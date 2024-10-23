SWANSON OVERCOMES INJURY ﻿TO SNARE 2024 USAC SILVER CROWN TITLE

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (October 22, 2024)………At his family’s home on Christmas morning of 2023, Kody Swanson’s upcoming season and the entirety of his racing future hung in the balance.

MRIs, CT scans and multiple surgeries on his broken left foot came and went in the months to come, with Swanson having plates and screws installed shortly thereafter. The most positive prognosis had Swanson possibly returning to the cockpit by June at the earliest.

While still utilizing crutches, Swanson maintained a rigorous rehabilitation and physical therapy program. By March 4, just a little over two months since the accident, he took his first unaided steps without crutches. Therapy continued into the Spring, and ultimately, the walking boot finally came off just in time for the start of the USAC Silver Crown season on April 20 at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway, plenty of time ahead of schedule. But the question remained – was he ready?

How did Swanson respond? Similar to Pancho Carter’s heroic comeback to kick off the 1978 season, Swanson showed no signs of wear, tear or rust. Despite a slight limp in his gait, Swanson showed all the signs of the same ol’ Kody as he led the day off by taking the top time in practice, then laid down the fastest lap in qualifying and concluded the afternoon with a masterpiece driving performance in which he led all 100 laps in succession for his eighth career Silver Crown victory at Toledo, and sixth straight.

“I don’t know if I should’ve even raced this year,” Swanson remarked. “I shattered my foot pretty well over the winter and I can’t believe that God put so many special people in my life to give me a chance to walk like I can, to race again and to even make it back in time for the first race in the spring.”

As an encore, two weeks later at the Rich Vogler Classic on the high banks of Indiana’s Winchester Speedway, Swanson once again established the fastest time in practice before capturing the pole and going on to lead all 100 laps en route to his third consecutive Winchester USAC Silver Crown victory, the first driver to win three USAC features in a row at Winchester since Ryan Newman in 1999.

Swanson’s winning ways continued into the fourth round of the season in May as he once again led all 100 laps from the pole to earn a $26,000 payday and his fifth career Hoosier Hundred, his first on the pavement of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park after scoring his first four on the dirt of the now shuttered Indiana State Fairgrounds in 2014-15-16-18.

In early August, Swanson had yet another surgery to remove two screws from his foot. In his first race back, during the series debut at Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway, Swanson was perfect once again, leading all 100 laps in succession from the pole.

Gripping a mere six-point edge in the standings over Justin Grant heading into October’s season finale at IRP, all Swanson needed was a top-three run to secure the title. However, yet again, he went above and beyond. Despite winning the pole position for an all-time single season series record seventh time, “domination” wasn’t exactly part of the equation. After leading early, Swanson fell back to third, then regrouped and worked his way back to the front to lead the final 38 laps on a record-setting night in which he became the track’s all-time winningest Silver Crown driver with his ninth win. To boot, his nine wins there are more than any other driver in series history at any single track.

Swanson’s eighth USAC Silver Crown title (2014-15-17-18-19-21-22-24) set a new record in terms of total championships earned by any one driver in a USAC national series. He had previously been tied with A.J. Foyt’s seven Indy Car crowns under the USAC banner as well as Mel Kenyon’s seven USAC National Midget championships.

The 2024 campaign also represented the fourth time in which Kody won both the season finale and the USAC Silver Crown title on the same day. He’s now accomplished this feat in 2014-2015-2021-2024. Nobody else has done it more than twice.

In the process, Swanson drove the Doran Binks Racing team’s No. 77 to the entrant championship. Utilizing a Maxim/Hampshire Chevy combo on dirt and a Beast/Lanci Ford package on pavement, their Mission Foods – Wilke Orthodontics – Glenn Farms entry earned five wins in totality on the season en route to a 21-point spread between him and runner-up Grant in the final championship tally. For Kevin Doran, it’s his second USAC Silver Crown entrant title while, for Dan Binks, it’s his first.

“I’ve got an Army behind me, and I’m so fortunate for each and every one of them,” Swanson praised. “My wife, Jordan, she does so much for me personally as a wife, as a teammate and as a spotter.”

The 14 USAC Silver Crown events held in 2024 were the most since the 2006 season, and the second most all-time behind only the 1999 schedule which contested 15 races. For Swanson, it was a grueling task to master, but seemingly no matter how short or long the season is, Swanson is always there at the end with this being his 11th consecutive top-two finish in the series standings.

