MUST SEE LIGHTS TITLE TO BE DECIDED AT SANDUSKY OCTOBER 19

From Must See Racing

October 9, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series is set to battle it out one final time in 2024. The series is preparing for it season finale at Sandusky Speedway Saturday afternoon October 19, 2024.

The biggest story line of the 2024 season has been the close points battle all season long. In fact, it has played out to be the closest battle in the five-year history of the series. Cody Gallogly, JJ Henes, and Andrew Bogusz have been involved in a three-way battle that seems to change each week. All three have been victorious at some point already in 2024. It will come down to one final event in less than ten days.

JJ Henes is the current points leader but holds a slim fifteen-point lead over Cody Gallogly. Henes was the inaugural champion in 2020 and would like nothing better than to add a second series championship to his resume. Henes has won twice in 2024 with the series including the most recent event at Lorain Raceway Park on September 21.

Cody Gallogly is the two-time and defending series champion. He would like nothing more than to add a third consecutive series championship to his trophy collection. Gallogly isn’t having the dominant season like he has experienced in years past. But none-the-less, he finds himself in the thick of the title chase entering the final race of the season. With his Sandusky victory on July 26, and a consistent season in 2024, Gallogly finds himself with a chance to claim a coveted third championship heading into the series final.

Andrew Bogusz has been the wild card all season. He has constantly placed in the top three all season long and finds himself only nineteen points out of the lead. His path to his first championship might be a little more difficult than that of Henes and Gallogly. He will have to have a near perfect night in the feature, heat race, and qualifying. Despite two feature victories in 2024, qualifying hasn’t been one of his strengths. But he finds himself with a fighting chance to claim the championship if he can have a near perfect night and some help.

The MSR Lights Series final at Sandusky Speedway October 19 will gives fans a chance to see one final Midwest pavement sprint car race in 2024. For only $12, fans will be treated to a full afternoon for racing including a companion program of Open Compacts. Veteran’s tickets are $10 and fans under twelve years of age are free.

Gates open at 12 noon with racing set to begin at 3 pm.

For more information on Must See Racing please like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.mustseeracing.com.