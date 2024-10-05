Aaron Reutzel Rides Away with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Win at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

From POWRi

Dallas, TX. (10/4/24) Aaron Reutzel would lead all twenty-five laps with perfection in the headlining POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the Elite Outlaw Sprint Series, Night One of the POWRi Fall Double Header presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his fifth career league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Speeding up excitement onto the smooth and speedy surface of Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with twenty-one talented entrants of the POWRi/Elite 410 Sprints would see Aaron Reutzel set a quick qualifying time of 13.359-second lap with Garet Williamson, Austin Mundie, and Jason Martin each earning heat racing victories.

Mesmerizing the audience members on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Aaron Reutzel and Tanner Thorson lined up in the front row as Aaron Reutzel would gain the lead on the opening lap with Tanner Thorson, Brenham Crouch, Jason Martin, and Emerson Axsom all raced within the top five in the early stages.

Separating from the field, Aaron Reutzel would appear to be in a different area code while leading with Tanner Thorson attempting to stay within striking distance as the laps began to tick away at rapid rate with battling action ensuing behind the leading pair.

Continuing to show the front of the field through late race restarts, Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his second seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Tanner Thorson maintaining the runner-up position through the later stages of the race while dealing with lap traffic.

“Our car was phenomenal, the track had everything tonight. It was technical and it made it a lot of fun to race, hopefully the race was fun for the fan tonight.” said Aaron Reutzel in the Dallas Texas victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I love to see cars here, I love this place and wish I could race here more. Hats off to the crew for putting in the work and making this track as good as it was tonight.”

Contesting closely behind would find Jason Martin placing on the final podium placement from the starting fourth on the initial green flag. Brenham Crouch would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Garet Williamson would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the Elite Outlaw Sprint Series, Night One of the POWRi Fall Double Header presented by Start2Finish TV at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 10/4/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 87-Aaron Reutzel(13.359)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 23-Garet Williamson

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 4-Austin Mundie

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 36-Jason Martin

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 45X-Jace Park(+5)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 7. 17GP-Scott Bogucki[7]; 8. 45X-Jace Park[13]; 9. 79-Kyle Jones[12]; 10. 25B-Blaine Baxter[11]; 11. 4-Austin Mundie[9]; 12. 17-Wout Hoffmans[16]; 13. 2-Brekton Crouch[17]; 14. 71W-Weston Gorham[14]; 15. 47-Herbert Wood[20]; 16. 1J-Danny Jennings[18]; 17. 00E-Jaden Edmond[21]; 18. 5H-Harli White[15]; 19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[10]; 20. J2-John Carney II[8]; 21. 01J-Jeb Sessums[19].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. J2-John Carney II[2]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 5. 45X-Jace Park[5]; 6. 17-Wout Hoffmans[6]; 7. 01J-Jeb Sessums[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Austin Mundie[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 3. 25B-Blaine Baxter[2]; 4. 17GP-Scott Bogucki[3]; 5. 71W-Weston Gorham[5]; 6. 2-Brekton Crouch[6]; 7. 47-Herbert Wood[7].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 2. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 3. 79-Kyle Jones[1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 5H-Harli White[5]; 6. 1J-Danny Jennings[6]; 7. 00E-Jaden Edmond[7].

Start2Finish TV Qualifying: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.359[4]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:13.577[3]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.769[8]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:13.793[17]; 5. 17GP-Scott Bogucki, 00:13.797[1]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.833[10]; 7. J2-John Carney II, 00:13.946[6]; 8. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 00:13.950[18]; 9. 36-Jason Martin, 00:13.999[15]; 10. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:14.167[9]; 11. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:14.222[16]; 12. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:14.308[2]; 13. 45X-Jace Park, 00:14.327[19]; 14. 71W-Weston Gorham, 00:14.354[5]; 15. 5H-Harli White, 00:14.394[11]; 16. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 00:14.421[14]; 17. 2-Brekton Crouch, 00:14.440[20]; 18. 1J-Danny Jennings, 00:14.839[13]; 19. 01J-Jeb Sessums, 00:14.854[7]; 20. 47-Herbert Wood, 00:15.603[12]; 21. 00E-Jaden Edmond, 00:15.922[21].

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.