“This was a 14-race Silver Crown schedule and this was the first time we’ve completed that many races in my career,” Swanson noted. “It was a grueling year, and there were a lot of really strong contenders. I think of C.J. (Leary) having four podiums in a row at the beginning before trouble befell him, and Logan (Seavey) and Justin (Grant) doing the same. Each of those guys had great runs and were a part of the title fight. We had some unfortunate things on our end too, but it seemed like we were never out of it. I’m so thankful that certain things fell our way, and on other ones, we were able to overcome and just keep digging. With three races to go, running heads up and being in a really close title fight, coming out second on the two dirt miles was great except for Justin sweeping them both.”

Outside of Swanson, the 2024 season will be remembered for the emergence of five first-time USAC Silver Crown winners, the most in a single year with the series since 2010. Unquestionably, one of the most major of all milestones occurred in mid-May at the Belleville High Banks in Kansas when Kaylee Bryson became the first woman to win a USAC nationally sanctioned event in the 69-year history of the organization.

In just his second career USAC Silver Crown start, Daison Pursley scored, perhaps, the most exhilarating victory of the year. Pursley erased a two-plus second deficit over the final few laps in June at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, then took over the lead with a highwire high side pass of Justin Grant off the fourth and final turn on the 50th and final lap.

Dakoda Armstrong’s journey to a first career USAC national victory included its share of twists, turns and excursions that took him down a variety of paths throughout the past two decades of his career behind the wheel. During the final 12 laps of June’s round at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway, he went from being on the verge of his first career top-five finish with the series to leading his first ever laps to becoming the 2024 season’s third first-time USAC Silver Crown race winner after racelong leader C.J. Leary fell out due to a flat left rear tire on lap 89.

After five career runner-up finishes in USAC Silver Crown competition, Kevin Thomas Jr. had no desire for any more “second” thoughts during USAC’s inaugural run at Hutchinson, Kansas’ Salt City Speedway in July. In a late-race battle for the lead, he and C.J. Leary touched wheels, resulting in Leary toppling over while Thomas continued onward to victory to become the third-straight first-time Silver Crown winner on the season.

To finish first, you must first survive. Mitchel Moles did just that during September’s 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway where he was practically the last one standing during the 50-lap race, overcoming a near devastating accident with a lapped car and flat tire after flat tire for his competition down the stretch. In what was the 100th USAC Silver Crown race ever held on a 1/2-mile dirt track, Moles became the fifth and final first-time series winner of the season.

Less than two months after becoming a first-time Silver Crown winner, Dakoda Armstrong made himself a two-time series winner on the biggest and fastest track on the circuit, the 1.25-mile paved oval of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. While running second to Kody Swanson with two laps remaining, Swanson’s engine suddenly expired. Given the reins to the lead, Armstrong felt he might’ve been running out of fuel but managed to fend off the field on a late restart to make it to the finish line first once more.

When it came to dirt mile season in August, Justin Grant had the field covered. At both Springfield and Du Quoin, Grant was picture perfect by setting the fastest pace in practice, scoring the pole position, then going on to lead every lap in both features to become the first driver to sweep to victories on both Illinois miles in a single season since Chris Windom in 2018.

In a year in which he had won 15 times across USAC’s National Sprint Car and Midget divisions to that point, Logan Seavey had to wait patiently until he could taste victory once again with the USAC Silver Crown series in October’s Sumar Classic at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

Furthermore, Kody Swanson’s qualifying run of 30.239 seconds at WWT Raceway set a new speed record average of 148.814 mph, the fastest lap ever turned by a traditional USAC Silver Crown car in the 54-year history of the series. On the run, Swanson bested the former mark of 146.699 mph, set by none other than himself in 2022 at the same track.

Kody Swanson led all drivers with 466 laps led and seven fast qualifying times. Swanson and Justin Grant notched 10 top-five finishes apiece, best in the series. Logan Seavey, meanwhile, finished inside the top-10 in all 14 events. Five drivers started all 14 events: Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Nathan Moore, Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson.

