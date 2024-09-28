BC39 At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Postponed To Sunday Due To Rain

INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors has been postponed until mid-afternoon Sunday, Sept. 29 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tomorrow · 2:30 PM EDT

2024 USAC BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Rain from Hurricane Helene continues to impact track preparations, causing postponement of today’s event.

“We are still committed to delivering this major event,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Right now, the track surface is sealed over. If we open the track up to begin to prepare it, and the rain that is forecasted today happens to fall during that process, water will get deep in the track and cause a significant challenge to get it prepped in the near future. Postponing to Sunday gives us the best chance for a successful event.”

Hot laps will start the program Sunday. There will be a doubleheader for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship featuring Friday’s originally scheduled program first, which will be followed by Saturday’s originally scheduled program on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 of the famed IMS asphalt oval, weather permitting.

A detailed time schedule for Sunday’s events will be released soon.

All Saturday products (tickets, pit passes and parking) will be valid Sunday. Customers with only Friday products (tickets, pit passes and parking) were contacted by the IMS Ticket Office with options. Tickets for Sunday are available for purchase on IMS.com. Customers with questions may contact the IMS Ticket Office at tickets@brickyard.com.

The highlight of Sunday’s competition will be the 39-lap feature, which pays $20,039 to win and has become a must-win for any USAC Midget competitor since the inaugural event in 2018.

Chase McDermand won the 30-lap preliminary feature Thursday night at The Dirt Track at IMS. Local hero C.J. Leary made history by winning the inaugural Stoops Sprint Car Invitational, the first time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars have raced at IMS.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors continues to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson. In addition, it increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign, sponsors of the event since its inception.

Visit www.IMS.com to buy tickets and pit passes or for more information.