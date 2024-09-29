Brian Brown Reigns with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at I-70 Speedway

From POWRi

Odessa, MO. (9/28/24) Brian Brown would dominate the night with the headlining POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the POWRi Double presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his second league victory and earn the outstanding caution-free feature victory at I-70 Speedway.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth and speedy surface of I-70 Speedway with the POWRi 410 Sprints would see Brian Brown set a quick qualifying time of 13.375-second lap with Brian Brown and Garet Williamson each earning heat racing victories.

Mesmerizing the audience members on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Brian Brown and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Brian Brown would gain the lead on the opening lap with Ayrton Gennetten, Kerry Madsen, Hunter Schuerenberg, and Garet Williamson all raced within the top five.

Quickly occurring lap traffic while stretching out a commanding lead, Brian Brown would continue to set the pace out front as the midpoint of the feature would find a second separation between the leading Brown and second-place running Ayrton Gennetten with Kerry Madsen, Hunter Schuerenberg, and Garet Williamson tightly battled inside the top five as Blake Hahn, Danny Sams III, Jason Martin, Xavier Doney, and Zeb Wise ran inside the top ten.

Going caution-free and uncontested, Brian Brown would not be denied in earning his second career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in a thrilling main event while Ayrton Gennetten would hustle into the runner-up position and Kerry Madsen rounded out the podium placements.

“Track was great at the end, and we could really move around wherever we wanted, but the car was great all night,” said Brian Brown in the Odessa Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations.

Contesting closely behind would find Garet Williamson among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth as Hunter Schuerenberg would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in the POWRi Double presented by Start2Finish TV at I-70 Speedway.

I-70 Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 9/28/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 21B-Brian Brown(13.375)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 21B-Brian Brown

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 23-Garet Williamson

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 21B-Brian Brown

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 2KS-Danny Sams(+2)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 21B-Brian Brown

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 21B-Brian Brown[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 5-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 7. 2KS-Danny Sams[9]; 8. 36-Jason Martin[7]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[10]; 10. 26-Zeb Wise[12]; 11. 95-Tyler Drueke[11]; 12. 4W-Jamie Ball[14]; 13. 21-Gunner Ramey[13]; 14. 6W-Tyler Groenendyk[15]; 15. 3B-Steve Gennetten[8]; 16. 6-Cody Gardner[16]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Brian Brown[4]; 2. 5-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 5. 2KS-Danny Sams[6]; 6. 95-Tyler Drueke[7]; 7. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 8. 6W-Tyler Groenendyk[8].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 3B-Steve Gennetten[1]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[6]; 7. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]; 8. (DNS) 6-Cody Gardner.

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 21B-Brian Brown, 00:13.375[15]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.398[4]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.472[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.508[9]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 00:13.566[7]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.607[6]; 7. 5-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.623[8]; 8. 3B-Steve Gennetten, 00:13.680[11]; 9. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:13.698[2]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.703[5]; 11. 2KS-Danny Sams, 00:13.704[16]; 12. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:13.767[10]; 13. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:13.893[12]; 14. 4W-Jamie Ball, 00:13.911[13]; 15. 6W-Tyler Groenendyk, 00:13.935[14]; 16. (DNS) 6-Cody Gardner, 01:00.000.