C.J. Leary advanced more positions in a single race than any other driver throughout the season. His 22nd to 3rd run at IRP in May came in an unfamiliar car borrowed from fellow competitor Bryan Gossel. In fact, Leary advanced 18 or more positions in three different races throughout the Silver Crown season, just the second driver to do so in series history after Brian Tyler in 2004. Leary also traveled from 20th to 2nd at Belleville and 24th to 6th at Terre Haute.

With a pair of top-five finishes on dirt (3rd at Salt City) and pavement (4th at Madison), 6’8” tall Trey Osborne finished sixth in series points to earn Rookie of the Year honors with the series.

Meanwhile, Gregg Cory earned the Engler Machine Fast Pass title for the 2024 USAC Silver Crown season. The first car running a lap down received a fast pass and their lap back at each race on the schedule. Cory earned five fast passes in all, which earned him a $5,000 reward – $2,500 to him as a driver and $2,500 for his Williams-Cory Racing team.

Kyle Steffens, a longtime veteran of the modified ranks, posted a career-best fifth in Silver Crown points after scoring five top-10 results, including a best of 7th at both Salt City and Du Quoin.

After 42 seasons of competition, the Bateman Racing team bid farewell following the 2024 season. Originally driven by Randy Bateman, the team continued on after his death from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2017, led by his wife, Patty, and several friends. In 2024, the team was stellar with driver Jerry Coons Jr. at the controls, recording four top-10 finishes in all four of the team’s starts.

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 5-Kody Swanson

Driver Champion: Kody Swanson

Entrant Champion: Doran Binks Racing #77

Rookie of the Year: Trey Osborne (6th)

Most Laps Led: 466-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 10-Justin Grant & Kody Swanson

Most Top-Tens: 14-Logan Seavey

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 7-Kody Swanson

Most Feature Starts: 14-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Nathan Moore, Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (1st) & Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles (1st)

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: (19) May 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – C.J. Leary (22nd to 3rd)

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Apr 20: (P#) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

May 5: (P#) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

May 18: (D) Belleville High Banks – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Kaylee Bryson (Sam Pierce #26)

May 25: (P#) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

Jun 15: (D) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Daison Pursley (Team AZ Racing #21)

Jun 21: (P) Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI

WINNER: Dakoda Armstrong (C & A Motorsports #5)

Jul 20: (D) Salt City Speedway – Hutchinson, KS

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Aug 10: (P) Jennerstown Speedway – Jennerstown, PA

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

Aug 16: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, IL

WINNER: Dakoda Armstrong (C & A Motorsports #5)

Aug 17: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

Aug 31: (D#) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

Sep 21: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #119)

Oct 6: (D) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

Oct 19: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Binks Racing #77)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 858 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

2. 837 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3. 788 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

4. 690 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

5. 528 Kyle Steffens, Saint Charles, Mo.

6. 468 (R) Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

7. 454 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

8. 452 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.

9. 433 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.

10. 396 (R) Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

11. 366 Dakoda Armstrong, New Castle, Ind.

12. 361 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

13. 329 Dave Berkheimer, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

14. 306 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

15. 305 (R) Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

16. 304 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

17. 302 (R) Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

18. 296 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.

19. 262 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

20. 260 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

21. 243 Trey Burke, Alvin, Texas

22. 243 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

23. 227 Russ Gamester, Peru, Ind.

24. 223 (R) Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

25. 200 Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Ind.

26. 184 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo.

27. 180 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

28. 138 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.

29. 130 Davey Hamilton Jr., Boise, Idaho

30. 127 (R) Jackson Macenko, Cincinnati, Ohio

31. 126 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich.

32. 125 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

33. 120 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

34. 108 (R) Danny Jennings, Norman, Okla.

35. 98 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.

36. 95 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

37. 93 (R) Chase Dietz, York, Pa.

38. 88 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill.

39. 82 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo.

40. 78 (R) Kip Hughes, North Enid, Okla.

41. 78 Jimmy Light, West Springfield, Pa.

42. 76 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo.

43. 75 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

44. 63 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Ill.

45. 62 (R) Mark Bitner, Columbus, N.J.

46. 58 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.

47. 57 Korey Weyant, Springfield, Ill.

48. 53 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

49. 53 (R) Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

50. 51 (R) Aric Gentry, Robards, Ky.

51. 50 (R) Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

52. 49 (R) Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

53. 46 (R) Tom Savage, Red Lion, Pa.

54. 44 (R) Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo.

