Brad Sweet takes High Limit money at I-70

By Bill Wright

Odessa,Mo. (Oct 8,2024)- Brad Sweet won the 30 lap caution free Kubota High Limit Racing sprint car feature Tuesday night at I-70 Speedway. Sweet was followed by Ryan Timms, James McFadden, Aaron Reutzel and Spencer Bayston.

10/8/24

I-70 Speedway

Odessa, MO

High Limit

34 cars

Cars qualified in two different groups. Aaron Reutzel (3rd car out to time) set quick time in the first group and overall at 13.516 seconds on the 4/10-mile oval. Justin Peck (9th car out) was second quick, followed by James McFadden (11th), Tyler Courtney (4th) and Emerson Axsom (5th). Kevin Newton and Logan Seavey did not get a time in. Ryan Timms (10th car out to time) set the standard in the second group at 13.573 seconds in his first night in the Liebig #10. Cory Eliason (3rd car out) was second quick, followed by Spencer Bayston (2nd), Brad Sweet (4th) and Corey Day (13th).

Heat one (started): 1. McFadden 83 (1) 2. Reutzel 87 (4) 3. Axsom 27 (2) 4. Kasey Kahne 9 (5) 5. Brenham Crouch 1 (3) / 6. Kameron Key 12x (8) 7. Zeb Wise 26 (7) 8. Logan Seavey 24s (9) 9. Chris Martin 44 (6)

8-lap heats took the top five to the feature, and the heat winner and the quickest qualifier who made the top five to the Dash. The track was still pretty fast and there wasn’t much passing. This was the last race for the 4/10 as they will reconfigure it to a 3/8-mile.

Heat two (started): 1. Courtney 7BC (1) 2. Parker Price-Miller 9P (3) 3. Rico Abreu 24 (2) 4. Peck 13 (4) 5. Kerry Madsen 55V (6) / 6. Scotty Thiel 73 (7) 7. Garet Williamson 23 (5) DNS – Kevin Newton 14N

Newton dropped a driveline in staging. Courtney led the distance. Madsen spun on lap two while running sixth. He worked back by Thiel for the sixth spot and then was awarded the final transfer when Williamson, who was running fifth, dropped out with two to go.i

Heat three (started): 1. Bayston 5 (1) 2. Timms 10 (4) 3. Day 14 (2) 4. Jacob Allen 1a (5) 5. Brian Brown 21 (3) / 6. Jason Martin 36 (6) 7. Tanner Thorson 88 (9) 8. Xavier Doney 74 (8) 9. Jace Park 74 (8)

Timms was the mover in this one, taking third from Allen on lap two, and second from Day on the low side on lap seven.

Heat four (started): 1. Sweet 49 (1) 2. Brent Marks 19 (2) 3. Eliason 8 (4) 4. Ayrton Gennetten 3 (3) 5. Cole Macedo 16TH (7) / 6. Scott Bogucki 17GP (6) 7. Chris Windom 55 (5) 8. Scott Winters 23w (8)

Sweet led the duration. Macedo slid by Bogucki for the final transfer on lap three.

Dash (started): 1. McFadden (2) 2. Courtney (1) 3. Bayston (4) 4. Sweet (3) 5. Timms (8) 6. Peck (5) 7. Reutzel (7) 8. Eliason (6)

The 7-lapper determined the first eight starting spots in the feature. McFadden led the distance. Timms moved up nicely.

B main (started): 1. Williamson (1) 2. Windom (2) 3. Thiel (5) 4. J. Martin (4) / 5. Bogucki (6) 6. Thorson (8) 7. Wise (7) 8. Park (13) 9. Doney (10) 10. Key (3) 11. C. Martin (11) 12. Seavey (9) 13. Winters (12) DNS – Newton

The 12-lapper took the top four to the feature. The first three finishers stayed the same. J. Martin took the fourth and final transfer from Key on lap two.

A main (started): 1. Sweet (4) 2. Timms (5) 3. McFadden (1) 4. Reutzel (7) 5. Bayston (3) 6. Courtney (2) 7. Price-Miller (9) 8. Abreu (13) 9. Peck (6) 10. Allen (14) 11. Day (12) 12. Axsom (11) 13. Kahne (15) 14. Thorson (25, prov.) 15. Eliason (8) 16. Gennetten (16) 17. Madsen (19) 18. Windom (22) 19. Williamson (21) 20. Brown (18) 21. Macedo (20) 22. Crouch (17) 23. J. Martin (24) 24. Marks (10) 25. Thiel (23)

The 30-lapper went non-stop. Courtney needed to finish sixth or better to win the season mid-week championship and $25,000. The feature paid $20,000 to win. McFadden led Courtney, Sweet, Timms and Bayston early. Courtney shot by McFadden for the lead on lap two. Timms passed Sweet for third briefly on lap six, before Sweet moved back by on lap seen. Sweet found the low groove to his liking, and shot under McFadden for second on lap eight. A lap later, he pulled the same move on a high riding Courtney to take the point for good. McFadden followed him into second on lap 12 as Sweet entered traffic. Timms went in high and exited low to pass Courntey for third on lap 15, and then got by McFadden high in turn two on lap 18. Reutzel and Bayston both got by Courtney for fourth and fifth. Coutney held on to sixth and his championship. Thorson, who took a provisional, was the hard-charger.