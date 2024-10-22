Hagar Doubles Up During World Short Track Challenge to Push Winning Streak to Four Victories in Eight Days

Inside Line Promotions

– WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Oct. 21, 2024) – Derek Hagar’s hot streak continued last weekend at Riverside International Speedway, where he swept the World Short Track Challenge.

Hagar bested 50-plus other drivers during the ASCS National Tour and USCS Series two-day event, giving him four feature victories in an eight-day span.

“My grandfather had something to do with the event back in the ’70s when Sammy (Swindell) won both races,” he said. “To bring this race back and be able to keep the win in the family is pretty special.”

Hagar opened the event on Friday by qualifying ninth quickest in his group. He then won a heat race to accumulate enough points to lock into the 10 th starting position in the A Main.

“Momentum was a big key from sweeping the weekend before,” he said. “I knew we needed to do what we normally do and make good laps. The track slicked off pretty quickly in the feature and played into my favor. I think I passed four cars going into turn three on the third or fourth lap. I dove it to the bottom and it stuck. We got by some really good cars to race into the top four. Hank Davis got up on the fence and was able to keep going, but it kind of messed his car up. We ended up having a red flag when Sam (Hafertepe Jr.) crashed so that put me up to second. I made quick work of Anton Hernandez and was able to make my laps the way I wanted for the rest of the race.”

Hagar took the lead just before the midpoint of the race and pulled away for the triumph. The victory was his 11 th triumph of the season and it locked him into a dash position for Saturday’s $10,000-to-win finale.

“All we had to do was hot lap and pill draw for the dash,” he said. “They did the revenge draw so I knew I was probably going to end up with the six (out of six). We started sixth and was able to run fifth so that put us starting fifth in the feature. We had a tight race car early. We got by a couple of guys in front of us and into the top three fairly quick. I was trying everything I could do to get by Hank and Jordon (Mallett). I knew I wasn’t going to pass them following them. I started pulling the wing back and floating the middle. I tried something different and it worked out in our favor.”

Hagar got to second place near the middle of the race and he chased Mallett lap after lap before taking the lead with seven circuits remaining. The victory was his 10 th career with the ASCS National Tour.

“The power steering fitting in the pump broke,” he said. “Right when I got by Jordon I started losing steering so I ran the last five or six laps with no power steering. I was thinking in my head, ‘Oh no, not now. Why now?’ But it worked out and we were able to hold on to the win.”

Hagar returns to the track this weekend to drive for Paul Hart during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader on Friday and Saturday. Hagar set his career-best World of Outlaws result of 11 th place at the track during the series’ most recent visit in April 2018.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 18 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (10).

Oct. 19 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Dash: 5 (6); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

34 races, 12 wins, 22 top fives, 27 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 29 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the Bull Ring Blitz with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dhrracing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – B & D Towing and Recovery

Since 2002, B & D Towing and Recovery, which is located in Marion, Ark., has been the exclusive source for professional towing, recover and transport by major Memphis truck dealerships, parcel delivery companies, nationwide trucking firms and more. For more information, visit http://www.BnDTowing.com .

“B & D Towing supports racing,” Hagar said. “They can help anyone in the Memphis area. For anyone who needs a hand, B & D is recommended to save the day.”