55. 41 Derek Bischak, Angola, Ind.

56. 41 Mike Haggenbottom, Levittown, Pa.

57. 39 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Ariz.

58. 35 (R) Joe Trenca, Phoenix, N.Y.

59. 33 (R) Tanner Berryhill, Bixby, Okla.

60. 33 Cody Gerhardt, Fresno, Calif.

61. 23 (R) Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz.

62. 19 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

63. 19 (R) Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind.

64. 16 (R) Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, Neb.

65. 10 Joey Moughan, Springfield, Ill.

66. 10 Ken Schrader, Fenton, Mo.

67. 10 Kenny Gentry, Henderson, Ky.

68. 10 (R) Jake Trainor, Medway, Mass.

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1. 858 Doran Binks Racing, Lebanon, Ohio (#77)

2. 837 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

3. 788 Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#22)

4. 636 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

5. 528 Steffens Motorsports, Saint Charles, Mo. (#08)

6. 468 BCR Group, Springfield, Ohio (#81)

7. 454 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#26)

8. 452 Williams-Cory Racing, Shelbyville, Ind. (#32)

9. 433 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#98)

10. 396 Chip Thomas-Joe Moore, Kaufman, Texas (#48)

11. 387 Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#60)

12. 366 C & A Motorsports, New Castle, Ind. (#5)

13. 346 Team AZ Racing , Brownsburg, Ind. (#21)

14. 338 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#9)

15. 329 Berkheimer Racing, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (#31)

16. 309 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pa. (#24)

17. 306 Pink 69 Racing, Evansville, Ind. (#69)

18. 302 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Ariz. (#10)

19. 296 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#555)

20. 260 Westfall Racing, Pleasant Hill, Ohio (#54)

21. 243 Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#40)

22. 227 Gamester Racing, Peru, Ind. (#51)

23. 223 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#119)

24. 223 Patty Bateman, Murphysboro, Ill. (#55)

25. 200 Michael Newman, Snohomish, Wash. (#41)

26. 184 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo. (#15)

27. 180 John Stehman, Halifax, Pa. (#52)

28. 158 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#92)

29. 136 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo. (#06)

30. 128 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wis. (#97)

31. 127 Jackson Macenko, Cincinnati, Ohio (#124)

32. 126 Brian Ruhlman, Clarklake, Mich. (#49)

33. 108 David Grace Motorsports, Norman, Okla. (#61)

34. 101 Davey Hamilton Racing, Jamestown, Ind. (#14)

35. 98 B & S Racing, Sunbury, Pa. (#01)

36. 95 Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#19)

37. 95 KR Racing, New Castle, Ind. (#7)

38. 93 Bruce Lee, Abbottstown, Pa. (#86)

39. 88 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill. (#2)

40. 78 Wingo Brothers Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#118)

41. 78 Kip Hughes, North Enid, Okla. (#160)

42. 76 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo. (#44)

43. 70 Five Three Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#53)

44. 63 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Ill. (#177)

45. 62 Henry Yeska, Columbus, N.J. (#4)

46. 58 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)

47. 57 Scott Weyant, Springfield, Ill. (#199)

48. 53 Dave Peperak Motorsports, Clinton, Ind. (#777)

49. 51 Tim Simmons, Cabot, Ark. (#3)

50. 50 Sammy & Mouren Fetter, Bridgeton, Mo. (#88)

51. 49 TwoC Racing, Liberal, Kan. (#12)

52. 46 Tom Savage, Red Lion, Pa. (#38)

53. 44 Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. (#03)

54. 41 Derek Bischak, Indianapolis, Ind. (#131)

55. 39 C-Buck Motorsports/Eddie Sachs Jr., Chandler, Ariz. (#25)

56. 35 Karlsen Racing, Phoenix, N.Y. (#166)

57. 29 Bill Rose Racing, Crawfordsville, Ind. (#66)

58. 23 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz. (#29)

59. 21 Mark Swanson Encore Team, West Des Moines, Iowa (#121)

60. 19 A.J. Felker Racing, Jeffersonville, Ind. (#37)

61. 19 Armstrong Racing, New Palestine, Ind. (#99)

62. 16 Cornell Racing Stables, Monee, Ill. (#8)

63. 15 John Tosti, High Ridge, Mo. (#07)

64. 13 McQuinn Motorsports, Springfield, Ill. (#114)

65. 10 MSP Motorsports, Springfield, Ill. (#129)

66. 10 Gentry Motorsports, Henderson, Ky. (#188)

67. 10 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#126)

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 468 Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

2. 396 Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

3. 305 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

4. 302 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

5. 223 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

6. 127 Jackson Macenko, Cincinnati, Ohio

7. 108 Danny Jennings, Norman, Okla.

