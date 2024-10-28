3K IN LAP MONEY AWAITS DECAIRE CLASSIC PARTICIPANTS

October 27, 2024 – Over $3,000 in lap money will be up for grabs at the 3rd annual Sandi DeCaire Classic 41at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida this Saturday night November 2, 2024. This will be in addition to the already announced $4,100 winners share.

Each lap of the 41-lap feature event will pay the race leader of each lap a specific amount. If a driver could lead wire-to-wire, they could potentially walk away with over $7,000 for their efforts.

The list of entrants for the race is impressive and currently stands at twenty and counting. It is expected the list will grow as we get closer to Saturday’s event.

The list is highlighted by the top drivers in the Southeast including 15-year-old phenom Colton Bettis who is the current BG Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series points leader.

Other drivers of note include 2024 Must See Racing Champion Joe Liguori and two-time and defending race winner Davey Hamilton Jr

Current entrants as of 10/27/24

1 02 Gene Lasker

2 86 JJ Dutton

3. 86s TBA

4. 55 Tommy Nichols

5. 92 Ryan Adema

6. 21b Larry Brazil JR

7. 67 Scotty Adema

8. 3x Bo Hartley

9. 25 Bruce Brantley

10. 7 Billy Boyd Jr

11. 44 Jim Childers

12. 5 Daniel Miller

13. 24 Dylan Reynolds

14. 85 Steven Hollinger

15. 14 Davey Hamilton Jr

16. 68 Joe Liguori

17. 88a Sport Allen

18. 61 Colton Bettis

19. 7w Justin Webster

20. 77 Francis Crowder