Daison Pursley Doubles Up in USAC Midget Action at Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, OH (September 21, 2024) – Daison Pursley picked up his second feature victory of the weekend with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Pursley backed up his victory Friday at Eldora during the Be4theCrowns event by passing 2021 4-Crown winner Logan Seavey on lap 10 to take the lead. Pursley then built up a 0.700 second lead at the finish. Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr, Chris Windom, and Ryan Timms rounded out the top five.
41st 4-Crown Nationals
USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):
1. 97K-Kale Drake
2. 86-Daison Pursley
3. 17-Zach Daum
4. 98-Briggs Danner
5. 2-Justin Grant
6. 7x-Thomas Meseraull
7. 74-Luke Hall
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):
1. 57-Logan Seavey
2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh
3. 3P-Drake Edwards
4. 89x-Chris Windom
5. 97-Gavin Miller
6. 27x-Kyle Jones
7. 4K-Kayla Roell
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):
1. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr.
2. 67-Ryan Timms
3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold
4. 71-Jade Avedisian
5. 25-Jacob Denney
6. 89-Zach Wigal
Feature (25 Laps):
1. 86-Daison Pursley
2. 67-Ryan Timms
3. 57-Logan Seavey
4. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr.
5. 89x-Chris Windom
6. 17-Zach Daum
7. 2-Justin Grant
8. 25-Jacob Denney
9. 3P-Drake Edwards
10. 97-Gavin Miller
11. 71-Jade Avedisian
12. 98-Briggs Danner
13. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold
14. 76-Michael Smith
15. 74-Luke Hall
16. 7x-Thomas Meseraull
17. 89-Zach Wigal
18. 71K-Cannon McIntosh
19. 97K-Kale Drake
20. 27x-Kyle Jones
21. 4K-Kayla Roell