8. 93 Chase Dietz, York, Pa.

9. 78 Kip Hughes, North Enid, Okla.

10. 62 Mark Bitner, Columbus, N.J.

11. 53 Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

12. 51 Aric Gentry, Robards, Ky.

13. 50 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

14. 49 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

15. 46 Tom Savage, Red Lion, Pa.

16. 44 Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo.

17. 35 Joe Trenca, Phoenix, N.Y.

18. 33 Tanner Berryhill, Bixby, Okla.

19. 23 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Ariz.

20. 19 Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind.

21. 16 Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, Neb.

22. 10 Jake Trainor, Medway, Mass.

RACE WINS:

5-Kody Swanson (Apr 20 at Toledo Speedway, May 5 at Winchester Speedway, May 25 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Aug 10 at Jennerstown Speedway & Oct 19 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

2-Dakoda Armstrong (Jun 21 at Madison International Speedway & Aug 16 at World Wide Technology Raceway)

2-Justin Grant (Aug 17 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds & Aug 31 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

1-Kaylee Bryson (May 18 at the Belleville High Banks)

1-Mitchel Moles (Sep 21 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Daison Pursley (Jun 15 at Port Royal Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (Oct 6 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jul 20 at Salt City Speedway)

LAPS LED:

466-Kody Swanson

187-Justin Grant

117-Brady Bacon

103-C.J. Leary

85-Kevin Thomas Jr.

77-Logan Seavey

55-Dakoda Armstrong

51-Bobby Santos

38-Mitchel Moles

16-Kaylee Bryson

13-Daison Pursley

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

10-Justin Grant & Kody Swanson

8-Logan Seavey

7-Bobby Santos

6-C.J. Leary

4-Daison Pursley

3-Dakoda Armstrong & Brady Bacon

2-Kaylee Bryson, Jerry Coons Jr., Briggs Danner, Taylor Ferns, Trey Osborne & Chase Stockon

1-Mario Clouser, Russ Gamester, Mitchel Moles, Tyler Roahrig, Brian Ruhlman, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

13-Logan Seavey

12-Justin Grant

11-Kody Swanson

10-C.J. Leary

7-Bobby Santos

6-Trey Osborne & Kyle Steffens

5-Jerry Coons Jr., Daison Pursley & Matt Westfall

4-Dakoda Armstrong, Kaylee Bryson, Nathan Byrd, Mario Clouser, Briggs Danner, Taylor Ferns & Chase Stockon

3-Brady Bacon & Russ Gamester

2-Gregg Cory, Davey Hamilton Jr., Jackson Macenko, Mitchel Moles, Carmen Perigo, Kyle Robbins & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Trey Burke, Chase Dietz, Chris Fetter, Matt Goodnight, Bryan Gossel, Danny Jennings, Nathan Moore, Tyler Roahrig, Brian Ruhlman & Chris Urish

FEATURE STARTS:

14-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Nathan Moore, Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

13-Kyle Steffens

12-Dave Berkheimer, Gregg Cory & Trey Osborne

11-Kaylee Bryson

8-Trey Burke & Mario Clouser

7-Dakoda Armstrong, Bobby Santos & Chase Stockon

6-Brady Bacon, Jerry Coons Jr. Briggs Danner, Taylor Ferns, Chris Fetter & Mitchel Moles

5-Nathan Byrd, Russ Gamester, Daison Pursley, Tyler Roahrig & Matt Westfall

4-Shane Cottle, Matt Goodnight & Carmen Perigo

3-Chase Dietz, Davey Hamilton Jr., Danny Jennings, Jimmy Light, Danny Long, Jackson Macenko, Brian Ruhlman & Mark Smith

2-Robert Ballou, Saban Bibent, Mark Bitner, Shane Cockrum, Steve Gennetten, Bryan Gossel, Kip Hughes, Patrick Lawson, Dave Peperak, Kyle Robbins, Tom Savage, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chris Urish, Travis Welpott & Korey Weyant

