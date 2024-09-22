Hafertepe Snags Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Creek County Speedway

From POWRi

SAPULPA, OK (September 21, 2024) — Sam Hafertepe Jr would prove his on-track veteran status by biding his time for the precise moment and racing to victory with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night Two of the T2 Promotions Sooner Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his second league victory and earn the outstanding feature victory at Creek County Speedway.

Charging onto the Creek County Speedway with the POWRi 410s would see previous night winner Noah Gass set a quick qualifying time of 12.301-second lap with Cody Gardner and Kyle Clark each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Cody Gardner and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Cody Gardner would gain the lead on the opening lap with Ayrton Gennetten, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Lane Goodman, and Kyle Clark all raced within the top five.

Cruising out front comfortably for the majority of the early laps, Cody Gardner would appear to be the fastest on a tricky track surface as lap traffic would enter into the fray around the mid-point of the feature event with Sam Hafertepe Jr moving into the runner-up spot as Ayrton Gennetten, Kyle Clark, and Xavier Doney all kept pace inside the battling top five.

Leading late, Cody Gardner would continue to outrun Sam Hafertepe Jr by running the top line around Creek County Speedway as Xavier Doney began a charge to the front of the field by using the very different low side speed to gain on the leading pair, even creeping into contention for the top spot as caution would wave before Doney could capitalize.

Using a late-race restart with five laps remaining to perfection, Sam Hafertepe Jr would rise to the occasion and blast past Cody Gardner for the preferred position as Gardner would instantly change lines to keep Doney at bay in third.

Holding steady for the final four revolutions, Sam Hafertepe Jr would not be denied in earning his first seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with the leader of twenty-six laps Cody Gardner staying in the runner-up position as the checkers waved.

“I was biding my time early while waiting for the bottom to come in but we were so fast up top, Xavier showed me the line with the caution coming out at a perfect time for me. He might have won if the yellow didn’t come out but that’s happened to me before and sometimes it just falls your way,” said a very pleased Sam Hafertepe Jr in the Sapulpa Oklahoma victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I wish we could have gotten it done last night but to come back here tonight and get it done feels better with the big payday”.

POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Start2Finish Start2Finish Qualifying

1. 20G-Noah Gass, 12.301[9]

2. 22M-Rees Moran, 12.696[15]

3. 6-Cody Gardner, 12.719[7]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.931[10]

5. 23-Sam Henderson, 12.933[5]

6. 6W-Lane Goodman, 12.955[3]

7. 20-Noah Harris, 12.990[6]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark, 12.991[4]

9. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.996[11]

10. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 13.019[17]

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.043[13]

12. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.053[2]

13. 7FX-Joshua Shipley, 13.379[1]

14. 29-Emilio Hoover, 13.412[14]

15. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 13.421[12]

16. 21-Gunner Ramey, 13.432[16]

17. 23X-Junior Jenkins, 14.378[8]

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Cody Gardner[3]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

4. 7FX-Joshua Shipley[7]

5. 20-Noah Harris[1]

6. 7F-Joshua Tyre[8]

7. 23X-Junior Jenkins[9]

8. 20G-Noah Gass[4]

9. 23-Sam Henderson[2]

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

3. 6W-Lane Goodman[2]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[6]

5. 29-Emilio Hoover[7]

6. 22M-Rees Moran[4]

7. 17-Wout Hoffmans[5]

8. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]

Toyota Racing Development TRD A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

2. 6-Cody Gardner[1]

3. 74-Xavier Doney[9]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]

5. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

7. 17-Wout Hoffmans[15]

8. 7FX-Joshua Shipley[7]

9. 7F-Joshua Tyre[13]

10. 29-Emilio Hoover[10]

11. 23-Sam Henderson[16]

12. 21-Gunner Ramey[17]

13. 23X-Junior Jenkins[14]

14. 6W-Lane Goodman[6]

15. 20G-Noah Gass[11]

16. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

17. 20-Noah Harris[12]