Peck Finds Path to Victory Lane at Eldora

ROSSBURG, OH (September 20, 2024) – Justin Peck ended a long winless drought by winning the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Eldora Speedway during the Be4theCrowns event leading into the 4-Crown Nationals.

Peck wasted no time cutting through slower traffic to build up enough of an advantage to withstand a final lap challenge by Rico Abreu to pull his car into victory lane for the first time since August 1, 2023.

Peck built up a large lead at the start of the feature event while Abreu and Aaron Reutzel raced for second position. With lapped traffic coming into play on lap eight, Abreu was able to get by Reutzel through traffic one lap later and set out after Peck for the lead.

Cutting through slower cars at a rapid pace, Peck was able to keep Abreu at bay until the the last three laps when Abreu was able to dispose of the slower cars and close in on Peck’s back bumper. Abreu tried a slide job off the final corner but could not make the pass as Peck went on to his first High Limit Sprint Car Series feature win of the season.

Abreu, Brad Sweet, Reutzel, and Spencer Bayston rounded out the top five.

Be4theCrowns

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, September 20, 2024

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.117[2]

2. 67X-JJ Hickle, 13.207[7]

3. 83-James McFadden, 13.221[12]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.250[20]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston, 13.261[13]

6. 23-Jimmy Light, 13.262[4]

7. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.281[14]

8. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.307[18]

9. 19-Brent Marks, 13.329[11]

10. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.342[21]

11. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.362[16]

12. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.383[10]

13. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.430[19]

14. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.432[3]

15. 24S-Logan Seavey, 13.450[22]

16. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 13.474[1]

17. 55-Chris Windom, 13.494[9]

18. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.518[8]

19. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.526[17]

20. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.541[15]

21. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.666[6]

22. 99J-Jack James, 15.268[5]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck, 13.216[10]

2. 21-Brian Brown, 13.250[18]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.298[14]

4. 8-Cory Eliason, 13.305[7]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.330[8]

6. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.348[3]

7. 14-Corey Day, 13.420[21]

8. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.429[17]

9. 17-Zach Hampton, 13.448[6]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.475[4]

11. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.604[12]

12. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 13.610[16]

13. 27H-Ryan Timms, 13.611[9]

14. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.658[11]

15. 2D-Chase Dietz, 13.688[20]

16. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.710[1]

17. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 13.772[19]

18. 16T-Chase Randall, 13.773[5]

19. 4-Zane DeVault, 13.784[15]

20. 28-Brian Paulus, 13.839[2]

21. 17GP-Kelby Watt, 13.901[13]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]

2. 83-James McFadden[1]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[3]

6. 19-Brent Marks[5]

7. 55-Chris Windom[9]

8. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]

9. 34-Sterling Cling[11]

10. 24S-Logan Seavey[8]

11. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]

3. 23-Jimmy Light[2]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[5]

5. 67X-JJ Hickle[4]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

8. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[8]

9. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]

10. 7N-Darin Naida[10]

11. 99J-Jack James[11]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 14-Corey Day[3]

5. 27H-Ryan Timms[7]

6. 17-Zach Hampton[5]

7. 17GP-Kelby Watt[11]

8. 4-Zane DeVault[10]

9. 29-Logan McCandless[6]

10. 2D-Chase Dietz[8]

11. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[9]

Winters Performance Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[4]

2. 9-Kasey Kahne[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

4. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]

5. 9P-Parker Price Miller[6]

6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

7. 16T-Chase Randall[9]

8. 28-Brian Paulus[10]

9. 1-Brenham Crouch[7]

10. 8-Cory Eliason[1]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]

2. 13-Justin Peck[6]

3. 21-Brian Brown[1]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

5. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

6. 5-Spencer Bayston[8]

7. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]

8. 67X-JJ Hickle[3]

FK Rod Ends B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

4. 16T-Chase Randall[10]

5. 4-Zane DeVault[12]

6. 88-Tanner Thorson[9]

7. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[11]

8. 26-Zeb Wise[7]

9. 17GP-Kelby Watt[8]

10. 55-Chris Windom[5]

11. 7N-Darin Naida[19]

12. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[22]

13. 2D-Chase Dietz[20]

14. 1-Brenham Crouch[18]

15. 28M-Conner Morrell[21]

16. 24S-Logan Seavey[17]

17. 34-Sterling Cling[13]

18. 29-Logan McCandless[16]

19. 99J-Jack James[23]

20. 8-Cory Eliason[2]

21. 17-Zach Hampton[4]

22. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

23. 28-Brian Paulus[14]

Kubota A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[2]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[6]

6. 1A-Jacob Allen[15]

7. 39M-Anthony Macri[10]

8. 27-Emerson Axsom[11]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

10. 14-Corey Day[14]

11. 19-Brent Marks[21]

12. 21-Brian Brown[3]

13. 83-James McFadden[9]

14. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[17]

16. 27H-Ryan Timms[18]

17. 21H-Brady Bacon[16]

18. 15K-Creed Kemenah[22]

19. 24D-Danny Sams III[23]

20. 42-Sye Lynch[19]

21. 23-Jimmy Light[13]

22. 16T-Chase Randall[24]

23. 67X-JJ Hickle[8]

24. 9P-Parker Price Miller[20]