1-Tanner Berryhill, Derek Bischak, Alex Bright, Casey Buckman, Zach Daum, Don Droud Jr, Aric Gentry, Cody Gerhardt, Mike Haggenbottom, Kevin Newton, Joe Trenca & Brent Yarnal

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFIERS BY RACE:

Apr 20: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson (14.916)

May 5: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson (14.665)

May 18: Belleville High Banks – Kaylee Bryson (17.264)

May 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson (42.316)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Brady Bacon (19.816)

Jun 21: Madison International Speedway – Kody Swanson (17.062)

Jul 20: Salt City Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (21.090)

Aug 10: Jennerstown Speedway – Kody Swanson (18.019)

Aug 16: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson (30.239)

Aug 17: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (31.641)

Aug 31: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (30.438)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (17.605)

Oct 6: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (21.414)

Oct 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson (20.892)

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

7-Kody Swanson

2-Brady Bacon & Justin Grant

1-Kaylee Bryson, Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas Jr.

QUALIFYING RACE WINNERS: (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

1-Shane Cockrum, Matt Goodnight & Mark Smith

TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

Apr 20: Toledo Speedway – Jackson Macenko (14th)

May 5: Winchester Speedway – Trey Osborne (9th)

May 18: Belleville High Banks – Daison Pursley (5th)

May 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Dakoda Armstrong (6th)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (1st)

Jun 21: Madison International Speedway – Trey Osborne (4th)

Jul 20: Salt City Speedway – Trey Osborne (3rd)

Aug 10: Jennerstown Speedway – Trey Osborne (10th)

Aug 16: World Wide Technology Raceway – Nathan Moore (15th)

Aug 17: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Daison Pursley (9th)

Aug 31: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Briggs Danner (3rd)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles (1st)

Oct 6: Terre Haute Action Track – Daison Pursley (2nd)

Oct 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Trey Osborne (6th)

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE:

Apr 20: Toledo Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (18th to 11th)

May 5: Winchester Speedway – Nathan Byrd (19th to 11th)

May 18: Belleville High Banks – C.J. Leary (20th to 2nd)

May 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – C.J. Leary (22nd to 3rd)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Alex Bright (13th to 8th)

Jun 21: Madison International Speedway – Jackson Macenko (13th to 8th)

Jul 20: Salt City Speedway – Nathan Moore (16th to 8th)

Aug 10: Jennerstown Speedway – Taylor Ferns (10th to 4th)

Aug 16: World Wide Technology Raceway – Bobby Santos (14th to 5th)

Aug 17: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Daison Pursley (28th to 9th)

Aug 31: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Chris Fetter (22nd to 10th)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall (17th to 6th)

Oct 6: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Stockon (16th to 4th)

Oct 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Trey Osborne (12th to 6th)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE DRIVER

Apr 20: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson (15.042)

May 5: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson (14.729)

May 18: Belleville High Banks – Kody Swanson (17.552)

May 25: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson (21.392)

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Brady Bacon (19.689)

Jun 21: Madison International Speedway – Bobby Santos (16.913)

Jul 20: Salt City Speedway – C.J. Leary (20.876)

Aug 10: Jennerstown Speedway – Kody Swanson (18.000)

Aug 16: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson (30.626)

Aug 17: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (29.548)

Aug 31: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Justin Grant (29.651)

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon (17.017)

Oct 6: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (21.063)

Oct 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson (21.074)

INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT:

Jun 15: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 21: Madison International Speedway – Trey Osborne

Jul 20: Salt City Speedway – Nathan Moore

Aug 10: Jennerstown Speedway – Taylor Ferns

Aug 16: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kaylee Bryson

Aug 17: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Shane Cockrum

Aug 31: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Jerry Coons Jr.

