERN MIDGET RACING MAKES SECOND BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY STOP ON SATURDAY

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (September 19, 2024) – Western Midget Racing races into its championship deciding stretch with its second and final stop at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday night. 2023 WMR champion Bryant Bell of Oakley enjoys just an 18-point lead over Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz heading into the race on the one-third mile dirt track.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and American Stocks will all be competing and GA tickets are just $10. Kids 5 and under are free. Grandstands open at 4pm with racing at 6pm. For more information, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com Saturday’s race can also be streamed via www.BakersfieldSpeedway.TV

Just two races will remain following Bakersfield, with a Friday October 25 crosstown visit to Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track and the championship finale on Saturday night October 26 at Ventura Raceway, also serving as the final weekend of the 2024 Triple Crown Series.

Bell rocketed into the championship lead with six wins over a seven race span from June 7 to July 27, including a sweep of the prestigious Howard Kaeding Classic in Watsonville. His luck ran out over the Johnny Key Classic weekend, with wins going to his teammate Anthony Bruno of San Jose and Mitchell. The scorecard shows the Tony Boscacci Racing-owned No. 09 of Bell with seven wins. Mitchell’s Mayer Iron-sponsored No. 96x has four victories. Bruno ranks third in the standings and is the other winner this year with two wins.

Among Mitchell’s victories is a win at Bakersfield Speedway in April. Mitchell also finished fourth in 2023 at Bakersfield Speedway during the series’ debut event there.

The top-five in the standings shows Bell, Mitchell, and Bruno on the podium, followed by Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse. Delano’s Terry Nichols will hope for some home cooking as he searches for his first series win from sixth in the standings. Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, Madera’s Marvin Mitchell, Lodi’s Nate Wait, and Idaho’s Teddy Bivert round out the top-ten.

Nichols is a veteran of 25 starts at Bakersfield Speedway across Sprint Cars and Midgets. His best finish is a third-place effort in 2016 in USAC Western Midget action.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com