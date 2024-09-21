Nienhiser Wins at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 20, 2024) — Paul Nienhiser in victory lane at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)[/caption]Nienhiser took the lead from Chris Urish on lap nine and drove to victory. Joey Moughan, Riley Goodno, Urish, and Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Illinois
Friday, September 20, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]
2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]
3. 28V-Luke Verardi[3]
4. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]
5. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]
6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[4]
7. 88-Riley Scott[1]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 22-Riley Goodno[2]
2. 1T-Trevin Littleton[1]
3. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]
4. 7A-Will Armitage[5]
5. 83-Jason Keith[6]
6. 29-Brayton Lynch[7]
7. 53-Sean Robbins[3]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 77U-Chris Urish[3]
2. 6-Mario Clouser[4]
3. 5H-Joey Moughan[5]
4. 28-Korbin Keith[6]
5. 35-Tyler Robbins[7]
6. 2A-Austin Archdale[2]
DNS: 21-Korey Weyant
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[2]
2. 5H-Joey Moughan[6]
3. 22-Riley Goodno[4]
4. 77U-Chris Urish[1]
5. 6-Mario Clouser[5]
6. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]
7. 1T-Trevin Littleton[8]
8. 7A-Will Armitage[12]
9. 52F-Logan Faucon[9]
10. 3N-Jake Neuman[14]
11. 29-Brayton Lynch[16]
12. 28V-Luke Verardi[11]
13. 83-Jason Keith[15]
14. 28-Korbin Keith[10]
15. 2A-Austin Archdale[18]
16. 13-Van Gurley Jr[17]
17. 88-Riley Scott[20]
18. 53-Sean Robbins[19]
19. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]
20. 35-Tyler Robbins[13]
DNS: 21-Korey Weyant
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. B8-John Barnard[3]
2. 99-Jarrett Weyant[1]
3. 00-Matt Fair[2]
4. 42-Kevin Battefeld[4]
5. 8V-George Vaniter[5]
6. 81-Greg Northrop[6]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 27-Cody Wehrle[2]
2. 14T-Evan Turner[1]
3. 41-Joe Jiannoni[4]
4. 22K-Kelli Harter[3]
5. 2C-Codey Smith[6]
6. 2-Hayden Harvey[5]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. B8-John Barnard[1]
2. 27-Cody Wehrle[2]
3. 14T-Evan Turner[4]
4. 41-Joe Jiannoni[5]
5. 99-Jarrett Weyant[3]
6. 22K-Kelli Harter[8]
7. 42-Kevin Battefeld[7]
8. 2C-Codey Smith[12]
9. 00-Matt Fair[6]
10. 8V-George Vaniter[9]
11. 2-Hayden Harvey[11]
12. 81-Greg Northrop[10]