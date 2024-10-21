Doug Hammaker Nets Third 358 Sprint Williams Grove Title In 2024

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Grantville’s Doug Hammaker recently wrapped up his third career HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint car track title at Williams Grove Speedway in late September.

Hammaker’s third title came at the wheel of the Summit Technology Group No. 17.

It was the driver’s second track title in a row with his first occurring in 2019.

Three-time track titlist Derek Locke finished second in the points, just 20 markers back of Hammaker.

Preston Lattomus finished third in the standings.

Hammaker picked up two wins in the 10 division races contested during the 2024 season to go along with finishes of second, third, fifth, sixth and a trio of eighth-place finishes.

Wins came on May 3 and June 28.

The champion ended the season with an average finish of 6.6.

He now owns an even dozen wins on the Williams Grove all-time 358 sprint car win list.

Cole Young of East Berlin earned Rookie of the Year honors in the 358 sprints at Williams Grove.

Young copped the season closer for the division on September 20.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.