Sep 21: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Oct 6: Terre Haute Action Track – C.J. Leary

Oct 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [45 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Bobby Santos & Jimmy Sills

10. [11 wins] Bobby East

11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Mike Bliss & Tanner Swanson

14. [9 wins] Tracy Hines & Logan Seavey

16. [8 wins] Chris Windom

17. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Justin Grant, Rick Hood & George Snider

21. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

27. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cockrum, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser & Larry Rice

36. [4 wins] Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

39. [3 wins] Brady Bacon, Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

56. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Dakoda Armstrong, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

71. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, Kaylee Bryson, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Davey Hamilton Jr., Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Daison Pursley, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Kevin Thomas Jr., Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

54-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

11-Justin Grant

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, C.J. Leary & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Bobby Santos, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Brady Bacon, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Ron Shuman & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Kaylee Bryson, Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Daison Pursley, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Logan Seavey, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:

1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt

2. [2 wins] Rick Hood

3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson, 2022: Kody Swanson, 2023: Logan Seavey, 2024: Kody Swanson

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louie Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing, 2021: Rice Motorsports, 2022: Doran Dyson Racing, 2023: Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing, 2024: Doran Binks Racing

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel, 2021: Logan Seavey, 2022: Gregg Cory, 2023: Kaylee Bryson, 2024: Trey Osborne

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

218-Russ Gamester

212-Brian Tyler

201-Dave Darland

190-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

153-Eric Gordon & Kody Swanson

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott

129-George Snider

125-Gary Hieber

115-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich

106-Aaron Pierce

105-A.J. Fike

100-Larry Rice

98-Justin Grant

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

80-Bobby Santos

79-Donnie Beechler, Shane Cottle & Levi Jones

78-Chris Windom

77-Rich Vogler

76-Larry Dickson

75-Ryan Newman

74-Steve Chassey

73-C.J. Leary & Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East

71-David Byrne, Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Brad Noffsinger

65-Jerry Nemire

62-Ron Shuman

60-Randy Bateman, Austin Nemire, Wally Pankratz & Bill Rose

58-Rick Hood

56-Shane Cockrum

55-Gary Irvin, Patrick Lawson, Matt Westfall & Jacob Wilson

54-Tom Capie & Shane Hollingsworth

53-Chet Fillip & Jason Leffler

52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.

51-Dave Berkheimer & Kyle Robbins

50-Travis Welpott

49-Logan Seavey & Tony Stewart

48-Mike Bliss & Ken Schrader

47-Bob Cicconi & Tanner Swanson

46-Matt Goodnight, Jim Keeker, Billy Vukovich & Bentley Warren

45-Derek Davidson & Jeff Swindell

43-Kenny Irwin Jr. & Tyler Walker

42-Brady Bacon, Dane Carter, Jon Stanbrough & Chris Urish

41-Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler & Chip Thomas

39-Tray House & Jim McElreath

38-Chuck Leary & Bobby Olivero

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr. & Roger Rager

36-Ed Carpenter, Ron Dunstan & Mike Haggenbottom

35-Taylor Ferns

34-Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite, Kyle Steffens & Josh Wise

32-Brent Kaeding

31-Terry Babb, Steve Cannon, Zach Daum, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney, Gregg Cory & Bill Puterbaugh

27-Brad Armstrong, Steve Buckwalter, Bryan Clauson, Chris Fetter & Davey Ray

26-Kaylee Bryson, Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori

25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Jerry Miller

24-Pat Abold, Derek Bischak, Mario Clouser, Derek Hagar & Kenny Jacobs

23-Cameron Dodson

22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty, Bob Frey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

21-Bryan Gossel, Kyle Hamilton & Walt Kennedy

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks, Chase Stockon & Randy Tolsma

19-Trey Burke, Tyler Courtney, Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden, Carmen Perigo & Casey Shuman

18-Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Nathan Byrd, Davey Hamilton Jr., Nathan Moore, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Patrick Bruns, Nathan Byrd, Jimmy Caruthers, A.J. Foyt, Danny Long, Kyle O’Gara, Sammy Sessions, Billy Wease & Kramer Williamson

16-Casey Buckman, Pablo Donoso & Jake Swanson

15-Paul Clark, Dallas Hewitt, P.J. Jones & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Trey Osborne, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Mike McVetta, Andy Michner, Tom Paterson, Brian Paulus, Mark Smith, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Dakoda Armstrong, Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Jason McDougal, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Tyler Roahrig, Greg Weld, Korey Weyant & Greg Wilson

10-Caleb Armstrong, Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Jimmy Light, Mitchel Moles, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle, Brian Ruhlman & Johnny Rutherford

8-Jim Anderson, Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Cody Gerhardt, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steven Russell, Steve Siegel, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-John Andretti, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Wayne Johnson, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Joe McCarthy, Thiago Medeiros, Austin Mundie, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Emerson Axsom, Annie Breidinger, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Briggs Danner, Jake Day, Chase Dietz, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Brian Seidel, Jake Simmons, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Shane Carson, Mark Cassella, Kyle Cummins, John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Chris Phillips, Daison Pursley, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Red Stauffer, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts Jr., Mark Bitner, Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Herb Copeland, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Rodney Ritter Jr., Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton, Ronnie Wuerdeman & Brent Yarnal

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marvin Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Nick Hamilton, Darryl Haugh, Danny Jennings, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jackson Macenko, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Mike Mosley Jr., Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Tanner Berryhill, Saban Bibent, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Alex Bright, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Steve Gennetten, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Kip Hughes, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Dustin Morgan, Aaron Mosley, Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Kevin Newton, Cary Oliver, Lynn Paxton, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Rick Salem, Tom Savage, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Don Droud Jr., Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Aric Gentry, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Zach Hampton, Brett Hearn, Jojo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Chase Johnson, Erik Karlsen, Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Dana LaLiberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Tye Mihocko, Jim Mills, Matt Mitchell, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kyle Nicholas, Tommy Nichols, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Pat Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Tim Simmons, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, John Tosti, Joe Trenca, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports #5)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Hans Lein #97)

DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing #31)

(R) TANNER BERRYHILL/Bixby, OK (Davey Hamilton Racing #14)

(R) SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Sammy & Mouren Fetter #88)

DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak #131)

(R) MARK BITNER/Columbus, NJ (Henry Yeska #4)

(R) ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (John Haggenbottom #24)

KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce #26)

CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports/Eddie Sachs Jr. #25)

TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (John Tosti #07) & (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing #60)

NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing #40)

C

MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Team AZ Racing #21), (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing #60) & (Kazmark Motorsports #92)

SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Hans Lein #97)

JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (John Haggenbottom #24) & (Patty Bateman #55)

GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing #32)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Five Three Motorsports #53), (Bill Rose Racing #66) & (Mark Swanson Encore Team #121)

D

(R) BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports #10)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (A.J. Felker Racing #37)

(R) CHASE DIETZ/York, PA (Bruce Lee #86)

(R) DON DROUD JR./Lincoln, NE (Cornell Racing Stables #8)

F

TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing #555)

CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter #15)

G

RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing #51)

(R) STEVE GENNETTEN/Gravois Mills, MO (Steve Gennetten #03)

(R) ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Tim Simmons #3)

KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY (Gentry Motorsports #118)

CODY GERHARDT/Fresno, CA (Davey Hamilton Racing #14)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (John Haggenbottom #24)

BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel #06)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

H

MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (John Haggenbottom #24)

DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Davey Hamilton Racing #14) & (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing #19)

(R) KIP HUGHES/North Enid, OK (Kip Hughes #160)

J

(R) DANNY JENNINGS/Norman, OK (David Grace Motorsports #61)

L

PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson #2)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises #6)

JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Wingo Brothers Racing #118)

DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long #44)

M

(R) JACKSON MACENKO/Cincinnati, OH (Brad Hayes-Nick Bohanon Racing #124)

(R) MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #119)

(R) NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas-Joe Moore #48)

JOEY MOUGHAN/Springfield, IL (MSP Motorsports #129)

N

(R) KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Armstrong Racing #99)

O

(R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group #81)

P

(R) DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports #777)

CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman #52)

(R) DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Team AZ Racing #21)

R

TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Michael Newman #41)

KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing #7)

BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman #49)

S

BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing #98)

(R) TOM SAVAGE/Red Lion, PA (Savage Motorsports #38)

KEN SCHRADER/Fenton, MO (McQuinn Motorsports #14)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing #22)

MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA (B & S Racing #01) & (L & M Motorsports #01)

KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports #8)

CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing #69)

KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran Binks Racing #77)

T

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Chris Dyson Racing #9) & (Two C Racing #12)

(R) JAKE TRAINOR/Medway, MA (Sam Pierce #126)

(R) JOE TRENCA/Phoenix, NY (Karlsen Racing #166)

U

CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish #177)

W

TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing #18)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing #54)

KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant #199)

Y

(R) BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal #29)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender