SWANSON VS. GRANT! IT’S A DUEL FOR THE USAC SILVER CROWN ﻿TITLE SATURDAY AT IRP!

By Richie Murray

Brownsburg, Indiana (October 17, 2024)………The 2024 USAC Silver Crown National Championship battle comes down to two drivers, one race and just six points of separation this Saturday, October 19, at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

One-hundred laps are all that remain on the season. One-hundred laps are all that remain in deciding the champion for 2024. After a year’s worth of work, you couldn’t really ask for more.

Now, let’s check the storylines that we’re keen on this weekend for Championship Saturday at the .686-mile paved oval!

SWANSON & GRANT DUKE IT OUT FOR THE TITLE

Point leader Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) is eying an unprecedented eighth career USAC Silver Crown driving title (2014-15-17-18-19-21-22) while Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) is seeking a second after previously capturing the championship in 2020.

For all intents and purposes, IRP has been Swanson’s playground over the years as he’s scored eight career victories at the track located just west of the Indianapolis. The eight victories are tied for the all-time lead alongside his brother, Tanner Swanson. Kody’s 10 Silver Crown pole positions at IRP are a record and his 14 overall USAC victories at IRP rank as the second most all-time.

Grant, meanwhile, owns four top-five finishes at IRP with a best result of third in October 2023. He has won on the pavement with the USAC Silver Crown series before, capturing the 2021 Rich Vogler Classic at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway by the blink of an eye over – you guessed it – Swanson.

WALK OFF HOMERS

Kody Swanson and Justin Grant are also wanting to end the season on a doubly impressive high note by winning both the race and the Silver Crown championship in one fell swoop on the final night of the season.

Swanson is among the 10 drivers in series history to accomplish the feat and is the only one to do so on three different occasions. The others to achieve it at least once are Al Unser (1973), Bobby Olivero (1979), Gary Bettenhausen (1980), Jack Hewitt (1986), Steve Butler (1992), Jimmy Sills (1996), J.J. Yeley (2002-03), Bobby East (2012), Kody Swanson (2014-15-21) and Chris Windom (2016).

SANTOS ON THE CUSP OF AN IRP RECORD

Bobby Santos is on the brink of a record-setting performance this Saturday at IRP. The Franklin, Massachusetts native’s 15 career USAC victories at the track are tied for first place all-time alongside Tracy Hines.

In fact, Santos has won in all three USAC national divisions in his career at IRP (Silver Crown, Sprint & Midget). The exclusive list of nine to do that includes Santos, Kody Swanson, Mike Bliss, Bobby East, Tracy Hines, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jim Keeker, Dave Steele and Tony Stewart.

Santos owns six career USAC Silver Crown wins at IRP dating back to 2009. More than anything, he’d just like to get back to victory lane for the first time with the series in 2024 after five starts have produced five top-five finishes, including runner-up performances at both Winchester and Madison.

DAKODA ARM-STRONGER

I think it’s safe to say that Dakoda Armstrong’s most recent visit to IRP in May marked the turning point for his USAC Silver Crown program following no finishes better than 10th in 2023.

That day, the New Castle, Ind. racer earned accolades as the top Hoosier Hundred Rookie by finishing sixth. Since that point, he hasn’t finished outside the top-two in series competition with a first career Silver Crown victory at Madison followed by a second at Jennerstown and another triumphant score at World Wide Technology Raceway.

He’s no dark horse anymore. He’s a contender and will be among those to keep an eye on to play spoiler on the championship party come Saturday.

TRAINOR WHEELS A BIG CAR

Finally, Jake Trainor will get his shot at the USAC Silver Crown division where he’ll make his series debut this Saturday in a second machine for car owner Sam Pierce as a teammate to Kaylee Bryson.

The 19-year-old Trainor (Medway, Mass.) has been spectacular in the few showings he’s already had at IRP over the past couple of seasons. He captured victory at the Carb Night Classic midget race in both 2023 and 2024, and this past August, added an Ecotec Midget feature score at IRP.

Trainor has already proven he’s the real deal in midgets and sprint cars on pavement with his successes at IRP as well as winning the Little 500 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway as a Rookie in 2023. Now we get to see him take his shot at the big cars.

TRIPLETS & QUADRUPLETS

At least five drivers are set to perform at least triple duty in Silver Crown, Sprint Cars and Midgets during Championship Saturday at IRP, and there’s even one individual who’ll take on four different types of machinery!

Jake Trainor will have his own personal pavement 4-Crown as he tackles all three, plus the Ecotec All Star Midget event. Meanwhile, Kody Swanson, Bobby Santos, Dakoda Armstrong and Nathan Byrd (Goodyear, Ariz.) will compete in the Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget races.

As a fan, with four divisions, you’ll certainly get your money’s worth. For these particular racers, they’ll get a full workout!

RACE DETAILS

Championship Saturday on October 19 features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, plus the 500 Sprint Car Tour and Pavement Midgets at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The main gate and pit gates open at 9am Eastern. The drivers meeting will take place at 11:30am and the front gates open at Noon. 500 Sprint Car Tour Practice #1 begins at 12:30pm followed by Midget Practice #1 at 12:55pm, USAC Silver Crown Practice #1 at 1:20, All-Star Pavement Midget Practice #1 at 1:50, 500 Sprint Car Tour Practice #2 at 2:15pm, Midget Practice #2 at 2:40 and USAC Silver Crown Practice at 3:05pm.

After practice, 500 Sprint Car Tour Qualifying commences at 3:35pm, followed by Midget Qualifying at 4pm, USAC Silver Crown Qualifying at 4:20pm, All-Star Midget Practice #2 and Qualifying at 5pm, Opening Ceremonies at 5:20pm, the 40-lap 500 Sprint Car Tour Feature at 5:30pm, the 30-lap Midget Feature at 6:05pm, the 20-lap All-Star Midget Feature at 6:35pm and the 100-lap USAC Silver Crown Feature at 7:10pm.

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.raceIRP.com. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on race day. Tickets for Championship Saturday are $25 and is general admission seating. Kids 12 & under are FREE with an adult present. Pit passes are $35 apiece.

USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (18)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

5 DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

14 CODY GERHARDT/Fresno, CA (Davey Hamilton Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

26 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing)

41 TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Michael Newman)

48 (R) NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas-Joe Moore)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 (R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

98 (R) BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

126 (R) JAKE TRAINOR/Medway, MA (Sam Pierce)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender