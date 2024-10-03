ESS Points Set to Conclude at Fulton Friday

By Curtis Berleue

(Fulton, NY) | A points champion will be crowned this Friday night with the Empire Super Sprints at the Fulton Speedway. With the final points event of 2024 on tap as part of the annual ‘Outlaw 200’ weekend, both the tour championship and the $2,000 winners share of the event are on the line.

Currently atop the points standings is Jordan Poirier, with 2,028 points. The two time and defending champion has been a model of consistency all year long. While only tallying one win to this point (Autodrome Drummond), he has completed an impressive 500 laps of feature action in 20 starts – meaning he has finished on the lead lap at every single event. In addition, he has only finished outside of the top 10 once – further solidifying his spot at the top of the standings.

Early season points leader Jason Barney is currently second with 1,911 points. He has three victories (Fulton, Brewerton, Granby) and 18 top 10’s to his credit, putting him 85 points ahead of current third place holder Davie Franek. While Franek also has perfect attendance and also has the most wins out of any driver in the top 5 in points with four (Freedom, Fulton, Brockville, Outlaw), he has just 13 top-10 finishes in his 20 starts.

Rounding out the top 5 in points headed into Fulton is Matt Tanner in fourth (1,734 points) and Billy VanInwegen in fifth (1,546 points).

In the three events held at the Fulton Speedway thus far in 2024, Jason Barney, Davie Franek and Joe Trenca have all picked up victories.

For a full schedule of events for this weekends action, along with admission pricing and gate times, be sure to check out both the Fulton Speedway website and Facebook page, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages. After the points wrap up at Fulton on Friday, there is one more non-points event on the 2024 ESS calendar – the annual Hoag Memorial at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY on Friday October 18 paying $4,000 to win.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (formerly Twitter – @ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 4 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, October 18 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)